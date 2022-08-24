Nick Saban contract extension: How much will Alabama head coach make in salary? 

At 70-years-old, Nick Saban is already a living legend in the sport of college football for the work he has done to keep Alabama at the top of the recruiting rankings year in and year out and for his seven titles total (1 with LSU) over his 27 years of coaching.

The Crimson Tide Brain Trust is rewarding that dedication with a one-year extension and a raise for the 70-year-old coach that will keep him at Alabama through 2029 at a cost of $11.7 million per season.

ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB Alabama has approved a raise and one-year extension for head coach Nick Saban that will pay him an average of $11.7 million per year through 2030. es.pn/3AHettb Alabama has approved a raise and one-year extension for head coach Nick Saban that will pay him an average of $11.7 million per year through 2030. es.pn/3AHettb

The extension was signed in the aftermath of the University of Georgia making Kirby Smart, whose Bulldogs knocked off Saban's Crimson Tide this past January in the College Football Playoff championship game, the highest paid coach in the sport.

In a press release, Saban made it clear that he was sticking in Tuscaloosa for the rest of his coaching career:

“Our family is very happy to agree to a contract extension with the University of Alabama. Terry [Saban’s wife] and I are very appreciative of the unmatched commitment the university has shown to this football program and our family over the last 15-plus years. This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama.”

Front Office Sports @FOS



Since 2009, the school has paid him $101,004,161, per



That's an average of about $21,500 per day for the last 13 years. Nick Saban started coaching football at Alabama in 2007.Since 2009, the school has paid him $101,004,161, per @aldotcom That's an average of about $21,500 per day for the last 13 years. Nick Saban started coaching football at Alabama in 2007.Since 2009, the school has paid him $101,004,161, per @aldotcom.That's an average of about $21,500 per day for the last 13 years. https://t.co/K6g03YUYCy

Regarding his future, Nick Saban challenged every other head coach that speaks to the SEC to come up with a good reason why he would retire any time soon -- considering the undying love he has for everything about life as a football coach:

“I love my job. I love it. I love the relationships with the players, I love the competition, the preparation for the games. I just love it. I wish you all would ask all the other coaches who come up here — because they tell the recruits I’m going to retire — ask them how they know I’m going to retire when all I think about is what am I going to do if I retire, because I love what I’m doing now. So how am I going to be happy not coaching?”

Where Nick Saban ranks among highest-paid college football coaches 2022

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

The college football world has been seeing wild paydays over the past year, despite programs losing record numbers of profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan State signed Mel Tucker to a 10-year, $95 million contract extension this past November. That was then topped by the defending national champions Georgia handing a 10-year, $112.5 million deal to Kirby Smart.

Unequivocally, Nick Saban's value to Alabama dwarfs the impact Tucker has had at MSU. Smart finally got one of college football's most passionate fanbases a championship, but Saban's former assistant shouldn't, and won't, be paid more than the modern version of Vince Lombardi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe