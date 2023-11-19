Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shares heartwarming snaps ahead of the matchup against Chattanooga, “Saturdays are for the Tide”

It is Chattanooga week for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, with Alabama fans having one eye on the college football playoff rankings that will determine whether the save job by their decorated coach has been a success.

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, married to his son Nicholas, was at the Bryant-Denny Stadium to support her glory-chasing father-in-law.

She shared heartwarming pictures of herself with family members, including one of herself with her sister-in-law, Kristen Saban, on her Instagram account before the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

She captioned the pictures:

" Saturdays are for the Tide 🏈."

Can Nick Saban lead the Tide to the CFP spots?

A few weeks ago, it looked like the unlikeliest outcome for a season that was looking like a dud for the Crimson Tide, but nine wins in a row later, it is within the realm of possibility that Nick Saban will lead them to the coveted CFP spots.

On an episode of "Get Up," analyst Desmond Howard revealed his thoughts about Alabama's chances of making it into the CFP spots and what made them different from other teams during crunch time.

“100%,” Howard said. “The big mistake people made was earlier in the year, when Alabama was trying to figure out their quarterback situation, and the Texas Longhorns caught them at the right time in Tuscaloosa and beat them. Again, this is another program that’s peaking at the right time.

"There’s some programs that are really sharp in September, they look good in October, but then they start to falter in November. No, these other programs — Georgia, Alabama. They’re starting to peak in November."

A spot in the college football playoffs will certainly make the season a successful one for Nick Saban after the uncertain start and being largely written off as a non-factor.

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Saban revealed his hopes for his team at the end of the season.

“I think that your legacy as a team and how the team gets remembered is always going to come down to how you finish,” Saban said. “So how we finish this season will be huge in terms of the positive self-gratification that this team can get for what they’ve put into it, how they’ve developed, how they’ve improved, the work that they’ve done. That’s something I’m very hopeful that I can contribute to in a positive way for them.”

It's hard to count out the Alabama Crimson Tide in any matchup with their newfound confidence and the form of rampaging quarterback Jalen Milroe.