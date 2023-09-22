Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shares an adorable picture of her son in an elephant costume

Kristen Saban is a part of Nick Saban’s most intimate personal life outside of football. Many fans may not know, but there’s a lot more to the legendary coach than recruiting youngsters and making champions out of them. Together with Terry, his wife for over 45 years, Saban has two children, Nicholas and Kristen.

Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen, has also started a family of her own. She has been married to her sweetheart, Adam Setas, since 2014. The couple has a daughter named Amelie Elizabeth and a son named James Saban. Kristen recently shared a lovely picture of her son rocking an elephant costume on her Instagram story.

Kristen Saban uploaded a picture of her son on her Instagram story

The picture, of course, is a throwback to when her son, James was still a baby. James was born in April 2020 and is three years old already. He probably wouldn’t fit into the elephant costume anymore. But can you blame a mother for doting over adorable pictures of her baby? even if it was taken years ago.

Nick Saban: Success in career and family life

Success, for a lot of people, is only conceivable in career terms. To be successful in their career, many choose to make compromises in their family lives which ultimately jeopardizes their familial relationships. However, Nick Saban is a good instance of how success in a career does not hinder success in family life.

Despite having to constantly be on the move because of the nature of his job, Saban has remained married for over four decades. Couples who’ve stayed married for that long may be able to confirm to you what level of constant dedication kept them together for so long. So, one thing is safe to assume, Saban is as dedicated at home as he is at work.

Nick Saban is the proud father of two kids who now have families of their own. His son, Nicholas, has a daughter from his marriage to Kelse Laney. They are now separated, however. His new girlfriend is Samira Magarov.

Saban’s love for children is quite obvious from his career choice. But it’s even deeper than that. He started a Non-profit, Nick’s Kids Foundation, dedicated to raising funds to support children. Saban’s family is deeply involved in the foundation, with his daughter, Kristen, being a member of its board.

The legendary Crimson Tide coach is closer to retirement now than he has ever been. With adorable grandchildren like James, he can be assured of a retirement filled with love.