Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman compares himself to Jon Snow in cryptic Game of Thrones reference on IG

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman arrived in South Bend to lofty expectations when he transferred from Wake Forest and before the game against Ohio State, those expectations looked justified.

The confusing loss was quickly followed weeks later by an embarrassing loss to the Louisville Cardinals that firmly shoved the spotlight on coach Marcus Freeman and veteran quarterback, Sam Hartman.

The spotlight was on the duo for very different reasons after the Fighting Irish' dominant win against the USC Trojans in week seven of college football action.

Hartman seems to have taken confidence from that win and posted a picture of himself throwing a football on his Instagram account with a cryptic caption referencing Jon Snow's epic quote from Game of Thrones.

Sam Hartman finally gets signature Irish win

When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were beaten by the Ohio State Buckeyes and then the Louisville Cardinals, it seemed as if any college football playoff ambitions had just been shattered.

It also left Sam Hartman without a signature win as a Fighting Irish player. It was not going to plan until the USC Trojans and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams rolled into South Bend.

Hartman starred in the 48-20 blowout win over the Trojans. It helped his cause that the statement win came against Caleb Williams and that the USC quarterback had a horrible game throwing three interceptions in the first half.

Sam Hartman went 13-of-20 for 126 yards resulting in two touchdowns on 65% completion.

With adrenaline still coursing through his veins, he was hyped when he spoke to the assembled media after the game.

"I mean, it's incredible," Hartman said. "We don't like saying I around here and you guys rarely hear it, but it's special for me. I hugged Coach Freeman after and I was like, I finally did it. Really our defense did it. I mean, I threw the ball a couple times."

None other than Fighting Irish legend Joe Montana was waiting for Hartman outside the home team's locker room and the two QBs embraced.

"If I'm blessed to have kids I hope I can bring them back and they play a highlight. Probably won't be as cool as Joe Montana, but -- you know, I met Montana today. That was pretty sweet. Probably add that, USC victory, Joe Montana."

Hartman had a parting shot for the Notre Dame fans who have embraced him since his move from Wake Forest.

“I freaking love the Irish.”

If he can lead Notre Dame to any sort of glory, the Irish will totally love him back.