Notre Dame's Xavier Watts NFL Draft Prospects: Exploring the top 5 landing spots for the Notre Dame S

Despite losing to Ohio State in the CFP title game, Notre Dame's Xavier Watts has had about as productive of a college football career as possible. A two-time All-American safety, Watts even won the Nagruski Award as the top defensive player in 2023. He followed that with a 2024 season with more tackles and just one fewer interception.

Watts managed 134 tackles, including seven tackles for loss over the past two seasons. He broke up 27 passes, including 13 interceptions during that same span. Watts is a highly regarded NFL talent. Here are five NFL teams that could stand to snag him.

Top 5 NFL draft landing spots for Xavier Watts

After batting Ohio State in the CFP title game, could Xavier Watts end up playing in the NFL in Ohio? (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Washington Commanders

As proof that not just bad teams need to rebuild via the draft, the Commanders aren't a great pass defense now. They had just seven interceptions in the regular season and allowed a full 7.0 yards per pass attempt. Those numbers aren't awful, but Watts would be an upgrade to a so-so secondary and could work his way into more playing time with experience.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Similarly, Tampa Bay could use an upgrade. The Bucs also had just seven interceptions in the regular season and allowed 7.1 yards per pass attempt. Tampa Bay's offense will be the story with up-and-coming coordinator Liam Coen. Watts could help the secondary create enough turnovers to get Tampa Bay back into Super Bowl contention.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

On the other hand, the Jaguars need help in just about all phases of the game. They had just six interceptions and were among the teams with the fewest sacks. The 7.9 yards per pass allowed by Jacksonville ties for the worst in the league. Watts would be an immediate upgrade, but on a team with so many inefficiencies, would safety be a priority?

2. New York Giants

The Giants are similarly deep in the rebuilding process. The Giants had just five interceptions and allowed 7.7 yards per pass. There are serious issues to fix. That said, the Giants had 45 sacks, so perhaps with a little more talent in the secondary, things are better than they seem. Watts would shore up the ground and be a day-one option. Fix pass coverage and QB play and New York could surprise.

1. Cleveland Browns

The Browns had just four interceptions in 2024. They also allowed 7.6 yards per pass attempt, so an improved secondary is a priority. Given their divisional opponents, there could be some genuine opportunity to improve overall with better pass defense. Watts is also a regional favorite, having starred one state over. He'd make a lot of sense for Cleveland.

What do you think of the NFL landing spots for Xavier Watts? Share your take on Notre Dame safety below in our comments section!

