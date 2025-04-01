NY Giants HC Brian Daboll heaps praise on Travis Hunter's “remarkable” college career

Travis Hunter had a sensational college football career. The two-way star excelled with the Jackson State Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes. He ended his collegiate career with the prestigious Heisman Trophy, the biggest individual honor in collegiate football.

In the leadup to the 2025 draft, Hunter is one of the most sought-after prospects due to his ability to play both the wide receiver and cornerback positions. The New York Giants are one of the many teams that have been linked with Hunter.

Ahead of the draft, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll heaped praise on the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday:

“I think he is a good player, both sides of the ball, both ways. It takes a long time to evaluate because there’s a lot of tape. It is really remarkable what he has done and the ability to perform at that level. He’s been a fun player to evaluate, and to me, he’s a heck of a player.”

When asked about where he’d play Hunter, Daboll said:

“We don’t have him yet, but we will evaluate him at both spots.”

Daboll's team has the third pick in this year's draft. The 2022 AP NFL Coach of the Year is an offensive guru, with experience as an offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. So, there's a good chance that they'll consider selecting Hunter with the pick.

Is Travis Hunter visiting the Giants before the 2025 NFL draft?

Travis Hunter is not visiting the New York Giants ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes star isn't one of the three prospects that the Giants are interviewing ahead of this year's draft.

According to CBS Sports, the New York Giants have invited Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and Marcus Mbow for Top 30 visits. As for Hunter, he has visits with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans lined up.

NFL.com has the Giants selecting Hunter with the third pick of the draft. However, ESPN has the Giants picking Shedeur Sanders, and CBS Sports projects the Giants going with Penn State's Abdul Carter.

Brian Daboll's team has a lot of positional needs in this year's draft. So, there's a possibility that they'll select the best player available after the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns make their picks.

