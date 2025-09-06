  • home icon
  • Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025 college football season

Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 10:36 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes will square off against the Grambling State Tigers in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ahead of the game, here's a look at the projected lineup and depth chart for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State projected starting lineup for Week 2 vs. Grambling State

Ohio State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ohio State's starting lineup for its offense vs. Grambling State:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X17Tate, Carnell JR
WR-Z4Smith, Jeremiah SO
WR-Y1Inniss, Brandon JR
LT67Siereveld, Austin RS SO
LG51Montgomery, Luke JR
C75Hinzman, Carson RS JR
RG77Tshabola, Tegra RS JR
RT70Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR
TE89Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR
QB10Sayin, Julian RS FR
RB12Donaldson, CJ SR/TR
Here's a look at Ohio State's starting lineup for its defense vs. Grambling State:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE92Curry, Caden SR
NT98McDonald, Kayden JR
DT96Houston, Eddrick SO
RDE97Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
WLB0Styles, Sonny SR
MLB8Reese, Arvell JR
LCB7Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR
SS2Downs, Caleb JR/TR
FS18McClain, Jaylen SO
RCB1Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR
NB3Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Ohio State's starting lineup for its special teams vs. Grambling State:

PositionNo.Starter
PT42McGuire, Joe RS SO
PK38Fielding, Jayden SR
KO38Fielding, Jayden SR
LS43Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR
H42McGuire, Joe RS SO
PR1Inniss, Brandon JR
KR17Tate, Carnell JR
Ohio State depth chart for Week 2

Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X17Tate, Carnell JR11Porter, Quincy FR82Adolph, David RS JR18Miller, Bodpegn FR
WR-Z4Smith, Jeremiah SO5Graham, Mylan RS FR7Bell, Phillip FR
WR-Y1Inniss, Brandon JR13Rodgers, Bryson RS SO8Jones, De'Zie FR
LT67Siereveld, Austin RS SO69Moore, Ian RS FR74Lowe, Carter FR
LG51Montgomery, Luke JR76Cook, Jake FR73Armstrong, Devontae RS FR
C75Hinzman, Carson RS JR62Padilla, Joshua RS SO56Kema, Isaiah FR64Lorentz, Simon RS FR
RG77Tshabola, Tegra RS JR58VanSickle, Gabe RS FR71McFadden, Jayvon FR
RT70Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR78Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR72Armstrong, Deontae RS FR
TE89Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR86Klare, Max RS JR/TR85Christian, Bennett RS JR15Thurman, Jelani RS SO83Roberts, Nate FR
QB10Sayin, Julian RS FR3Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO9St. Clair, Tavien FR6Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR
RB12Donaldson, CJ SR/TR20Peoples, James SO25Jackson, Bo FR24Dixon, Sam RS FR21Rogers, Anthony FR
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE92Curry, Caden SR11Hicks, C.J. RS JR48George, Logan JR/TR55Kirks, Dominic RS FR
NT98McDonald, Kayden JR53Smith Jr., Will RS SO94Moore, Jason RS SO93Roy, Maxwell FR
DT96Houston, Eddrick SO95Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR91Carter, Jarquez FR90Mensah, Eric RS FR
RDE97Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR14Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR15Grady, Zion FR52Mickens, Joshua RS SO44Sitanilei, Epi FR
WLB0Styles, Sonny SR20Pettijohn, Riley FR17Alford, Tarvos FR25Howard, Ty RS JR/TR
MLB8Reese, Arvell JR26Pierce, Payton SO23Stover, Garrett SO
LCB7Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR6Sanchez, Devin FR19Woods, Jordyn FR43Griffin, Dianté RS JR
SS2Downs, Caleb JR/TR10Delane, Faheem FR16Nelson Jr., Keenan RS JR/TR
FS18McClain, Jaylen SO9Hartford, Malik JR28Roker III, Leroy RS FR
RCB1Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR5Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR21Jones, Brenten RS JR
NB3Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR12West, Bryce SO13Lockhart, Miles RS FR
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT42McGuire, Joe RS SO19McLarty, Nick RS FR
PK38Fielding, Jayden SR96Courville, Jackson JR/TR
KO38Fielding, Jayden SR96Courville, Jackson JR/TR
LS43Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR41Mills, Grant RS FR/TR35Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR
H42McGuire, Joe RS SO19McLarty, Nick RS FR
PR1Inniss, Brandon JR4Smith, Jeremiah SO2Downs, Caleb JR/TR13Rodgers, Bryson RS SO
KR17Tate, Carnell JR1Inniss, Brandon JR5Graham, Mylan RS FR21Rogers, Anthony FR
How to watch the Ohio State vs. Grambling State game? TV channel and live stream details

The Ohio State vs. Grambling State game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (analyst) will be in the announcers' booth, with Brooke Fletcher reporting from the sidelines.

Here are some of the key details for the Ohio State vs. Grambling State Week 2 game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

