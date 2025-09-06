Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025 college football season

Here's a look at Ohio State's starting lineup for its offense vs. Grambling State:
Position
No.
Starter
WR-X
17
Tate, Carnell JR
WR-Z
4
Smith, Jeremiah SO
WR-Y
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
LT
67
Siereveld, Austin RS SO
LG
51
Montgomery, Luke JR
C
75
Hinzman, Carson RS JR
RG
77
Tshabola, Tegra RS JR
RT
70
Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR
TE
89
Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR
QB
10
Sayin, Julian RS FR
RB
12
Donaldson, CJ SR/TR
Here's a look at Ohio State's starting lineup for its defense vs. Grambling State:
Position
No.
Starter
LDE
92
Curry, Caden SR
NT
98
McDonald, Kayden JR
DT
96
Houston, Eddrick SO
RDE
97
Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
WLB
0
Styles, Sonny SR
MLB
8
Reese, Arvell JR
LCB
7
Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR
SS
2
Downs, Caleb JR/TR
FS
18
McClain, Jaylen SO
RCB
1
Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR
NB
3
Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Ohio State's starting lineup for its special teams vs. Grambling State:
Position
No.
Starter
PT
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
PK
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
KO
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
LS
43
Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR
H
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
PR
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
KR
17
Tate, Carnell JR
Ohio State depth chart for Week 2
Ohio State depth chart
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
WR-X
17
Tate, Carnell JR
11
Porter, Quincy FR
82
Adolph, David RS JR
18
Miller, Bodpegn FR
WR-Z
4
Smith, Jeremiah SO
5
Graham, Mylan RS FR
7
Bell, Phillip FR
WR-Y
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
13
Rodgers, Bryson RS SO
8
Jones, De'Zie FR
LT
67
Siereveld, Austin RS SO
69
Moore, Ian RS FR
74
Lowe, Carter FR
LG
51
Montgomery, Luke JR
76
Cook, Jake FR
73
Armstrong, Devontae RS FR
C
75
Hinzman, Carson RS JR
62
Padilla, Joshua RS SO
56
Kema, Isaiah FR
64
Lorentz, Simon RS FR
RG
77
Tshabola, Tegra RS JR
58
VanSickle, Gabe RS FR
71
McFadden, Jayvon FR
RT
70
Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR
78
Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR
72
Armstrong, Deontae RS FR
TE
89
Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR
86
Klare, Max RS JR/TR
85
Christian, Bennett RS JR
15
Thurman, Jelani RS SO
83
Roberts, Nate FR
QB
10
Sayin, Julian RS FR
3
Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO
9
St. Clair, Tavien FR
6
Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR
RB
12
Donaldson, CJ SR/TR
20
Peoples, James SO
25
Jackson, Bo FR
24
Dixon, Sam RS FR
21
Rogers, Anthony FR
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
LDE
92
Curry, Caden SR
11
Hicks, C.J. RS JR
48
George, Logan JR/TR
55
Kirks, Dominic RS FR
NT
98
McDonald, Kayden JR
53
Smith Jr., Will RS SO
94
Moore, Jason RS SO
93
Roy, Maxwell FR
DT
96
Houston, Eddrick SO
95
Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR
91
Carter, Jarquez FR
90
Mensah, Eric RS FR
RDE
97
Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
14
Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR
15
Grady, Zion FR
52
Mickens, Joshua RS SO
44
Sitanilei, Epi FR
WLB
0
Styles, Sonny SR
20
Pettijohn, Riley FR
17
Alford, Tarvos FR
25
Howard, Ty RS JR/TR
MLB
8
Reese, Arvell JR
26
Pierce, Payton SO
23
Stover, Garrett SO
LCB
7
Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR
6
Sanchez, Devin FR
19
Woods, Jordyn FR
43
Griffin, Dianté RS JR
SS
2
Downs, Caleb JR/TR
10
Delane, Faheem FR
16
Nelson Jr., Keenan RS JR/TR
FS
18
McClain, Jaylen SO
9
Hartford, Malik JR
28
Roker III, Leroy RS FR
RCB
1
Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR
5
Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR
21
Jones, Brenten RS JR
NB
3
Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
12
West, Bryce SO
13
Lockhart, Miles RS FR
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
PT
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
19
McLarty, Nick RS FR
PK
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
96
Courville, Jackson JR/TR
KO
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
96
Courville, Jackson JR/TR
LS
43
Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR
41
Mills, Grant RS FR/TR
35
Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR
H
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
19
McLarty, Nick RS FR
PR
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
4
Smith, Jeremiah SO
2
Downs, Caleb JR/TR
13
Rodgers, Bryson RS SO
KR
17
Tate, Carnell JR
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
5
Graham, Mylan RS FR
21
Rogers, Anthony FR
How to watch the Ohio State vs. Grambling State game? TV channel and live stream details
The Ohio State vs. Grambling State game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (analyst) will be in the announcers' booth, with Brooke Fletcher reporting from the sidelines.
Here are some of the key details for the Ohio State vs. Grambling State Week 2 game:
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.