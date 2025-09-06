Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025 college football season

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes will square off against the Grambling State Tigers in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ahead of the game, here's a look at the projected lineup and depth chart for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State projected starting lineup for Week 2 vs. Grambling State

Ohio State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ohio State's starting lineup for its offense vs. Grambling State:

Position No. Starter WR-X 17 Tate, Carnell JR WR-Z 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO WR-Y 1 Inniss, Brandon JR LT 67 Siereveld, Austin RS SO LG 51 Montgomery, Luke JR C 75 Hinzman, Carson RS JR RG 77 Tshabola, Tegra RS JR RT 70 Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR TE 89 Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR QB 10 Sayin, Julian RS FR RB 12 Donaldson, CJ SR/TR

Here's a look at Ohio State's starting lineup for its defense vs. Grambling State:

Position No. Starter LDE 92 Curry, Caden SR NT 98 McDonald, Kayden JR DT 96 Houston, Eddrick SO RDE 97 Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR WLB 0 Styles, Sonny SR MLB 8 Reese, Arvell JR LCB 7 Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR SS 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR FS 18 McClain, Jaylen SO RCB 1 Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR NB 3 Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Ohio State's starting lineup for its special teams vs. Grambling State:

Position No. Starter PT 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO PK 38 Fielding, Jayden SR KO 38 Fielding, Jayden SR LS 43 Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR H 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO PR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR KR 17 Tate, Carnell JR

Ohio State depth chart for Week 2

Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 17 Tate, Carnell JR 11 Porter, Quincy FR 82 Adolph, David RS JR 18 Miller, Bodpegn FR WR-Z 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO 5 Graham, Mylan RS FR 7 Bell, Phillip FR WR-Y 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 13 Rodgers, Bryson RS SO 8 Jones, De'Zie FR LT 67 Siereveld, Austin RS SO 69 Moore, Ian RS FR 74 Lowe, Carter FR LG 51 Montgomery, Luke JR 76 Cook, Jake FR 73 Armstrong, Devontae RS FR C 75 Hinzman, Carson RS JR 62 Padilla, Joshua RS SO 56 Kema, Isaiah FR 64 Lorentz, Simon RS FR RG 77 Tshabola, Tegra RS JR 58 VanSickle, Gabe RS FR 71 McFadden, Jayvon FR RT 70 Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR 78 Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR 72 Armstrong, Deontae RS FR TE 89 Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR 86 Klare, Max RS JR/TR 85 Christian, Bennett RS JR 15 Thurman, Jelani RS SO 83 Roberts, Nate FR QB 10 Sayin, Julian RS FR 3 Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO 9 St. Clair, Tavien FR 6 Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR RB 12 Donaldson, CJ SR/TR 20 Peoples, James SO 25 Jackson, Bo FR 24 Dixon, Sam RS FR 21 Rogers, Anthony FR

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 92 Curry, Caden SR 11 Hicks, C.J. RS JR 48 George, Logan JR/TR 55 Kirks, Dominic RS FR NT 98 McDonald, Kayden JR 53 Smith Jr., Will RS SO 94 Moore, Jason RS SO 93 Roy, Maxwell FR DT 96 Houston, Eddrick SO 95 Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR 91 Carter, Jarquez FR 90 Mensah, Eric RS FR RDE 97 Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR 14 Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR 15 Grady, Zion FR 52 Mickens, Joshua RS SO 44 Sitanilei, Epi FR WLB 0 Styles, Sonny SR 20 Pettijohn, Riley FR 17 Alford, Tarvos FR 25 Howard, Ty RS JR/TR MLB 8 Reese, Arvell JR 26 Pierce, Payton SO 23 Stover, Garrett SO LCB 7 Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR 6 Sanchez, Devin FR 19 Woods, Jordyn FR 43 Griffin, Dianté RS JR SS 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR 10 Delane, Faheem FR 16 Nelson Jr., Keenan RS JR/TR FS 18 McClain, Jaylen SO 9 Hartford, Malik JR 28 Roker III, Leroy RS FR RCB 1 Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR 5 Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR 21 Jones, Brenten RS JR NB 3 Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR 12 West, Bryce SO 13 Lockhart, Miles RS FR

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO 19 McLarty, Nick RS FR PK 38 Fielding, Jayden SR 96 Courville, Jackson JR/TR KO 38 Fielding, Jayden SR 96 Courville, Jackson JR/TR LS 43 Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR 41 Mills, Grant RS FR/TR 35 Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR H 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO 19 McLarty, Nick RS FR PR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR 13 Rodgers, Bryson RS SO KR 17 Tate, Carnell JR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 5 Graham, Mylan RS FR 21 Rogers, Anthony FR

How to watch the Ohio State vs. Grambling State game? TV channel and live stream details

The Ohio State vs. Grambling State game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (analyst) will be in the announcers' booth, with Brooke Fletcher reporting from the sidelines.

Here are some of the key details for the Ohio State vs. Grambling State Week 2 game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

Time: 3:30 ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

