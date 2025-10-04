  • home icon
  • Ohio State vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

Ohio State vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:13 GMT
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Washington - Source: Imagn
Ohio State vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 6 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ahead of the Ohio State vs. Minnesota game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup for Week 6

Ohio State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on offense vs. Minnesota:

PositionStarter
QBJulian Sayin (RS FR)
RBC.J. Donaldson (SR/TR)
WR-XJeremiah Smith (FR)
WR-ZCarnell Tate (SO)
WR-YEmeka Egbuka (GR)
LTAustin Siereveld (RS SO)
LGDonovan Jackson (SR)
CCarson Hinzman (RS JR)
RGTegra Tshabola (RS JR)
RTJosh Fryar (RS SR)
TEWill Kacmarek (RS SR/TR)
Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on defense vs. Minnesota:

PositionStarter
LDECurry, Caden SR
NTMcDonald, Kayden JR
DTMalone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR
RDEJackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
WLBStyles, Sonny SR
MLBReese, Arvell JR
LCBMathews Jr., Jermaine JR
SSDowns, Caleb JR/TR
FSMcClain, Jaylen SO
RCBIgbinosun, Davison SR/TR
NBStyles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on special teams vs. Minnesota:

PositionStarter
PTMcGuire, Joe RS SO
PKFielding, Jayden SR
KOFielding, Jayden SR
LSFerlmann, John RS SR/TR
HMcGuire, Joe RS SO
PRInniss, Brandon JR
KRInniss, Brandon JR
Minnesota projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on offense vs. Ohio State:

PositionStarter
WR-XLanier II, Kenric RS SO
WR-ZTracy, Javon RS JR/TR
WR-SLBrockington, Le'Meke RS SR
LTRoy, Nathan RS FR
LGJohnson, Greg JR
CBeers, Ashton RS JR
RGMarshall, Marcellus RS SR/TR
RTRay, Dylan RS SR/TR
TEGeers, Jameson RS SR
QBLindsey, Drake RS FR
RBIjeboi, Fame RS FR
Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on defense vs. Ohio State:

PositionStarter
DESmith, Anthony RS JR
NTEastern, Deven RS SR
DTLogan-Redding, Jalen RS SR
RUSHHoward, Jaxon RS SO/TR
WLBWilliams, Devon RS SR
MLBBaranowski, Maverick RS JR
LCBNestor, John JR/TR
SSPerich, Koi SO
FSGousby, Aidan RS JR
RCBBryan, Za'Quan RS SO
NBBrown, Kerry RS SO
Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on special teams vs. Ohio State:

PositionStarter
PTWeston, Tom RS SO/TR
PKDenaburg, Brady SR/TR
KODenaburg, Brady SR/TR
LSSoukup, Alan SO
HWeston, Tom RS SO/TR
PRPerich, Koi SO
KRPerich, Koi SO
Ohio State vs. Minnesota depth chart for Week 6

Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
WR-XTate, Carnell JR17Porter, Quincy FR11Adolph, David RS JR82
WR-ZSmith, Jeremiah SO4Graham, Mylan RS FR5
WR-YInniss, Brandon JR1Rodgers, Bryson RS SO13Bell, Phillip FR7
LTSiereveld, Austin RS SO67Moore, Ian RS FR69Lowe, Carter FR74
LGMontgomery, Luke JR51VanSickle, Gabe RS FR58Cook, Jake FR76Armstrong, Devontae RS FR73
CHinzman, Carson RS JR75Padilla, Joshua RS SO62Kema, Isaiah FR56Lorentz, Simon RS FR64
RGTshabola, Tegra RS JR77Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR78McFadden, Jayvon FR71
RTDaniels, Phillip RS SO/TR70Terry, Justin RS FR/TR65Armstrong, Deontae RS FR72
TEKacmarek, Will RS SR/TR89Klare, Max RS JR/TR86Christian, Bennett RS JR85Thurman, Jelani RS SO15Roberts, Nate FR83
QBSayin, Julian RS FR10Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO3St. Clair, Tavien FR9Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR6
RBDonaldson, CJ SR/TR12Peoples, James SO20Jackson, Bo FR25West, Isaiah FR32Dixon, Sam RS FR24
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
LDECurry, Caden SR92Hicks, C.J. RS JR11Mickens, Joshua RS SO52Sitanilei, Epi FR44
NTMcDonald, Kayden JR98Smith Jr., Will RS SO53Moore, Jason RS SO94Mensah, Eric RS FR90
DTMalone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR95Houston, Eddrick SO96Carter, Jarquez FR91Kirks, Dominic RS FR55Odom, Trajen FR88
RDEJackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR97Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR14Grady, Zion FR15George, Logan JR/TR48
WLBStyles, Sonny SR0Pettijohn, Riley FR20Alford, Tarvos FR17Velazquez, Joey GR/TR39
MLBReese, Arvell JR8Pierce, Payton SO26Stover, Garrett SO23Lee, Eli FR33
LCBMathews Jr., Jermaine JR7Sanchez, Devin FR6
SSDowns, Caleb JR/TR2Delane, Faheem FR10
FSMcClain, Jaylen SO18Hartford, Malik JR9Roker III, Leroy RS FR28
RCBIgbinosun, Davison SR/TR1Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR5
NBStyles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR3West, Bryce SO12Lockhart, Miles RS FR13
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
PTMcGuire, Joe RS SO42McLarty, Nick RS FR19
PKFielding, Jayden SR38Courville, Jackson JR/TR96
KOFielding, Jayden SR38Courville, Jackson JR/TR96
LSFerlmann, John RS SR/TR43Mills, Grant RS FR/TR41Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR35
HMcGuire, Joe RS SO42McLarty, Nick RS FR19
PRInniss, Brandon JR1Smith, Jeremiah SO4Downs, Caleb JR/TR2Rodgers, Bryson RS SO13
KRInniss, Brandon JR1Tate, Carnell JR17Graham, Mylan RS FR5Rogers, Anthony FR21
Minnesota depth chart

Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its offense:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
WR-XLanier II, Kenric RS SO15Smith, Jalen RS FR8Hayes, Donielle RS SO18
WR-ZTracy, Javon RS JR/TR11Coleman, Malachi RS SO/TR16
WR-SLBrockington, Le'Meke RS SR0Loya, Logan RS SR/TR17Redding, Quentin RS SR81
LTRoy, Nathan RS FR50Tafai, Kahlee RS SO/TR71Alvarez, Spencer RS JR52
LGJohnson, Greg JR65Nelson, Tony RS JR59Williams, Jerome RS SO55
CBeers, Ashton RS JR78Carroll, Brett RS FR56
RGMarshall, Marcellus RS SR/TR74Ball, Jaden RS FR/TR58Tripp, Reese RS SO76
RTRay, Dylan RS SR/TR73Nkele, Aluma RS SR/TR70
TEGeers, Jameson RS SR86Biber, Drew RS SR/TR87Walsh, Pierce RS SO19Bierman, Frank RS SR/TR44
QBLindsey, Drake RS FR5Shikenjanski, Max RS SO6Wittke, Dylan RS SO/TR14Morehead, Emmett RS SR/TR9
RBIjeboi, Fame RS FR7Davis, Cam GR/TR23Washington, Grant FR21Ford, Xavier FR31
Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its defense:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
DESmith, Anthony RS JR0Finnessy, Lucas RS SR46Kissayi, Adam RS FR/TR98
NTEastern, Deven RS SR91Becker, Nate RS SR89Sunram, Riley RS FR93
DTLogan-Redding, Jalen RS SR97Lawrence, Rushawn RS SR/TR16Hicks, Jaylin RS FR55
RUSHHoward, Jaxon RS SO/TR1Menz, Karter RS SO11Curtis, Steven JR/TR8
WLBWilliams, Devon RS SR9Gerlach, Joey RS JR19Karmo, Emmanuel FR2
MLBBaranowski, Maverick RS JR6Kingsbury, Matt RS SO49Roberson, Jeff RS SR/TR20Carrier, Mason RS FR48
LCBNestor, John JR/TR17Gerald, Mike RS FR13Parrish, Naiim FR21
SSPerich, Koi SO3Green, Darius RS SR12
FSGousby, Aidan RS JR7Monroe, Garrison RS SO23Harden, Zack FR26
RCBBryan, Za'Quan RS SO4Bowden, Jaylen JR/TR5Seidl, Simon RS FR27
NBBrown, Kerry RS SO14McMillan, Jai'Onte' RS SR/TR24
Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its special teams:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
PTWeston, Tom RS SO/TR42Richter, Brody RS JR/TR25McGrath, Caleb RS SO95
PKDenaburg, Brady SR/TR92Jackson, Daniel FR36Kemp, David RS SR/TR98Henson, Sam RS SR/TR30
KODenaburg, Brady SR/TR92Jackson, Daniel FR36Kemp, David RS SR/TR98Henson, Sam RS SR/TR30
LSSoukup, Alan SO80Lutz, Jakob FR43
HWeston, Tom RS SO/TR42Richter, Brody RS JR/TR25McGrath, Caleb RS SO95
PRPerich, Koi SO3Redding, Quentin RS SR81Loya, Logan RS SR/TR17
KRPerich, Koi SO3Geers, Jameson RS SR86LeCaptain, Derik GR35
How to watch the Ohio State vs. Minnesota game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash

The Ohio State vs. Minnesota game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Peacock.

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

