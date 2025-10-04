Ohio State vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 6 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ahead of the Ohio State vs. Minnesota game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup for Week 6

Ohio State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on offense vs. Minnesota:

Position Starter QB Julian Sayin (RS FR) RB C.J. Donaldson (SR/TR) WR-X Jeremiah Smith (FR) WR-Z Carnell Tate (SO) WR-Y Emeka Egbuka (GR) LT Austin Siereveld (RS SO) LG Donovan Jackson (SR) C Carson Hinzman (RS JR) RG Tegra Tshabola (RS JR) RT Josh Fryar (RS SR) TE Will Kacmarek (RS SR/TR)

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on defense vs. Minnesota:

Position Starter LDE Curry, Caden SR NT McDonald, Kayden JR DT Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR RDE Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR WLB Styles, Sonny SR MLB Reese, Arvell JR LCB Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR SS Downs, Caleb JR/TR FS McClain, Jaylen SO RCB Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR NB Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on special teams vs. Minnesota:

Position Starter PT McGuire, Joe RS SO PK Fielding, Jayden SR KO Fielding, Jayden SR LS Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR H McGuire, Joe RS SO PR Inniss, Brandon JR KR Inniss, Brandon JR

Minnesota projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on offense vs. Ohio State:

Position Starter WR-X Lanier II, Kenric RS SO WR-Z Tracy, Javon RS JR/TR WR-SL Brockington, Le'Meke RS SR LT Roy, Nathan RS FR LG Johnson, Greg JR C Beers, Ashton RS JR RG Marshall, Marcellus RS SR/TR RT Ray, Dylan RS SR/TR TE Geers, Jameson RS SR QB Lindsey, Drake RS FR RB Ijeboi, Fame RS FR

Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on defense vs. Ohio State:

Position Starter DE Smith, Anthony RS JR NT Eastern, Deven RS SR DT Logan-Redding, Jalen RS SR RUSH Howard, Jaxon RS SO/TR WLB Williams, Devon RS SR MLB Baranowski, Maverick RS JR LCB Nestor, John JR/TR SS Perich, Koi SO FS Gousby, Aidan RS JR RCB Bryan, Za'Quan RS SO NB Brown, Kerry RS SO

Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on special teams vs. Ohio State:

Position Starter PT Weston, Tom RS SO/TR PK Denaburg, Brady SR/TR KO Denaburg, Brady SR/TR LS Soukup, Alan SO H Weston, Tom RS SO/TR PR Perich, Koi SO KR Perich, Koi SO

Ohio State vs. Minnesota depth chart for Week 6

Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. WR-X Tate, Carnell JR 17 Porter, Quincy FR 11 Adolph, David RS JR 82 — — — — WR-Z Smith, Jeremiah SO 4 Graham, Mylan RS FR 5 — — — — — — WR-Y Inniss, Brandon JR 1 Rodgers, Bryson RS SO 13 Bell, Phillip FR 7 — — — — LT Siereveld, Austin RS SO 67 Moore, Ian RS FR 69 Lowe, Carter FR 74 — — — — LG Montgomery, Luke JR 51 VanSickle, Gabe RS FR 58 Cook, Jake FR 76 Armstrong, Devontae RS FR 73 — — C Hinzman, Carson RS JR 75 Padilla, Joshua RS SO 62 Kema, Isaiah FR 56 Lorentz, Simon RS FR 64 — — RG Tshabola, Tegra RS JR 77 Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR 78 McFadden, Jayvon FR 71 — — — — RT Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR 70 Terry, Justin RS FR/TR 65 Armstrong, Deontae RS FR 72 — — — — TE Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR 89 Klare, Max RS JR/TR 86 Christian, Bennett RS JR 85 Thurman, Jelani RS SO 15 Roberts, Nate FR 83 QB Sayin, Julian RS FR 10 Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO 3 St. Clair, Tavien FR 9 Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR 6 — — RB Donaldson, CJ SR/TR 12 Peoples, James SO 20 Jackson, Bo FR 25 West, Isaiah FR 32 Dixon, Sam RS FR 24

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. LDE Curry, Caden SR 92 Hicks, C.J. RS JR 11 Mickens, Joshua RS SO 52 Sitanilei, Epi FR 44 — — NT McDonald, Kayden JR 98 Smith Jr., Will RS SO 53 Moore, Jason RS SO 94 Mensah, Eric RS FR 90 — — DT Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR 95 Houston, Eddrick SO 96 Carter, Jarquez FR 91 Kirks, Dominic RS FR 55 Odom, Trajen FR 88 RDE Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR 97 Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR 14 Grady, Zion FR 15 George, Logan JR/TR 48 — — WLB Styles, Sonny SR 0 Pettijohn, Riley FR 20 Alford, Tarvos FR 17 Velazquez, Joey GR/TR 39 — — MLB Reese, Arvell JR 8 Pierce, Payton SO 26 Stover, Garrett SO 23 Lee, Eli FR 33 — — LCB Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR 7 Sanchez, Devin FR 6 — — — — — — SS Downs, Caleb JR/TR 2 Delane, Faheem FR 10 — — — — — — FS McClain, Jaylen SO 18 Hartford, Malik JR 9 Roker III, Leroy RS FR 28 — — — — RCB Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR 1 Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR 5 — — — — — — NB Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR 3 West, Bryce SO 12 Lockhart, Miles RS FR 13 — — — —

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. PT McGuire, Joe RS SO 42 McLarty, Nick RS FR 19 — — — — — — PK Fielding, Jayden SR 38 Courville, Jackson JR/TR 96 — — — — — — KO Fielding, Jayden SR 38 Courville, Jackson JR/TR 96 — — — — — — LS Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR 43 Mills, Grant RS FR/TR 41 Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR 35 — — — — H McGuire, Joe RS SO 42 McLarty, Nick RS FR 19 — — — — — — PR Inniss, Brandon JR 1 Smith, Jeremiah SO 4 Downs, Caleb JR/TR 2 Rodgers, Bryson RS SO 13 — — KR Inniss, Brandon JR 1 Tate, Carnell JR 17 Graham, Mylan RS FR 5 Rogers, Anthony FR 21 — —

Minnesota depth chart

Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its offense:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. WR-X Lanier II, Kenric RS SO 15 Smith, Jalen RS FR 8 Hayes, Donielle RS SO 18 — — — — WR-Z Tracy, Javon RS JR/TR 11 Coleman, Malachi RS SO/TR 16 — — — — — — WR-SL Brockington, Le'Meke RS SR 0 Loya, Logan RS SR/TR 17 Redding, Quentin RS SR 81 — — — — LT Roy, Nathan RS FR 50 Tafai, Kahlee RS SO/TR 71 Alvarez, Spencer RS JR 52 — — — — LG Johnson, Greg JR 65 Nelson, Tony RS JR 59 Williams, Jerome RS SO 55 — — — — C Beers, Ashton RS JR 78 Carroll, Brett RS FR 56 — — — — — — RG Marshall, Marcellus RS SR/TR 74 Ball, Jaden RS FR/TR 58 Tripp, Reese RS SO 76 — — — — RT Ray, Dylan RS SR/TR 73 Nkele, Aluma RS SR/TR 70 — — — — — — TE Geers, Jameson RS SR 86 Biber, Drew RS SR/TR 87 Walsh, Pierce RS SO 19 Bierman, Frank RS SR/TR 44 — — QB Lindsey, Drake RS FR 5 Shikenjanski, Max RS SO 6 Wittke, Dylan RS SO/TR 14 Morehead, Emmett RS SR/TR 9 — — RB Ijeboi, Fame RS FR 7 Davis, Cam GR/TR 23 Washington, Grant FR 21 Ford, Xavier FR 31 — —

Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its defense:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. DE Smith, Anthony RS JR 0 Finnessy, Lucas RS SR 46 Kissayi, Adam RS FR/TR 98 — — — — NT Eastern, Deven RS SR 91 Becker, Nate RS SR 89 Sunram, Riley RS FR 93 — — — — DT Logan-Redding, Jalen RS SR 97 Lawrence, Rushawn RS SR/TR 16 Hicks, Jaylin RS FR 55 — — — — RUSH Howard, Jaxon RS SO/TR 1 Menz, Karter RS SO 11 Curtis, Steven JR/TR 8 — — — — WLB Williams, Devon RS SR 9 Gerlach, Joey RS JR 19 Karmo, Emmanuel FR 2 — — — — MLB Baranowski, Maverick RS JR 6 Kingsbury, Matt RS SO 49 Roberson, Jeff RS SR/TR 20 Carrier, Mason RS FR 48 — — LCB Nestor, John JR/TR 17 Gerald, Mike RS FR 13 Parrish, Naiim FR 21 — — — — SS Perich, Koi SO 3 Green, Darius RS SR 12 — — — — — — FS Gousby, Aidan RS JR 7 Monroe, Garrison RS SO 23 Harden, Zack FR 26 — — — — RCB Bryan, Za'Quan RS SO 4 Bowden, Jaylen JR/TR 5 Seidl, Simon RS FR 27 — — — — NB Brown, Kerry RS SO 14 McMillan, Jai'Onte' RS SR/TR 24 — — — — — —

Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. PT Weston, Tom RS SO/TR 42 Richter, Brody RS JR/TR 25 McGrath, Caleb RS SO 95 — — — — PK Denaburg, Brady SR/TR 92 Jackson, Daniel FR 36 Kemp, David RS SR/TR 98 Henson, Sam RS SR/TR 30 — — KO Denaburg, Brady SR/TR 92 Jackson, Daniel FR 36 Kemp, David RS SR/TR 98 Henson, Sam RS SR/TR 30 — — LS Soukup, Alan SO 80 Lutz, Jakob FR 43 — — — — — — H Weston, Tom RS SO/TR 42 Richter, Brody RS JR/TR 25 McGrath, Caleb RS SO 95 — — — — PR Perich, Koi SO 3 Redding, Quentin RS SR 81 Loya, Logan RS SR/TR 17 — — — — KR Perich, Koi SO 3 Geers, Jameson RS SR 86 LeCaptain, Derik GR 35 — — — —

How to watch the Ohio State vs. Minnesota game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash

The Ohio State vs. Minnesota game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Peacock.

