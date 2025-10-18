Ohio State vs. Wisconsin projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) will square off against the Wisconsin Badgers (2-4) in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Ahead of the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin projected starting lineup for Week 8

70% Win (110-25-1)

Ohio State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on offense vs. Wisconsin:

Position Starter WR-X #17 Carnell Tate (JR) WR-Z #4 Jeremiah Smith (SO) WR-Y #1 Brandon Inniss (JR) LT #67 Austin Siereveld (RS SO) LG #51 Luke Montgomery (JR) C #75 Carson Hinzman (RS JR) RG #77 Tegra Tshabola (RS JR) RT #70 Phillip Daniels (RS SO/TR) TE #89 Will Kacmarek (RS SR/TR) QB #10 Julian Sayin (FR) RB #12 CJ Donaldson (SR/TR)

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on defense vs. Wisconsin:

Position Starter LDE #92 Caden Curry (SR) NT #98 Kayden McDonald (JR) DT #95 Tywone Malone Jr. (RS SR/TR) RDE #97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (RS JR) WLB #0 Sonny Styles (SR) MLB #8 Arvell Reese (JR) LCB #7 Jermaine Mathews Jr. (JR) SS #2 Caleb Downs (JR/TR) FS #18 Jaylen McClain (SO) RCB #1 Davison Igbinosun (SR/TR) NB #3 Lorenzo Styles Jr. (RS SR/TR)

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on special teams vs. Wisconsin:

Position Starter PT #42 Joe McGuire (RS SO) PK #38 Jayden Fielding (SR) KO #38 Jayden Fielding (SR) LS #43 John Ferlmann (RS SR/TR) H #42 Joe McGuire (RS SO) PR #1 Brandon Inniss (JR) KR #1 Brandon Inniss (JR)

Wisconsin projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Wisconsin's projected starters on offense vs. Ohio State:

Position Starter WR-X #8 Vinny Anthony II (SR) WR-Z #1 Chris Brooks Jr. (RS JR) WR-SL #2 Trech Kekahuna (RS SO) LT #71 Riley Mahlman (RS SR) LG #56 Joe Brunner (RS JR) C #74 Davis Heinzen (RS SR/TR) RG #73 Kerry Kodanko (GR) RT #75 Emerson Mandell (RS FR) TE #86 Lance Mason (SR/TR) QB #15 Hunter Simmons (RS SR/TR) RB #7 Dilin Jones (FR)

Here's a look at Wisconsin's projected starters on defense vs. Ohio State:

Position Starter LOLB #15 Sebastian Cheeks (RS JR/TR) NT #68 Ben Barten (GR) DT #31 Jay'viar Suggs (GR/TR) ROLB #17 Darryl Peterson III (GR) WLB #4 Tackett Curtis (JR/TR) MLB #0 Christian Alliegro (JR) LCB #2 Ricardo Hallman (GR) SS #9 Austin Brown (SR) FS #29 Matthew Jung (RS JR/TR) RCB #5 D’Yoni Hill (SR/TR) NB #1 Geimere Latimer II (JR/TR)

Here's a look at Wisconsin's projected starters on special teams vs. Ohio State:

Position Starter PT #49 Atticus Bertrams (JR/TR) PK #90 Nathanial Vakos (SR/TR) KO #90 Nathanial Vakos (SR/TR) LS #46 Nick Levy (SR/TR) H #49 Atticus Bertrams (JR/TR) PR #3 Tyrell Henry (JR/TR) KR #8 Vinny Anthony II (SR)

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin depth chart for Week 8

Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 17 Tate, Carnell (JR) 11 Porter, Quincy (FR) 82 Adolph, David (RS JR) WR-Z 4 Smith, Jeremiah (SO) 5 Graham, Mylan (RS FR) WR-Y 1 Inniss, Brandon (JR) 13 Rodgers, Bryson (RS SO) 7 Bell, Phillip (FR) LT 67 Siereveld, Austin (RS SO) 69 Moore, Ian (RS FR) 74 Lowe, Carter (FR) LG 51 Montgomery, Luke (JR) 58 VanSickle, Gabe (RS FR) 76 Cook, Jake (FR) 73 Armstrong, Devontae (RS FR) C 75 Hinzman, Carson (RS JR) 62 Padilla, Joshua (RS SO) 56 Kema, Isaiah (FR) 64 Lorentz, Simon (RS FR) RG 77 Tshabola, Tegra (RS JR) 78 Onianwa, Ethan (RS SR/TR) 71 McFadden, Jayvon (FR) RT 70 Daniels, Phillip (RS SO/TR) 65 Terry, Justin (RS FR/TR) 72 Armstrong, Deontae (FR) TE 89 Kacmarek, Will (RS SR/TR) 86 Klare, Max (RS JR/TR) 85 Christian, Bennett (RS JR) 15 Thurman, Jelani (RS SO) 83 Roberts, Nate (FR) QB 10 Sayin, Julian (FR) 3 Kienholz, Lincoln (RS SO) 9 St. Clair, Tavien (FR) 6 Brickhandler, Eli (GR/TR) RB 12 Donaldson, CJ (SR/TR) 20 Peoples, James (SO) 25 Jackson, Bo (FR) 32 West, Isaiah (FR) 24 Dixon, Sam (RS FR)

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 92 Curry, Caden (SR) 11 Hicks, C.J. (RS JR) 52 Mickens, Joshua (RS SO) 44 Sitanilei, Epi (FR) NT 98 McDonald, Kayden (JR) 53 Smith Jr., Will (RS SO) 94 Moore, Jason (RS SO) 90 Mensah, Eric (RS FR) DT 95 Malone Jr., Tywone (RS SR/TR) 96 Houston, Eddrick (SO) 91 Carter, Jarquez (FR) 55 Kirks, Dominic (RS FR) 88 Odom, Trajen (FR) RDE 97 Jackson Jr., Kenyatta (RS JR) 14 Atkinson, Beau (RS JR/TR) 15 Grady, Zion (FR) 48 George, Logan (JR/TR) WLB 0 Styles, Sonny (SR) 20 Pettijohn, Riley (FR) 17 Alford, Tarvos (FR) 39 Velazquez, Joey (GR/TR) MLB 8 Reese, Arvell (JR) 26 Pierce, Payton (SO) 23 Stover, Garrett (SO) 33 Lee, Eli (FR) LCB 7 Mathews Jr., Jermaine (JR) 6 Sanchez, Devin (FR) SS 2 Downs, Caleb (JR/TR) 10 Delane, Faheem (FR) FS 18 McClain, Jaylen (SO) 9 Hartford, Malik (JR) 28 Roker III, Leroy (RS FR) RCB 1 Igbinosun, Davison (SR/TR) 5 Scott Jr., Aaron (RS FR) NB 3 Styles Jr., Lorenzo (RS SR/TR) 12 West, Bryce (SO) 13 Lockhart, Miles (RS FR)

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 42 McGuire, Joe (RS SO) 19 McLarty, Nick (RS FR) PK 38 Fielding, Jayden (SR) 96 Courville, Jackson (JR/TR) KO 38 Fielding, Jayden (SR) 96 Courville, Jackson (JR/TR) LS 43 Ferlmann, John (RS SR/TR) 41 Mills, Grant (RS FR/TR) 35 Johnson, Collin (RS SR/TR) H 42 McGuire, Joe (RS SO) 19 McLarty, Nick (RS FR) PR 1 Inniss, Brandon (JR) 4 Smith, Jeremiah (SO) 2 Downs, Caleb (JR/TR) 13 Rodgers, Bryson (RS SO) KR 1 Inniss, Brandon (JR) 17 Tate, Carnell (JR) 5 Graham, Mylan (RS FR) 21 Rogers, Anthony (FR)

Wisconsin depth chart

Here's a look at Wisconsin's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 8 Anthony II, Vinny (SR) 13 Hilton Jr., Eugene (FR) 20 Crowdus, Dekel (RS SR/TR) WR-Z 1 Brooks Jr., Chris (RS JR) 4 Ballard, Jayden (RS SR/TR) 12 Griffin Jr., Joseph (RS JR/TR) WR-SL 2 Kekahuna, Trech (RS SO) 3 Henry, Tyrell (RS JR/TR) LT 71 Mahlman, Riley (RS SR) 66 Nelson, Leyton (RS JR/TR) LG 56 Brunner, Joe (RS JR) 67 Benzschawel, JP (RS SR) C 74 Heinzen, Davis (RS SR/TR) 50 Cory, Ryan (RS FR) RG 73 Kodanko, Kerry (GR) 60 Davenport, Nolan (FR) RT 75 Mandell, Emerson (RS FR) 78 Cubberly, Colin (RS FR) TE 86 Mason, Lance (SR/TR) 34 Acker, Jackson (RS SR) 85 Stec, Grant (RS FR) 11 Ashcraft, Tucker (JR) QB 15 Simmons, Hunter (RS SR/TR) 18 O'Neil, Danny (SO/TR) RB 7 Jones, Dilin (RS FR) 6 Dupree, Darrion (SO) 25 Yacamelli, Cade (RS JR)

Here's a look at Wisconsin's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LOLB 15 Cheeks, Sebastian (RS JR/TR) 22 Reiger, Mason (GR/TR) 59 Witt, Aaron (GR) NT 68 Barten, Ben (GR) 99 Petersen, Parker (RS SR/TR) 76 Johnson, Dillan (SO) DT 31 Suggs, Jay'viar (GR/TR) 95 Lane Jr., Brandon (GR/TR) 85 Vils, Nolan (RS SO) ROLB 17 Peterson III, Darryl (GR) 7 Fearbry, Tyreese (RS JR/TR) 92 Walker, Corey (RS SR/TR) WLB 4 Curtis, Tackett (JR/TR) 19 Heiberger, Thomas (RS FR) MLB 0 Alliegro, Christian (JR) 44 Catalano, Cooper (FR) 8 Posa, Mason (FR) LCB 2 Hallman, Ricardo (GR) 21 Skanes, Cairo (FR) SS 9 Brown, Austin (SR) 18 Arnett, Owen (GR) FS 29 Jung, Matthew (RS JR/TR) 13 Traynor, Matthew (RS SO/TR) RCB 5 Hill, D'Yoni (SR/TR) 11 Agard, Omillio (RS FR) 24 Scott, Jai'mier (FR) NB 1 Latimer II, Geimere (JR/TR) 18 Arnett, Owen (GR)

Here's a look at Wisconsin's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 49 Bertrams, Atticus (JR/TR) 91 West, Sean (RS FR) PK 90 Vakos, Nathanial (SR/TR) 97 Lahm, Gavin (SR) KO 90 Vakos, Nathanial (SR/TR) 97 Lahm, Gavin (SR) LS 46 Levy, Nick (SR/TR) 48 Goodman, Andrew (RS JR/TR) H 49 Bertrams, Atticus (JR/TR) 29 Jung, Matthew (RS JR/TR) PR 3 Henry, Tyrell (RS JR/TR) 2 Kekahuna, Trech (RS SO) KR 8 Anthony II, Vinny (SR) 2 Kekahuna, Trech (RS SO)

How to watch the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 clash

The Ohio State vs Wisconsin Week 8 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+.

