  Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 9 | 2025 college football season

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 9 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 25, 2025 13:28 GMT
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at South Carolina - Source: Imagn
Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 9 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) will face the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Ahead of the Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss projected starting lineup for Week 9

Oklahoma projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on offense vs. Ole Miss:

PositionStarter
WR-XKeontez Lewis (RS SR/TR)
WR-ZDeion Burks (RS SR/TR)
WR-HIsaiah Sategna III (RS JR/TR)
LTMichael Fasusi (FR)
LGHeath Ozaeta (RS SO)
CJake Maikkula (RS JR/TR)
RGFebechi Nwaiwu (RS SR/TR)
RTDerek Simmons (RS SR/TR)
TEJaren Kanak (SR/TR)
QBJohn Mateer (RS JR/TR)
RBTory Blaylock (FR)
Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on defense vs. Ole Miss:

PositionStarter
LDEMarvin Jones Jr. (SR/TR)
NTDamonic Williams (SR/TR)
DTJayden Jackson (SO)
RDER Mason Thomas (SR)
WLBKip Lewis (JR)
MLBKobie McKinzie (RS JR)
CHEETKendal Daniels (SR/TR)
LCBCourtland Guillory (FR)
SSPeyton Bowen (JR)
FSRobert Spears-Jennings (SR)
RCBKendel Dolby (RS SR/TR)
Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on special teams vs. Ole Miss:

PositionStarter
PT (Punter)Grayson Miller (RS JR/TR)
PK (Placekicker)Tate Sandell (RS JR/TR)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)Tate Sandell (RS JR/TR)
LS (Long Snapper)Ben Anderson (RS JR)
H (Holder)Jacob Ulrich (RS SO/TR)
PR (Punt Returner)Isaiah Sategna III (RS JR/TR)
KR (Kick Returner)Jaydn Ott (SR/TR)
Ole Miss projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on offense vs. Oklahoma:

PositionStarter
WR-XHarrison Wallace III (RS SR/TR)
WR-ZDe'Zhaun Stribling (RS SR/TR)
WR-YCayden Lee (JR)
LTDiego Pounds (JR/TR)
LGDelano Townsend (RS SO/TR)
CBrycen Sanders (RS SO)
RGPatrick Kutas (SR/TR)
RTJayden Williams (SR)
TELuke Hasz (JR/TR)
QBAustin Simmons (SO)
RBKewan Lacy (SO/TR)
Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on defense vs. Oklahoma:

PositionStarter
DEKam Franklin (SO)
NTWill Echoles (SO)
DTZxavian Harris (SR)
BUCKSuntarine Perkins (JR)
WLBJaden Yates (JR/TR)
MLBTJ Dottery (RS JR/TR)
LCBAntonio Kite (RS JR/TR)
SSNick Cull (RS JR)
FSSage Ryan (SR/TR)
RCBChris Graves Jr. (RS JR/TR)
NBKapena Gushiken (SR/TR)
Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on special teams vs. Oklahoma:

PositionStarter
PT (Punter)Oscar Bird (FR)
PK (Placekicker)Lucas Carneiro (RS JR/TR)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)Lucas Carneiro (RS JR/TR)
LS (Long Snapper)Carter Short (RS SR/TR)
H (Holder)Oscar Bird (FR)
PR (Punt Returner)Harrison Wallace III (RS SR/TR)
KR (Kick Returner)Izaiah Hartrup (RS SR/TR)
Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss depth chart for Week 9

Oklahoma depth chart

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X9Lewis, Keontez RS SR/TR82Carreon, Ivan SO14Thomas, Elijah FR
WR-Z4Burks, Deion RS SR/TR11Gibson, Javonnie RS JR/TR84Carter, Jer'Michael RS SO/TR17Martin, Josiah SO/TR
WR-H5Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR7Kearney, Zion SO88Jordan, Jacob SO13Ragins, Zion SO
LT56Fasusi, Michael FR71Howland, Logan RS SO
LG77Ozaeta, Heath RS SO55Pierre-Louis, Eddy RS FR75Akinkunmi, Daniel RS FR
C69Maikkula, Jake RS JR/TR68Hollenbeck, Owen FR57Allen, Gunnar RS JR
RG54Nwaiwu, Febechi RS SR/TR70Fodje, Ryan FR
RT66Simmons, Derek RS SR/TR78Baklenko, Luke JR/TR79Taylor, Jake RS JR
TE12Kanak, Jaren SR86Kent, Carson RS JR/TR81Huggins, Will RS SR/TR18Helms, Kaden RS JR19McIntyre, Kade RS SO
QB10Mateer, John RS JR/TR3Hawkins Jr., Michael SO16Newbauer, Whitt SO/TR
RB6Blaylock, Tory FR0Ott, Jaydn SR/TR2Barnes, Jovantae SR24Robinson, Xavier SO29Sawchuk, Gabe RS FR
Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE97Jones Jr., Marvin SR/TR44Wein, Taylor RS SO16Okoye, Danny RS FR
NT52Williams, Damonic SR/TR0Stone, David SO99Strong, Markus RS SO96Lolohea, Siolaa RS SO/TR
DT65Jackson, Jayden SO56Halton, Gracen SR90Wilson, Trent FR6Smith II, Nigel RS FR
RDE32Thomas, R Mason SR34Adebawore, Adepoju JR42Gilmore, Wyatt RS FR
WLB10Lewis, Kip RS JR38Heinecke, Owen RS JR/TR17Heim, Taylor RS SO
MLB11McKinzie, Kobie RS JR7Omosigho, Sammy JR47Nesta, James RS FR
CHEET5Daniels, Kendal RS SR/TR13Powers III, Reggie SO21Newcombe, Jeremiah RS FR
LCB4Guillory, Courtland FR19Johnson, Jacobe JR12Jordan, Devon SO
SS22Bowen, Peyton JR1Hardy, Jaydan SO2Robinson, Omarion FR
FS3Spears-Jennings, Robert SR25Boganowski, Michael SO31DeQuasie, Reed RS SO/TR
RCB15Dolby, Kendel RS SR/TR9Williams, Gentry RS JR37Hawkins, Maliek FR14Haynes, Trystan FR
Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT43Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR87Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR
PK29Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR95Welch, Austin RS SR/TR35Evans, Liam RS FR
KO29Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR95Welch, Austin RS SR/TR35Evans, Liam RS FR
LS49Anderson, Ben RS JR50Freeman, Seth FR
H87Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR10Mateer, John RS JR/TR3Hawkins Jr., Michael SO43Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR
PR5Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR22Bowen, Peyton JR88Jordan, Jacob SO2Robinson, Omarion FR
KR0Ott, Jaydn SR/TR22Bowen, Peyton JR5Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR
Ole Miss depth chart

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X2Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR11Alexander, Deuce RS SO/TR7Ray, Traylon JR/TR
WR-Z1Stribling, De'Zhaun RS SR/TR14Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR88Price, Devin RS SR/TR
WR-Y19Lee, Cayden JR16Watkins, Winston FR
LT61Pounds, Diego RS JR/TR73Lewis, Percy RS SR/TR
LG51Townsend, Delano RS SO/TR71Wilkins, PJ RS SO/TR77Fields, Ethan RS SO
C62Sanders, Brycen RS SO76Oliver, John Wayne RS FR
RG75Kutas, Patrick SR/TR55Davis, Terez SO/TR65Howes, Connor FR
RT50Williams, Jayden RS SR70Harper, Devin FR
TE9Hasz, Luke JR/TR8Wright, Dae'Quan SR/TR85Bruckler, Trace RS SR/TR4Odom, Caleb SO/TR
QB13Simmons, Austin RS SO6Chambliss, Trinidad JR/TR15Maddox, AJ RS FR
RB5Lacy, Kewan SO/TR22Diggs, Logan RS SR/TR12Taylor, Damien RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE5Franklin, Kam SO15Womack, Da'Shawn JR/TR
NT52Echoles, Will SO96Brown, Jamarious RS SO
DT51Harris, Zxavian SR97Beavers, Kamron RS FR95Maddox, Andrew FR
BUCK4Perkins, Suntarine JR1Umanmielen, Princewill JR/TR47Holmes Jr., DeeJay RS SO
WLB30Yates, Jaden JR/TR26Chambers, Tahj RS SR/TR
MLB6Dottery, TJ RS JR/TR34Banks, Tyler SR
LCB33Kite, Antonio RS JR/TR11Braxton, Jaylon JR/TR28Core, Dante FR
SS29Cull, Nick RS JR7Banks, TJ SO
FS3Ryan, Sage RS SR/TR20Robinson III, Anthony RS FR
RCB32Graves Jr., Chris RS JR/TR9Fletcher, Ricky RS JR/TR27Broomfield, Pat RS FR
NB14Gushiken, Kapena SR/TR16Williams Jr., Wydett SR/TR
Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT44Bird, Oscar FR45Baker, Mike RS FR
PK17Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR45Baker, Mike RS FR
KO17Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR45Baker, Mike RS FR
LS93Short, Carter RS SR/TR94Blankenship, Caleb RS FR
H44Bird, Oscar FR82Pfeifer, Joshua RS SR
PR2Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR14Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR
KR14Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR11Alexander, Deuce RS SO/TR
How to watch the Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 9 game

The Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

