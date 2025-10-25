Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 9 | 2025 college football season

The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) will face the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Ahead of the Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss projected starting lineup for Week 9

Oklahoma projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on offense vs. Ole Miss:

Position Starter WR-X Keontez Lewis (RS SR/TR) WR-Z Deion Burks (RS SR/TR) WR-H Isaiah Sategna III (RS JR/TR) LT Michael Fasusi (FR) LG Heath Ozaeta (RS SO) C Jake Maikkula (RS JR/TR) RG Febechi Nwaiwu (RS SR/TR) RT Derek Simmons (RS SR/TR) TE Jaren Kanak (SR/TR) QB John Mateer (RS JR/TR) RB Tory Blaylock (FR)

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on defense vs. Ole Miss:

Position Starter LDE Marvin Jones Jr. (SR/TR) NT Damonic Williams (SR/TR) DT Jayden Jackson (SO) RDE R Mason Thomas (SR) WLB Kip Lewis (JR) MLB Kobie McKinzie (RS JR) CHEET Kendal Daniels (SR/TR) LCB Courtland Guillory (FR) SS Peyton Bowen (JR) FS Robert Spears-Jennings (SR) RCB Kendel Dolby (RS SR/TR)

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on special teams vs. Ole Miss:

Position Starter PT (Punter) Grayson Miller (RS JR/TR) PK (Placekicker) Tate Sandell (RS JR/TR) KO (Kickoff Specialist) Tate Sandell (RS JR/TR) LS (Long Snapper) Ben Anderson (RS JR) H (Holder) Jacob Ulrich (RS SO/TR) PR (Punt Returner) Isaiah Sategna III (RS JR/TR) KR (Kick Returner) Jaydn Ott (SR/TR)

Ole Miss projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on offense vs. Oklahoma:

Position Starter WR-X Harrison Wallace III (RS SR/TR) WR-Z De'Zhaun Stribling (RS SR/TR) WR-Y Cayden Lee (JR) LT Diego Pounds (JR/TR) LG Delano Townsend (RS SO/TR) C Brycen Sanders (RS SO) RG Patrick Kutas (SR/TR) RT Jayden Williams (SR) TE Luke Hasz (JR/TR) QB Austin Simmons (SO) RB Kewan Lacy (SO/TR)

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on defense vs. Oklahoma:

Position Starter DE Kam Franklin (SO) NT Will Echoles (SO) DT Zxavian Harris (SR) BUCK Suntarine Perkins (JR) WLB Jaden Yates (JR/TR) MLB TJ Dottery (RS JR/TR) LCB Antonio Kite (RS JR/TR) SS Nick Cull (RS JR) FS Sage Ryan (SR/TR) RCB Chris Graves Jr. (RS JR/TR) NB Kapena Gushiken (SR/TR)

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on special teams vs. Oklahoma:

Position Starter PT (Punter) Oscar Bird (FR) PK (Placekicker) Lucas Carneiro (RS JR/TR) KO (Kickoff Specialist) Lucas Carneiro (RS JR/TR) LS (Long Snapper) Carter Short (RS SR/TR) H (Holder) Oscar Bird (FR) PR (Punt Returner) Harrison Wallace III (RS SR/TR) KR (Kick Returner) Izaiah Hartrup (RS SR/TR)

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss depth chart for Week 9

Oklahoma depth chart

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 9 Lewis, Keontez RS SR/TR 82 Carreon, Ivan SO 14 Thomas, Elijah FR WR-Z 4 Burks, Deion RS SR/TR 11 Gibson, Javonnie RS JR/TR 84 Carter, Jer'Michael RS SO/TR 17 Martin, Josiah SO/TR WR-H 5 Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR 7 Kearney, Zion SO 88 Jordan, Jacob SO 13 Ragins, Zion SO LT 56 Fasusi, Michael FR 71 Howland, Logan RS SO LG 77 Ozaeta, Heath RS SO 55 Pierre-Louis, Eddy RS FR 75 Akinkunmi, Daniel RS FR C 69 Maikkula, Jake RS JR/TR 68 Hollenbeck, Owen FR 57 Allen, Gunnar RS JR RG 54 Nwaiwu, Febechi RS SR/TR 70 Fodje, Ryan FR RT 66 Simmons, Derek RS SR/TR 78 Baklenko, Luke JR/TR 79 Taylor, Jake RS JR TE 12 Kanak, Jaren SR 86 Kent, Carson RS JR/TR 81 Huggins, Will RS SR/TR 18 Helms, Kaden RS JR 19 McIntyre, Kade RS SO QB 10 Mateer, John RS JR/TR 3 Hawkins Jr., Michael SO 16 Newbauer, Whitt SO/TR RB 6 Blaylock, Tory FR 0 Ott, Jaydn SR/TR 2 Barnes, Jovantae SR 24 Robinson, Xavier SO 29 Sawchuk, Gabe RS FR

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 97 Jones Jr., Marvin SR/TR 44 Wein, Taylor RS SO 16 Okoye, Danny RS FR NT 52 Williams, Damonic SR/TR 0 Stone, David SO 99 Strong, Markus RS SO 96 Lolohea, Siolaa RS SO/TR DT 65 Jackson, Jayden SO 56 Halton, Gracen SR 90 Wilson, Trent FR 6 Smith II, Nigel RS FR RDE 32 Thomas, R Mason SR 34 Adebawore, Adepoju JR 42 Gilmore, Wyatt RS FR WLB 10 Lewis, Kip RS JR 38 Heinecke, Owen RS JR/TR 17 Heim, Taylor RS SO MLB 11 McKinzie, Kobie RS JR 7 Omosigho, Sammy JR 47 Nesta, James RS FR CHEET 5 Daniels, Kendal RS SR/TR 13 Powers III, Reggie SO 21 Newcombe, Jeremiah RS FR LCB 4 Guillory, Courtland FR 19 Johnson, Jacobe JR 12 Jordan, Devon SO SS 22 Bowen, Peyton JR 1 Hardy, Jaydan SO 2 Robinson, Omarion FR FS 3 Spears-Jennings, Robert SR 25 Boganowski, Michael SO 31 DeQuasie, Reed RS SO/TR RCB 15 Dolby, Kendel RS SR/TR 9 Williams, Gentry RS JR 37 Hawkins, Maliek FR 14 Haynes, Trystan FR

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 43 Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR 87 Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR PK 29 Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR 95 Welch, Austin RS SR/TR 35 Evans, Liam RS FR KO 29 Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR 95 Welch, Austin RS SR/TR 35 Evans, Liam RS FR LS 49 Anderson, Ben RS JR 50 Freeman, Seth FR H 87 Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR 10 Mateer, John RS JR/TR 3 Hawkins Jr., Michael SO 43 Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR PR 5 Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR 22 Bowen, Peyton JR 88 Jordan, Jacob SO 2 Robinson, Omarion FR KR 0 Ott, Jaydn SR/TR 22 Bowen, Peyton JR 5 Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR

Ole Miss depth chart

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 2 Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR 11 Alexander, Deuce RS SO/TR 7 Ray, Traylon JR/TR WR-Z 1 Stribling, De'Zhaun RS SR/TR 14 Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR 88 Price, Devin RS SR/TR WR-Y 19 Lee, Cayden JR 16 Watkins, Winston FR LT 61 Pounds, Diego RS JR/TR 73 Lewis, Percy RS SR/TR LG 51 Townsend, Delano RS SO/TR 71 Wilkins, PJ RS SO/TR 77 Fields, Ethan RS SO C 62 Sanders, Brycen RS SO 76 Oliver, John Wayne RS FR RG 75 Kutas, Patrick SR/TR 55 Davis, Terez SO/TR 65 Howes, Connor FR RT 50 Williams, Jayden RS SR 70 Harper, Devin FR TE 9 Hasz, Luke JR/TR 8 Wright, Dae'Quan SR/TR 85 Bruckler, Trace RS SR/TR 4 Odom, Caleb SO/TR QB 13 Simmons, Austin RS SO 6 Chambliss, Trinidad JR/TR 15 Maddox, AJ RS FR RB 5 Lacy, Kewan SO/TR 22 Diggs, Logan RS SR/TR 12 Taylor, Damien RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 5 Franklin, Kam SO 15 Womack, Da'Shawn JR/TR NT 52 Echoles, Will SO 96 Brown, Jamarious RS SO DT 51 Harris, Zxavian SR 97 Beavers, Kamron RS FR 95 Maddox, Andrew FR BUCK 4 Perkins, Suntarine JR 1 Umanmielen, Princewill JR/TR 47 Holmes Jr., DeeJay RS SO WLB 30 Yates, Jaden JR/TR 26 Chambers, Tahj RS SR/TR MLB 6 Dottery, TJ RS JR/TR 34 Banks, Tyler SR LCB 33 Kite, Antonio RS JR/TR 11 Braxton, Jaylon JR/TR 28 Core, Dante FR SS 29 Cull, Nick RS JR 7 Banks, TJ SO FS 3 Ryan, Sage RS SR/TR 20 Robinson III, Anthony RS FR RCB 32 Graves Jr., Chris RS JR/TR 9 Fletcher, Ricky RS JR/TR 27 Broomfield, Pat RS FR NB 14 Gushiken, Kapena SR/TR 16 Williams Jr., Wydett SR/TR

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 44 Bird, Oscar FR 45 Baker, Mike RS FR PK 17 Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR 45 Baker, Mike RS FR KO 17 Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR 45 Baker, Mike RS FR LS 93 Short, Carter RS SR/TR 94 Blankenship, Caleb RS FR H 44 Bird, Oscar FR 82 Pfeifer, Joshua RS SR PR 2 Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR 14 Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR KR 14 Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR 11 Alexander, Deuce RS SO/TR

How to watch the Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 9 game

The Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

