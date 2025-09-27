Ole Miss vs. LSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the No. 4 LSU Tigers in Week 5 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi.

Ad

Ahead of the Ole Miss vs. LSU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Ole Miss vs. LSU projected starting lineup for Week 5

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ole Miss projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on offense vs. LSU:

Position Starter (No./Player) WR-X 2 Harrison Wallace III (RS SR/TR) WR-Z 1 De'Zhaun Stribling (RS SR/TR) WR-Y 19 Cayden Lee (JR) LT 61 Diego Pounds (RS JR/TR) LG 51 Delano Townsend (RS SO/TR) C 62 Brycen Sanders (RS SO) RG 75 Patrick Kutas (SR/TR) RT 50 Jayden Williams (RS SR) TE 8 Dae'Quan Wright (SR/TR) QB 13 Austin Simmons (RS SO) RB 5 Kewan Lacy (SO/TR)

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on defense vs. LSU:

Position Starter (No./Player) DE 5 Kam Franklin (SO) NT 52 Will Echoles (SO) DT 51 Zxavian Harris (SR) BUCK 4 Suntarine Perkins (JR) WLB 30 Jaden Yates (JR) MLB 6 TJ Dottery (RS JR) LCB 7 Jaylon Braxton (SR) SS 12 Sage Ryan (RS JR) FS 24 Kapena Gushiken (RS SO) RCB 8 Rickey Fletcher (RS FR) NB 0 Nick Cull (SR)

Ad

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on special teams vs. LSU:

Position Starter (No./Player) Punter (PT) 44 Oscar Bird (RS JR) Placekicker (PK) 17 Lucas Carneiro (RS JR) Kickoff Specialist (KO) 17 Lucas Carneiro (RS JR) Long Snapper (LS) 93 Carter Short (RS FR) Holder (H) 44 Oscar Bird (RS JR) Punt Returner (PR) 2 Harrison Wallace III (RS SR) Kickoff Returner (KR) 24 Adam Mohammed (SO) Kickoff Returner (KR) 4 Jordan Washington (RS FR)

Ad

LSU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on offense vs. Ole Miss:

Position Starter WR-X 0 Zavion Thomas (SR/TR) WR-Z 1 Aaron Anderson (RS JR/TR) WR-W 3 Chris Hilton Jr. (RS SR) LT 71 Tyree Adams (RS SO) LG 65 Paul Mubenga (RS SO) C 61 Braelin Moore (RS JR/TR) RG 56 Josh Thompson (RS SR/TR) RT 75 Weston Davis (RS FR) TE 10 Bauer Sharp (RS SR/TR) QB 13 Garrett Nussmeier (RS SR) RB 29 Caden Durham (SO)

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on defense vs. Ole Miss:

Position Starter DE 5 Kam Franklin (SO) NT 52 Will Echoles (SO) DT 51 Zxavian Harris (SR) BUCK 4 Suntarine Perkins (JR) WLB 30 Jaden Yates (JR) MLB 6 TJ Dottery (JR) LCB 33 Antonio Kite (JR) SS 29 Nick Cull (JR) FS 3 Sage Ryan (SR) RCB 32 Chris Graves Jr. (JR) NB 14 Kapena Gushiken (SR)

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on special teams vs. Ole Miss:

Position Starter Punter (PT) 44 Oscar Bird (FR) Placekicker (PK) 17 Lucas Carneiro (RS JR/TR) Kickoff Specialist (KO) 17 Lucas Carneiro (RS JR/TR) Long Snapper (LS) 93 Carter Short (RS SR/TR) Holder (H) 44 Oscar Bird (FR) Punt Returner (PR) 2 Harrison Wallace III (RS SR/TR) Kickoff Returner (KR) 14 Izaiah Hartrup (RS SR/TR)

Ad

Ole Miss vs. LSU depth chart for Week 5

Ole Miss depth chart

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its offense:

Position Starter (No./Player) Backup 1 (No./Player) Backup 2 (No./Player) WR-X 2 Harrison Wallace III RS SR/TR 11 Deuce Alexander RS SO/TR 7 Traylon Ray JR/TR WR-Z 1 De'Zhaun Stribling RS SR/TR 14 Izaiah Hartrup RS SR/TR 88 Devin Price RS SR/TR WR-Y 19 Cayden Lee JR 16 Winston Watkins FR - LT 61 Diego Pounds RS JR/TR 73 Percy Lewis RS SR/TR - LG 51 Delano Townsend RS SO/TR 71 PJ Wilkins RS SO/TR 77 Ethan Fields RS SO C 62 Brycen Sanders RS SO 76 John Wayne Oliver RS FR - RG 75 Patrick Kutas SR/TR 55 Terez Davis SO/TR 65 Connor Howes FR RT 50 Jayden Williams RS SR 70 Devin Harper FR - TE 8 Dae'Quan Wright SR/TR 85 Trace Bruckler RS SR/TR 4 Caleb Odom SO/TR QB 13 Austin Simmons RS SO 6 Trinidad Chambliss JR/TR 15 AJ Maddox RS FR RB 5 Kewan Lacy SO/TR 22 Logan Diggs RS SR/TR 12 Damien Taylor RS SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its defense:

Position Starter (No./Player) Backup 1 (No./Player) Backup 2 (No./Player) DE 5 Kam Franklin SO 15 Da'Shawn Womack JR/TR - NT 52 Will Echoles SO 96 Jamarious Brown RS SO - DT 51 Zxavian Harris SR 97 Kamron Beavers RS FR 95 Andrew Maddox FR BUCK 4 Suntarine Perkins JR 1 Princewill Umanmielen JR/TR 47 DeeJay Holmes Jr. RS SO WLB 30 Jaden Yates JR/TR 26 Tahj Chambers RS SR/TR - MLB 6 TJ Dottery RS JR/TR 34 Tyler Banks SR - LCB 33 Antonio Kite RS JR/TR 11 Jaylon Braxton JR/TR 28 Dante Core FR SS 29 Nick Cull RS JR 7 TJ Banks SO - FS 3 Sage Ryan RS SR/TR 20 Anthony Robinson III RS FR - RCB 32 Chris Graves Jr. RS JR/TR 9 Ricky Fletcher RS JR/TR 27 Pat Broomfield RS FR NB 14 Kapena Gushiken SR/TR 16 Wydett Williams Jr. SR/TR -

Ad

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its special teams:

Position Starter (No./Player) Backup (No./Player) PT 44 Oscar Bird FR 45 Mike Baker RS FR PK 17 Lucas Carneiro RS JR/TR 45 Mike Baker RS FR KO 17 Lucas Carneiro RS JR/TR 45 Mike Baker RS FR LS 93 Carter Short RS SR/TR 94 Caleb Blankenship RS FR H 44 Oscar Bird FR 82 Joshua Pfeifer RS SR PR 2 Harrison Wallace III RS SR/TR 14 Izaiah Hartrup RS SR/TR KR 14 Izaiah Hartrup RS SR/TR 11 Deuce Alexander RS SO/TR

Ad

LSU depth chart

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its offense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 WR-X 0 Zavion Thomas SR/TR 4 Nic Anderson RS JR/TR 2 Destyn Hill RS SO/TR - - WR-Z 1 Aaron Anderson RS JR/TR 12 Kyle Parker RS SO - - - WR-W 3 Chris Hilton Jr. RS SR 6 Barion Brown SR/TR 82 Kylan Billiot RS FR 83 Ta'Ron Francis FR - LT 71 Tyree Adams RS SO 57 Carius Curne FR - - - LG 65 Paul Mubenga RS SO 78 Coen Echols RS FR - - - C 61 Braelin Moore RS JR/TR 79 DJ Chester RS SO - - - RG 56 Josh Thompson RS SR/TR - - - - RT 75 Weston Davis RS FR 77 Ory Williams RS FR - - - TE 10 Bauer Sharp RS SR/TR 14 Trey'Dez Green SO 88 Donovan Green RS JR/TR - - QB 13 Garrett Nussmeier RS SR 11 Michael Van Buren Jr. SO/TR 16 Colin Hurley RS FR - - RB 29 Caden Durham SO 28 Kaleb Jackson JR 22 Harlem Berry FR 8 Ju'Juan Johnson SO -

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its defense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 LDE 44 Jack Pyburn SR/TR 12 Jimari Butler GR/TR 48 Kolaj Cobbins RS FR - - LDT 96 Dominick McKinley SO 90 Jacobian Guillory II GR 95 Shone Washington RS JR/TR - - RDT 88 Bernard Gooden RS SR/TR 16 Ahmad Breaux SO 99 Sydir Mitchell RS SO/TR - - RDE 6 Patrick Payton RS SR/TR 19 Gabriel Reliford SO 97 Dylan Carpenter RS SO - - WLB 40 Whit Weeks JR 46 Tylen Singleton RS FR 15 Jaiden Braker FR - - MLB 33 West Weeks GR/TR 42 Davhon Keys SO 35 Zach Weeks FR 32 Keylan Moses FR - STAR 7 Harold Perkins Jr. RS JR 2 Jardin Gilbert RS SR/TR - - - LCB 4 Mansoor Delane SR/TR 1 Ashton Stamps JR 8 Ja'Keem Jackson RS SO/TR - - SS 13 A.J. Haulcy SR/TR 10 Dashawn Spears SO - - - FS 0 Tamarcus Cooley RS SO/TR 25 Javien Toviano JR - - - RCB 11 PJ Woodland SO 3 DJ Pickett FR - - -

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its special teams:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 PT 90 Grant Chadwick SO/TR 32 Aeron Burrell SO - - - PK 34 Damian Ramos RS SR 32 Aeron Burrell SO - - - KO 32 Aeron Burrell SO 34 Damian Ramos RS SR - - - LS 49 Jonathan Ferguson GR 51 Silas Hall FR - - - H 90 Grant Chadwick SO/TR - - - - PR 0 Zavion Thomas SR/TR 4 Nic Anderson RS JR/TR - - - KR 6 Barion Brown SR/TR 0 Zavion Thomas SR/TR - - -

Ad

How to watch Ole Miss vs. LSU game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 game

The Ole Miss vs. LSU game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the Week 5 contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More