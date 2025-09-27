  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Ole Miss vs. LSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

Ole Miss vs. LSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 27, 2025 12:13 GMT
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Ole Miss vs. LSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the No. 4 LSU Tigers in Week 5 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi.

Ad

Ahead of the Ole Miss vs. LSU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Ole Miss vs. LSU projected starting lineup for Week 5

Ole Miss projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on offense vs. LSU:

PositionStarter (No./Player)
WR-X2 Harrison Wallace III (RS SR/TR)
WR-Z1 De'Zhaun Stribling (RS SR/TR)
WR-Y19 Cayden Lee (JR)
LT61 Diego Pounds (RS JR/TR)
LG51 Delano Townsend (RS SO/TR)
C62 Brycen Sanders (RS SO)
RG75 Patrick Kutas (SR/TR)
RT50 Jayden Williams (RS SR)
TE8 Dae'Quan Wright (SR/TR)
QB13 Austin Simmons (RS SO)
RB5 Kewan Lacy (SO/TR)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on defense vs. LSU:

PositionStarter (No./Player)
DE5 Kam Franklin (SO)
NT52 Will Echoles (SO)
DT51 Zxavian Harris (SR)
BUCK4 Suntarine Perkins (JR)
WLB30 Jaden Yates (JR)
MLB6 TJ Dottery (RS JR)
LCB7 Jaylon Braxton (SR)
SS12 Sage Ryan (RS JR)
FS24 Kapena Gushiken (RS SO)
RCB8 Rickey Fletcher (RS FR)
NB0 Nick Cull (SR)
Ad

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on special teams vs. LSU:

PositionStarter (No./Player)
Punter (PT)44 Oscar Bird (RS JR)
Placekicker (PK)17 Lucas Carneiro (RS JR)
Kickoff Specialist (KO)17 Lucas Carneiro (RS JR)
Long Snapper (LS)93 Carter Short (RS FR)
Holder (H)44 Oscar Bird (RS JR)
Punt Returner (PR)2 Harrison Wallace III (RS SR)
Kickoff Returner (KR)24 Adam Mohammed (SO)
Kickoff Returner (KR)4 Jordan Washington (RS FR)
Ad

LSU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on offense vs. Ole Miss:

PositionStarter
WR-X0 Zavion Thomas (SR/TR)
WR-Z1 Aaron Anderson (RS JR/TR)
WR-W3 Chris Hilton Jr. (RS SR)
LT71 Tyree Adams (RS SO)
LG65 Paul Mubenga (RS SO)
C61 Braelin Moore (RS JR/TR)
RG56 Josh Thompson (RS SR/TR)
RT75 Weston Davis (RS FR)
TE10 Bauer Sharp (RS SR/TR)
QB13 Garrett Nussmeier (RS SR)
RB29 Caden Durham (SO)
Ad

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on defense vs. Ole Miss:

PositionStarter
DE5 Kam Franklin (SO)
NT52 Will Echoles (SO)
DT51 Zxavian Harris (SR)
BUCK4 Suntarine Perkins (JR)
WLB30 Jaden Yates (JR)
MLB6 TJ Dottery (JR)
LCB33 Antonio Kite (JR)
SS29 Nick Cull (JR)
FS3 Sage Ryan (SR)
RCB32 Chris Graves Jr. (JR)
NB14 Kapena Gushiken (SR)
Ad

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on special teams vs. Ole Miss:

PositionStarter
Punter (PT)44 Oscar Bird (FR)
Placekicker (PK)17 Lucas Carneiro (RS JR/TR)
Kickoff Specialist (KO)17 Lucas Carneiro (RS JR/TR)
Long Snapper (LS)93 Carter Short (RS SR/TR)
Holder (H)44 Oscar Bird (FR)
Punt Returner (PR)2 Harrison Wallace III (RS SR/TR)
Kickoff Returner (KR)14 Izaiah Hartrup (RS SR/TR)
Ad

Ole Miss vs. LSU depth chart for Week 5

Ole Miss depth chart

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its offense:

PositionStarter (No./Player)Backup 1 (No./Player)Backup 2 (No./Player)
WR-X2 Harrison Wallace III RS SR/TR11 Deuce Alexander RS SO/TR7 Traylon Ray JR/TR
WR-Z1 De'Zhaun Stribling RS SR/TR14 Izaiah Hartrup RS SR/TR88 Devin Price RS SR/TR
WR-Y19 Cayden Lee JR16 Winston Watkins FR-
LT61 Diego Pounds RS JR/TR73 Percy Lewis RS SR/TR-
LG51 Delano Townsend RS SO/TR71 PJ Wilkins RS SO/TR77 Ethan Fields RS SO
C62 Brycen Sanders RS SO76 John Wayne Oliver RS FR-
RG75 Patrick Kutas SR/TR55 Terez Davis SO/TR65 Connor Howes FR
RT50 Jayden Williams RS SR70 Devin Harper FR-
TE8 Dae'Quan Wright SR/TR85 Trace Bruckler RS SR/TR4 Caleb Odom SO/TR
QB13 Austin Simmons RS SO6 Trinidad Chambliss JR/TR15 AJ Maddox RS FR
RB5 Kewan Lacy SO/TR22 Logan Diggs RS SR/TR12 Damien Taylor RS SR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its defense:

PositionStarter (No./Player)Backup 1 (No./Player)Backup 2 (No./Player)
DE5 Kam Franklin SO15 Da'Shawn Womack JR/TR-
NT52 Will Echoles SO96 Jamarious Brown RS SO-
DT51 Zxavian Harris SR97 Kamron Beavers RS FR95 Andrew Maddox FR
BUCK4 Suntarine Perkins JR1 Princewill Umanmielen JR/TR47 DeeJay Holmes Jr. RS SO
WLB30 Jaden Yates JR/TR26 Tahj Chambers RS SR/TR-
MLB6 TJ Dottery RS JR/TR34 Tyler Banks SR-
LCB33 Antonio Kite RS JR/TR11 Jaylon Braxton JR/TR28 Dante Core FR
SS29 Nick Cull RS JR7 TJ Banks SO-
FS3 Sage Ryan RS SR/TR20 Anthony Robinson III RS FR-
RCB32 Chris Graves Jr. RS JR/TR9 Ricky Fletcher RS JR/TR27 Pat Broomfield RS FR
NB14 Kapena Gushiken SR/TR16 Wydett Williams Jr. SR/TR-
Ad

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its special teams:

PositionStarter (No./Player)Backup (No./Player)
PT44 Oscar Bird FR45 Mike Baker RS FR
PK17 Lucas Carneiro RS JR/TR45 Mike Baker RS FR
KO17 Lucas Carneiro RS JR/TR45 Mike Baker RS FR
LS93 Carter Short RS SR/TR94 Caleb Blankenship RS FR
H44 Oscar Bird FR82 Joshua Pfeifer RS SR
PR2 Harrison Wallace III RS SR/TR14 Izaiah Hartrup RS SR/TR
KR14 Izaiah Hartrup RS SR/TR11 Deuce Alexander RS SO/TR
Ad

LSU depth chart

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its offense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
WR-X0 Zavion Thomas SR/TR4 Nic Anderson RS JR/TR2 Destyn Hill RS SO/TR--
WR-Z1 Aaron Anderson RS JR/TR12 Kyle Parker RS SO---
WR-W3 Chris Hilton Jr. RS SR6 Barion Brown SR/TR82 Kylan Billiot RS FR83 Ta'Ron Francis FR-
LT71 Tyree Adams RS SO57 Carius Curne FR---
LG65 Paul Mubenga RS SO78 Coen Echols RS FR---
C61 Braelin Moore RS JR/TR79 DJ Chester RS SO---
RG56 Josh Thompson RS SR/TR----
RT75 Weston Davis RS FR77 Ory Williams RS FR---
TE10 Bauer Sharp RS SR/TR14 Trey'Dez Green SO88 Donovan Green RS JR/TR--
QB13 Garrett Nussmeier RS SR11 Michael Van Buren Jr. SO/TR16 Colin Hurley RS FR--
RB29 Caden Durham SO28 Kaleb Jackson JR22 Harlem Berry FR8 Ju'Juan Johnson SO-
Ad

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its defense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
LDE44 Jack Pyburn SR/TR12 Jimari Butler GR/TR48 Kolaj Cobbins RS FR--
LDT96 Dominick McKinley SO90 Jacobian Guillory II GR95 Shone Washington RS JR/TR--
RDT88 Bernard Gooden RS SR/TR16 Ahmad Breaux SO99 Sydir Mitchell RS SO/TR--
RDE6 Patrick Payton RS SR/TR19 Gabriel Reliford SO97 Dylan Carpenter RS SO--
WLB40 Whit Weeks JR46 Tylen Singleton RS FR15 Jaiden Braker FR--
MLB33 West Weeks GR/TR42 Davhon Keys SO35 Zach Weeks FR32 Keylan Moses FR-
STAR7 Harold Perkins Jr. RS JR2 Jardin Gilbert RS SR/TR---
LCB4 Mansoor Delane SR/TR1 Ashton Stamps JR8 Ja'Keem Jackson RS SO/TR--
SS13 A.J. Haulcy SR/TR10 Dashawn Spears SO---
FS0 Tamarcus Cooley RS SO/TR25 Javien Toviano JR---
RCB11 PJ Woodland SO3 DJ Pickett FR---
Ad

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
PT90 Grant Chadwick SO/TR32 Aeron Burrell SO---
PK34 Damian Ramos RS SR32 Aeron Burrell SO---
KO32 Aeron Burrell SO34 Damian Ramos RS SR---
LS49 Jonathan Ferguson GR51 Silas Hall FR---
H90 Grant Chadwick SO/TR----
PR0 Zavion Thomas SR/TR4 Nic Anderson RS JR/TR---
KR6 Barion Brown SR/TR0 Zavion Thomas SR/TR---
Ad

How to watch Ole Miss vs. LSU game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 game

The Ole Miss vs. LSU game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the Week 5 contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications