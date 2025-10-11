Ole Miss vs Washington State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy are expected to be at the forefront of the Lane Kiffin-coached Rebels' offense as they have excelled in the first five games.
Chambliss has completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,033 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 266 yards in 50 carries and provided two rushing TDs to help Ole Miss' cause.
For his part, Missouri transfer Lacy has provided a scoring threat on the endzone, rushing 445 yards in 102 carries with eight touchdowns this season.
Meanwhile, Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus looks to continue his awesome performance against Colorado State where he went 16 of 28 for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
Kirby Voorhees and Joshua Meredith will likely support Eckhaus in the offensive side with both players leading the team in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
Ole Miss vs Washington State projected starting lineup for Week 7
Ole Miss projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on offense vs Washington State:
Pos
No.
Starter
WR-X
2
Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR
WR-Z
1
Stribling, De'Zhaun RS SR/TR
WR-Y
19
Lee, Cayden JR
LT
61
Pounds, Diego RS JR/TR
LG
51
Townsend, Delano RS SO/TR
C
62
Sanders, Brycen RS SO
RG
75
Kutas, Patrick SR/TR
RT
50
Williams, Jayden RS SR
TE
9
Hasz, Luke JR/TR
QB
6
Chambliss, Trinidad JR/TR
RB
5
Lacy, Kewan SO/TR
Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on defense vs Washington State:
Pos
No.
Starter
DE
5
Franklin, Kam SO
NT
52
Echoles, Will SO
DT
51
Harris, Zxavian SR
BUCK
4
Perkins, Suntarine JR
WLB
30
Yates, Jaden JR/TR
MLB
6
Dottery, TJ RS JR/TR
LCB
33
Kite, Antonio RS JR/TR
SS
29
Cull, Nick RS JR
FS
3
Ryan, Sage RS SR/TR
RCB
32
Graves Jr., Chris RS JR/TR
NB
14
Gushiken, Kapena SR/TR
Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on special teams vs Washington State:
Pos
No.
Starter
PT
44
Bird, Oscar FR
PK
17
Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR
KO
17
Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR
LS
93
Short, Carter RS SR/TR
H
44
Bird, Oscar FR
PR
2
Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR
KR
14
Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR
Washington State projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Washington State's projected starters on offense vs Ole Miss:
Pos
No.
Starter
WR-X
15
Noga, Jeremiah RS SR/TR
WR-Z
10
Smithson, Leyton SR
WR-W
18
Meredith, Joshua RS SR
LT
71
Tripp, Ashton RS SO
LG
67
Lester, Jonny RS JR
C
65
Dieu, Brock RS SR
RG
66
Vaipulu, AJ SR/TR
RT
61
Hilborn, Christian RS SR
TE
23
Leckner, Trey RS SO
QB
4
Eckhaus, Zevi RS SR/TR
RB
1
Johnson, Angel RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Washington State's projected starters on defense vs Ole Miss:
Pos
No.
Starter
LDE
45
Stevenson, Raam RS SR
LDT
99
Lamb, Bryson RS JR
RDT
97
Baloun, Max RS SR/TR
RDE
10
Peleti, Buddha SR/TR
WLB
44
McKenna, Parker RS SR/TR
MLB
0
Palano, Anthony RS FR/TR
SLB
9
Francl, Caleb RS SR/TR
LCB
2
Humphrey, Colby RS SR/TR
SS
25
Reeder, Cale RS SR/TR
FS
1
Large, Tucker RS SR/TR
RCB
5
Colson, Jamorri RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Washington State's projected starters on special teams vs Ole Miss:
Pos
No.
Starter
PT
98
Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR
PK
38
Stevens, Jack RS FR/TR
KO
98
Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR
LS
46
Peoples, Colton SR/TR
H
98
Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR
PR
0
Freeman, Tony JR/TR
KR
10
Smithson, Leyton SR
Ole Miss vs Washington State depth chart for Week 7
Ole Miss depth chart
Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its offense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
2
Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR
11
Alexander, Deuce RS SO/TR
7
Ray, Traylon JR/TR
WR-Z
1
Stribling, De'Zhaun RS SR/TR
14
Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR
88
Price, Devin RS SR/TR
WR-Y
19
Lee, Cayden JR
16
Watkins, Winston FR
LT
61
Pounds, Diego RS JR/TR
73
Lewis, Percy RS SR/TR
LG
51
Townsend, Delano RS SO/TR
71
Wilkins, PJ RS SO/TR
77
Fields, Ethan RS SO
C
62
Sanders, Brycen RS SO
76
Oliver, John Wayne RS FR
RG
75
Kutas, Patrick SR/TR
55
Davis, Terez SO/TR
65
Howes, Connor FR
RT
50
Williams, Jayden RS SR
70
Harper, Devin FR
TE
9
Hasz, Luke JR/TR
8
Wright, Dae'Quan SR/TR
85
Bruckler, Trace RS SR/TR
4
Odom, Caleb SO/TR
QB
6
Chambliss, Trinidad JR/TR
13
Simmons, Austin RS SO
15
Maddox, AJ RS FR
RB
5
Lacy, Kewan SO/TR
22
Diggs, Logan RS SR/TR
12
Taylor, Damien RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its defense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
DE
5
Franklin, Kam SO
15
Womack, Da'Shawn JR/TR
NT
52
Echoles, Will SO
96
Brown, Jamarious RS SO
DT
51
Harris, Zxavian SR
97
Beavers, Kamron RS FR
95
Maddox, Andrew FR
BUCK
4
Perkins, Suntarine JR
1
Umanmielen, Princewill JR/TR
47
Holmes Jr., DeeJay RS SO
WLB
30
Yates, Jaden JR/TR
26
Chambers, Tahj RS SR/TR
MLB
6
Dottery, TJ RS JR/TR
34
Banks, Tyler SR
LCB
33
Kite, Antonio RS JR/TR
11
Braxton, Jaylon JR/TR
28
Core, Dante FR
SS
29
Cull, Nick RS JR
7
Banks, TJ SO
FS
3
Ryan, Sage RS SR/TR
20
Robinson III, Anthony RS FR
RCB
32
Graves Jr., Chris RS JR/TR
9
Fletcher, Ricky RS JR/TR
27
Broomfield, Pat RS FR
NB
14
Gushiken, Kapena SR/TR
16
Williams Jr., Wydett SR/TR
Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its special teams:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
PT
44
Bird, Oscar FR
45
Baker, Mike RS FR
PK
17
Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR
45
Baker, Mike RS FR
KO
17
Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR
45
Baker, Mike RS FR
LS
93
Short, Carter RS SR/TR
94
Blankenship, Caleb RS FR
H
44
Bird, Oscar FR
82
Pfeifer, Joshua RS SR
PR
2
Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR
14
Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR
KR
14
Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR
11
Alexander, Deuce RS SO/TR
Washington State depth chart
Here's a look at Washington State's depth chart for its offense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
15
Noga, Jeremiah RS SR/TR
21
Pabst, Carter FR
88
Alleyne, Mackenzie RS FR
WR-Z
10
Smithson, Leyton SR
8
Ganashamoorthy, Branden RS SO
84
Wright, Landon RS FR
WR-W
18
Meredith, Joshua RS SR
0
Freeman, Tony JR/TR
12
Neal Jr., Leon RS SR
LT
71
Tripp, Ashton RS SO
64
Caldwell, Jaylin RS JR/TR
LG
67
Lester, Jonny RS JR
77
Bakken, Nick RS FR/TR
C
65
Dieu, Brock RS SR
69
Martin, Kyle RS SO
RG
66
Vaipulu, AJ SR/TR
75
Dunham, Noah RS SO
RT
61
Hilborn, Christian RS SR
54
Thorpe, Xavier RS FR
50
Falealo, Sone RS FR/TR
TE
23
Leckner, Trey RS SO
83
Faleye, Ademola RS SR/TR
27
Cedarland, Hudson RS JR
QB
4
Eckhaus, Zevi RS SR/TR
5
Potter, Jaxon RS SO
2
Dugger, Julian RS FR/TR
13
Sheppard, Ajani RS SO/TR
RB
1
Johnson, Angel RS SR/TR
9
Vorhees, Kirby RS SO/TR
20
Pulalasi, Leo RS SO
3
Woods, Maxwell RS FR/TR
Here's a look at Washington State's depth chart for its defense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
LDE
45
Stevenson, Raam RS SR
98
Ta'ase, Malaki SO/TR
LDT
99
Lamb, Bryson RS JR
52
Beatty, Kaden RS SO/TR
53
Finau, Soni SR/TR
RDT
97
Baloun, Max RS SR/TR
92
Dalton, Darrion RS SR/TR
3
Sandjo, Mike RS SR/TR
RDE
10
Peleti, Buddha SR/TR
88
Terrell, Isaac JR
WLB
44
McKenna, Parker RS SR/TR
40
Barthiel, Gavin RS SR/TR
MLB
0
Palano, Anthony RS FR/TR
42
Ellison, Jack RS FR
24
Schlimgen, Sullivan FR
SLB
9
Francl, Caleb RS SR/TR
33
Jones, Gage RS FR
LCB
2
Humphrey, Colby RS SR/TR
8
Worthy III, Kenny RS FR
13
Davis, AJ RS JR/TR
SS
25
Reeder, Cale RS SR/TR
23
Durrance, Matthew RS SR/TR
32
Russell, Damarius FR
FS
1
Large, Tucker RS SR/TR
6
Goodman, Duhron JR/TR
28
Peterson, Kyle FR
RCB
5
Colson, Jamorri RS SR/TR
4
Rapolla, Kai RS JR/TR
22
Sorrell, Trillion FR
Here's a look at Washington State's depth chart for its special teams:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
PT
98
Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR
97
Lounsbury, Adlai FR
29
Petz, Troy RS SO/TR
PK
38
Stevens, Jack RS FR/TR
97
Lounsbury, Adlai FR
KO
98
Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR
38
Stevens, Jack RS FR/TR
97
Lounsbury, Adlai FR
LS
46
Peoples, Colton SR/TR
40
Brunner, Colson RS SR/TR
41
Bures, Sean RS SO
H
98
Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR
PR
0
Freeman, Tony JR/TR
1
Large, Tucker RS SR/TR
18
Meredith, Joshua RS SR
KR
10
Smithson, Leyton SR
1
Johnson, Angel RS SR/TR
How to watch Ole Miss vs Washington State? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7
The live TV broadcast of the Ole Miss-Washington State showdown will be aired on SEC Network at 12:45 p.m. ET at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The game can also be seen on streaming platforms via Fubo.
Taylor Zarzour will be the play-by-play announcer for the SEC Network with Matt Stinchcomb serving as analyst. Alyssa Lang will report on the sidelines.
Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.
As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.
Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.
His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.