Ole Miss vs Washington State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

No. 4 Ole Miss hosts Washington State in a Week 7 nonconference clash on Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Ad

The Rebels (5-0) are coming off a 24-19 win over Week 5 No. 4 LSU last Sept 27 and are approaching Week 7 as big favorites to beat the Huskies (3-2).

On the other hand, Washington State snapped its two-game losing skid when it beat Colorado State 20-3 on Sept. 27.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy are expected to be at the forefront of the Lane Kiffin-coached Rebels' offense as they have excelled in the first five games.

Ad

Trending

Chambliss has completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,033 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 266 yards in 50 carries and provided two rushing TDs to help Ole Miss' cause.

For his part, Missouri transfer Lacy has provided a scoring threat on the endzone, rushing 445 yards in 102 carries with eight touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus looks to continue his awesome performance against Colorado State where he went 16 of 28 for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Ad

Kirby Voorhees and Joshua Meredith will likely support Eckhaus in the offensive side with both players leading the team in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

Ole Miss vs Washington State projected starting lineup for Week 7

Ole Miss projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on offense vs Washington State:

Ad

Pos No. Starter WR-X 2 Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR WR-Z 1 Stribling, De'Zhaun RS SR/TR WR-Y 19 Lee, Cayden JR LT 61 Pounds, Diego RS JR/TR LG 51 Townsend, Delano RS SO/TR C 62 Sanders, Brycen RS SO RG 75 Kutas, Patrick SR/TR RT 50 Williams, Jayden RS SR TE 9 Hasz, Luke JR/TR QB 6 Chambliss, Trinidad JR/TR RB 5 Lacy, Kewan SO/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on defense vs Washington State:

Pos No. Starter DE 5 Franklin, Kam SO NT 52 Echoles, Will SO DT 51 Harris, Zxavian SR BUCK 4 Perkins, Suntarine JR WLB 30 Yates, Jaden JR/TR MLB 6 Dottery, TJ RS JR/TR LCB 33 Kite, Antonio RS JR/TR SS 29 Cull, Nick RS JR FS 3 Ryan, Sage RS SR/TR RCB 32 Graves Jr., Chris RS JR/TR NB 14 Gushiken, Kapena SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on special teams vs Washington State:

Pos No. Starter PT 44 Bird, Oscar FR PK 17 Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR KO 17 Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR LS 93 Short, Carter RS SR/TR H 44 Bird, Oscar FR PR 2 Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR KR 14 Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR

Ad

Washington State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Washington State's projected starters on offense vs Ole Miss:

Pos No. Starter WR-X 15 Noga, Jeremiah RS SR/TR WR-Z 10 Smithson, Leyton SR WR-W 18 Meredith, Joshua RS SR LT 71 Tripp, Ashton RS SO LG 67 Lester, Jonny RS JR C 65 Dieu, Brock RS SR RG 66 Vaipulu, AJ SR/TR RT 61 Hilborn, Christian RS SR TE 23 Leckner, Trey RS SO QB 4 Eckhaus, Zevi RS SR/TR RB 1 Johnson, Angel RS SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Washington State's projected starters on defense vs Ole Miss:

Pos No. Starter LDE 45 Stevenson, Raam RS SR LDT 99 Lamb, Bryson RS JR RDT 97 Baloun, Max RS SR/TR RDE 10 Peleti, Buddha SR/TR WLB 44 McKenna, Parker RS SR/TR MLB 0 Palano, Anthony RS FR/TR SLB 9 Francl, Caleb RS SR/TR LCB 2 Humphrey, Colby RS SR/TR SS 25 Reeder, Cale RS SR/TR FS 1 Large, Tucker RS SR/TR RCB 5 Colson, Jamorri RS SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Washington State's projected starters on special teams vs Ole Miss:

Pos No. Starter PT 98 Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR PK 38 Stevens, Jack RS FR/TR KO 98 Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR LS 46 Peoples, Colton SR/TR H 98 Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR PR 0 Freeman, Tony JR/TR KR 10 Smithson, Leyton SR

Ad

Ole Miss vs Washington State depth chart for Week 7

Ole Miss depth chart

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 2 Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR 11 Alexander, Deuce RS SO/TR 7 Ray, Traylon JR/TR WR-Z 1 Stribling, De'Zhaun RS SR/TR 14 Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR 88 Price, Devin RS SR/TR WR-Y 19 Lee, Cayden JR 16 Watkins, Winston FR LT 61 Pounds, Diego RS JR/TR 73 Lewis, Percy RS SR/TR LG 51 Townsend, Delano RS SO/TR 71 Wilkins, PJ RS SO/TR 77 Fields, Ethan RS SO C 62 Sanders, Brycen RS SO 76 Oliver, John Wayne RS FR RG 75 Kutas, Patrick SR/TR 55 Davis, Terez SO/TR 65 Howes, Connor FR RT 50 Williams, Jayden RS SR 70 Harper, Devin FR TE 9 Hasz, Luke JR/TR 8 Wright, Dae'Quan SR/TR 85 Bruckler, Trace RS SR/TR 4 Odom, Caleb SO/TR QB 6 Chambliss, Trinidad JR/TR 13 Simmons, Austin RS SO 15 Maddox, AJ RS FR RB 5 Lacy, Kewan SO/TR 22 Diggs, Logan RS SR/TR 12 Taylor, Damien RS SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 5 Franklin, Kam SO 15 Womack, Da'Shawn JR/TR NT 52 Echoles, Will SO 96 Brown, Jamarious RS SO DT 51 Harris, Zxavian SR 97 Beavers, Kamron RS FR 95 Maddox, Andrew FR BUCK 4 Perkins, Suntarine JR 1 Umanmielen, Princewill JR/TR 47 Holmes Jr., DeeJay RS SO WLB 30 Yates, Jaden JR/TR 26 Chambers, Tahj RS SR/TR MLB 6 Dottery, TJ RS JR/TR 34 Banks, Tyler SR LCB 33 Kite, Antonio RS JR/TR 11 Braxton, Jaylon JR/TR 28 Core, Dante FR SS 29 Cull, Nick RS JR 7 Banks, TJ SO FS 3 Ryan, Sage RS SR/TR 20 Robinson III, Anthony RS FR RCB 32 Graves Jr., Chris RS JR/TR 9 Fletcher, Ricky RS JR/TR 27 Broomfield, Pat RS FR NB 14 Gushiken, Kapena SR/TR 16 Williams Jr., Wydett SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 44 Bird, Oscar FR 45 Baker, Mike RS FR PK 17 Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR 45 Baker, Mike RS FR KO 17 Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR 45 Baker, Mike RS FR LS 93 Short, Carter RS SR/TR 94 Blankenship, Caleb RS FR H 44 Bird, Oscar FR 82 Pfeifer, Joshua RS SR PR 2 Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR 14 Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR KR 14 Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR 11 Alexander, Deuce RS SO/TR

Ad

Washington State depth chart

Here's a look at Washington State's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 15 Noga, Jeremiah RS SR/TR 21 Pabst, Carter FR 88 Alleyne, Mackenzie RS FR WR-Z 10 Smithson, Leyton SR 8 Ganashamoorthy, Branden RS SO 84 Wright, Landon RS FR WR-W 18 Meredith, Joshua RS SR 0 Freeman, Tony JR/TR 12 Neal Jr., Leon RS SR LT 71 Tripp, Ashton RS SO 64 Caldwell, Jaylin RS JR/TR LG 67 Lester, Jonny RS JR 77 Bakken, Nick RS FR/TR C 65 Dieu, Brock RS SR 69 Martin, Kyle RS SO RG 66 Vaipulu, AJ SR/TR 75 Dunham, Noah RS SO RT 61 Hilborn, Christian RS SR 54 Thorpe, Xavier RS FR 50 Falealo, Sone RS FR/TR TE 23 Leckner, Trey RS SO 83 Faleye, Ademola RS SR/TR 27 Cedarland, Hudson RS JR QB 4 Eckhaus, Zevi RS SR/TR 5 Potter, Jaxon RS SO 2 Dugger, Julian RS FR/TR 13 Sheppard, Ajani RS SO/TR RB 1 Johnson, Angel RS SR/TR 9 Vorhees, Kirby RS SO/TR 20 Pulalasi, Leo RS SO 3 Woods, Maxwell RS FR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Washington State's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 LDE 45 Stevenson, Raam RS SR 98 Ta'ase, Malaki SO/TR LDT 99 Lamb, Bryson RS JR 52 Beatty, Kaden RS SO/TR 53 Finau, Soni SR/TR RDT 97 Baloun, Max RS SR/TR 92 Dalton, Darrion RS SR/TR 3 Sandjo, Mike RS SR/TR RDE 10 Peleti, Buddha SR/TR 88 Terrell, Isaac JR WLB 44 McKenna, Parker RS SR/TR 40 Barthiel, Gavin RS SR/TR MLB 0 Palano, Anthony RS FR/TR 42 Ellison, Jack RS FR 24 Schlimgen, Sullivan FR SLB 9 Francl, Caleb RS SR/TR 33 Jones, Gage RS FR LCB 2 Humphrey, Colby RS SR/TR 8 Worthy III, Kenny RS FR 13 Davis, AJ RS JR/TR SS 25 Reeder, Cale RS SR/TR 23 Durrance, Matthew RS SR/TR 32 Russell, Damarius FR FS 1 Large, Tucker RS SR/TR 6 Goodman, Duhron JR/TR 28 Peterson, Kyle FR RCB 5 Colson, Jamorri RS SR/TR 4 Rapolla, Kai RS JR/TR 22 Sorrell, Trillion FR

Ad

Here's a look at Washington State's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 98 Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR 97 Lounsbury, Adlai FR 29 Petz, Troy RS SO/TR PK 38 Stevens, Jack RS FR/TR 97 Lounsbury, Adlai FR KO 98 Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR 38 Stevens, Jack RS FR/TR 97 Lounsbury, Adlai FR LS 46 Peoples, Colton SR/TR 40 Brunner, Colson RS SR/TR 41 Bures, Sean RS SO H 98 Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR PR 0 Freeman, Tony JR/TR 1 Large, Tucker RS SR/TR 18 Meredith, Joshua RS SR KR 10 Smithson, Leyton SR 1 Johnson, Angel RS SR/TR

Ad

How to watch Ole Miss vs Washington State? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7

The live TV broadcast of the Ole Miss-Washington State showdown will be aired on SEC Network at 12:45 p.m. ET at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The game can also be seen on streaming platforms via Fubo.

Taylor Zarzour will be the play-by-play announcer for the SEC Network with Matt Stinchcomb serving as analyst. Alyssa Lang will report on the sidelines.

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry goes viral on sidelines cheering 5 days after announcing relationship with LSU LB Whit Weeks

Read More: “It really has nothing to do with the game”: Lane Kiffin shuts down drama over daughter Landry’s relationship with LSU LB Whit Weeks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More