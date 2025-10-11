Ole Miss vs Washington State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (left) squares off with Washington State QB Zevi Eckhaus (right) on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. (Image Source: IMAGN)
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (left) squares off with Washington State QB Zevi Eckhaus (right) on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. (Image Source: IMAGN)

No. 4 Ole Miss hosts Washington State in a Week 7 nonconference clash on Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Rebels (5-0) are coming off a 24-19 win over Week 5 No. 4 LSU last Sept 27 and are approaching Week 7 as big favorites to beat the Huskies (3-2).

On the other hand, Washington State snapped its two-game losing skid when it beat Colorado State 20-3 on Sept. 27.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy are expected to be at the forefront of the Lane Kiffin-coached Rebels' offense as they have excelled in the first five games.

Chambliss has completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,033 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 266 yards in 50 carries and provided two rushing TDs to help Ole Miss' cause.

For his part, Missouri transfer Lacy has provided a scoring threat on the endzone, rushing 445 yards in 102 carries with eight touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus looks to continue his awesome performance against Colorado State where he went 16 of 28 for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Kirby Voorhees and Joshua Meredith will likely support Eckhaus in the offensive side with both players leading the team in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

Ole Miss vs Washington State projected starting lineup for Week 7

Ole Miss projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on offense vs Washington State:

PosNo.Starter
WR-X2Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR
WR-Z1Stribling, De'Zhaun RS SR/TR
WR-Y19Lee, Cayden JR
LT61Pounds, Diego RS JR/TR
LG51Townsend, Delano RS SO/TR
C62Sanders, Brycen RS SO
RG75Kutas, Patrick SR/TR
RT50Williams, Jayden RS SR
TE9Hasz, Luke JR/TR
QB6Chambliss, Trinidad JR/TR
RB5Lacy, Kewan SO/TR
Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on defense vs Washington State:

PosNo.Starter
DE5Franklin, Kam SO
NT52Echoles, Will SO
DT51Harris, Zxavian SR
BUCK4Perkins, Suntarine JR
WLB30Yates, Jaden JR/TR
MLB6Dottery, TJ RS JR/TR
LCB33Kite, Antonio RS JR/TR
SS29Cull, Nick RS JR
FS3Ryan, Sage RS SR/TR
RCB32Graves Jr., Chris RS JR/TR
NB14Gushiken, Kapena SR/TR
Here's a look at Ole Miss' projected starters on special teams vs Washington State:

PosNo.Starter
PT44Bird, Oscar FR
PK17Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR
KO17Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR
LS93Short, Carter RS SR/TR
H44Bird, Oscar FR
PR2Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR
KR14Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR
Washington State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Washington State's projected starters on offense vs Ole Miss:

PosNo.Starter
WR-X15Noga, Jeremiah RS SR/TR
WR-Z10Smithson, Leyton SR
WR-W18Meredith, Joshua RS SR
LT71Tripp, Ashton RS SO
LG67Lester, Jonny RS JR
C65Dieu, Brock RS SR
RG66Vaipulu, AJ SR/TR
RT61Hilborn, Christian RS SR
TE23Leckner, Trey RS SO
QB4Eckhaus, Zevi RS SR/TR
RB1Johnson, Angel RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Washington State's projected starters on defense vs Ole Miss:

PosNo.Starter
LDE45Stevenson, Raam RS SR
LDT99Lamb, Bryson RS JR
RDT97Baloun, Max RS SR/TR
RDE10Peleti, Buddha SR/TR
WLB44McKenna, Parker RS SR/TR
MLB0Palano, Anthony RS FR/TR
SLB9Francl, Caleb RS SR/TR
LCB2Humphrey, Colby RS SR/TR
SS25Reeder, Cale RS SR/TR
FS1Large, Tucker RS SR/TR
RCB5Colson, Jamorri RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Washington State's projected starters on special teams vs Ole Miss:

PosNo.Starter
PT98Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR
PK38Stevens, Jack RS FR/TR
KO98Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR
LS46Peoples, Colton SR/TR
H98
Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR
PR0Freeman, Tony JR/TR
KR10Smithson, Leyton SR
Ole Miss vs Washington State depth chart for Week 7

Ole Miss depth chart

Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X2Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR11Alexander, Deuce RS SO/TR7
Ray, Traylon JR/TR
WR-Z1Stribling, De'Zhaun RS SR/TR14Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR88
Price, Devin RS SR/TR
WR-Y19Lee, Cayden JR16
Watkins, Winston FR
LT61Pounds, Diego RS JR/TR73
Lewis, Percy RS SR/TR
LG51Townsend, Delano RS SO/TR71Wilkins, PJ RS SO/TR77
Fields, Ethan RS SO
C62Sanders, Brycen RS SO76
Oliver, John Wayne RS FR
RG75Kutas, Patrick SR/TR55Davis, Terez SO/TR65
Howes, Connor FR
RT50Williams, Jayden RS SR70
Harper, Devin FR
TE9Hasz, Luke JR/TR8Wright, Dae'Quan SR/TR85Bruckler, Trace RS SR/TR4
Odom, Caleb SO/TR
QB6Chambliss, Trinidad JR/TR13Simmons, Austin RS SO15
Maddox, AJ RS FR
RB5Lacy, Kewan SO/TR22Diggs, Logan RS SR/TR12
Taylor, Damien RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
DE5Franklin, Kam SO15
Womack, Da'Shawn JR/TR
NT52Echoles, Will SO96
Brown, Jamarious RS SO
DT51Harris, Zxavian SR97Beavers, Kamron RS FR95
Maddox, Andrew FR
BUCK4Perkins, Suntarine JR1Umanmielen, Princewill JR/TR47
Holmes Jr., DeeJay RS SO
WLB30Yates, Jaden JR/TR26
Chambers, Tahj RS SR/TR
MLB6Dottery, TJ RS JR/TR34Banks, Tyler SR
LCB33Kite, Antonio RS JR/TR11Braxton, Jaylon JR/TR28Core, Dante FR
SS29Cull, Nick RS JR7Banks, TJ SO
FS3Ryan, Sage RS SR/TR20
Robinson III, Anthony RS FR
RCB32Graves Jr., Chris RS JR/TR9Fletcher, Ricky RS JR/TR27
Broomfield, Pat RS FR
NB14Gushiken, Kapena SR/TR16
Williams Jr., Wydett SR/TR
Here's a look at Ole Miss' depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT44Bird, Oscar FR45
Baker, Mike RS FR
PK17Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR45
Baker, Mike RS FR
KO17Carneiro, Lucas RS JR/TR45
Baker, Mike RS FR
LS93Short, Carter RS SR/TR94
Blankenship, Caleb RS FR
H44Bird, Oscar FR82
Pfeifer, Joshua RS SR
PR2Wallace III, Harrison RS SR/TR14
Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR
KR14Hartrup, Izaiah RS SR/TR11
Alexander, Deuce RS SO/TR
Washington State depth chart

Here's a look at Washington State's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X15Noga, Jeremiah RS SR/TR21Pabst, Carter FR88
Alleyne, Mackenzie RS FR
WR-Z10Smithson, Leyton SR8Ganashamoorthy, Branden RS SO84
Wright, Landon RS FR
WR-W18Meredith, Joshua RS SR0Freeman, Tony JR/TR12
Neal Jr., Leon RS SR
LT71Tripp, Ashton RS SO64
Caldwell, Jaylin RS JR/TR
LG67Lester, Jonny RS JR77
Bakken, Nick RS FR/TR
C65Dieu, Brock RS SR69
Martin, Kyle RS SO
RG66Vaipulu, AJ SR/TR75
Dunham, Noah RS SO
RT61Hilborn, Christian RS SR54Thorpe, Xavier RS FR50
Falealo, Sone RS FR/TR
TE23Leckner, Trey RS SO83Faleye, Ademola RS SR/TR27
Cedarland, Hudson RS JR
QB4Eckhaus, Zevi RS SR/TR5Potter, Jaxon RS SO2Dugger, Julian RS FR/TR13
Sheppard, Ajani RS SO/TR
RB1Johnson, Angel RS SR/TR9Vorhees, Kirby RS SO/TR20Pulalasi, Leo RS SO3
Woods, Maxwell RS FR/TR
Here's a look at Washington State's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
LDE45Stevenson, Raam RS SR98
Ta'ase, Malaki SO/TR
LDT99Lamb, Bryson RS JR52Beatty, Kaden RS SO/TR53
Finau, Soni SR/TR
RDT97Baloun, Max RS SR/TR92Dalton, Darrion RS SR/TR3
Sandjo, Mike RS SR/TR
RDE10Peleti, Buddha SR/TR88Terrell, Isaac JR
WLB44McKenna, Parker RS SR/TR40
Barthiel, Gavin RS SR/TR
MLB0Palano, Anthony RS FR/TR42Ellison, Jack RS FR24
Schlimgen, Sullivan FR
SLB9Francl, Caleb RS SR/TR33
Jones, Gage RS FR
LCB2Humphrey, Colby RS SR/TR8Worthy III, Kenny RS FR13
Davis, AJ RS JR/TR
SS25Reeder, Cale RS SR/TR23Durrance, Matthew RS SR/TR32
Russell, Damarius FR
FS1Large, Tucker RS SR/TR6Goodman, Duhron JR/TR28
Peterson, Kyle FR
RCB5Colson, Jamorri RS SR/TR4Rapolla, Kai RS JR/TR22
Sorrell, Trillion FR
Here's a look at Washington State's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT98Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR97Lounsbury, Adlai FR29
Petz, Troy RS SO/TR
PK38Stevens, Jack RS FR/TR97
Lounsbury, Adlai FR
KO98Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR38Stevens, Jack RS FR/TR97
Lounsbury, Adlai FR
LS46Peoples, Colton SR/TR40Brunner, Colson RS SR/TR41
Bures, Sean RS SO
H98
Harris, Ryan RS SO/TR
PR0Freeman, Tony JR/TR1Large, Tucker RS SR/TR18
Meredith, Joshua RS SR
KR10Smithson, Leyton SR1
Johnson, Angel RS SR/TR
How to watch Ole Miss vs Washington State? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7

The live TV broadcast of the Ole Miss-Washington State showdown will be aired on SEC Network at 12:45 p.m. ET at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The game can also be seen on streaming platforms via Fubo.

Taylor Zarzour will be the play-by-play announcer for the SEC Network with Matt Stinchcomb serving as analyst. Alyssa Lang will report on the sidelines.

