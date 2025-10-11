Oregon vs Indiana injury report: List of key players, availability status and more for Week 7

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (5-0) square off against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) in Week 7 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Oregon vs Indiana Week 7 game, here's a look at the injury report for both teams.

Oregon injury report for clash vs. Indiana

Here's a look at the injury report for Oregon:

Daylen Austin, DB (Questionable )

Kyler Kasper. WR (Questionable)

Dorian Brew, CB (Questionable)

Brayden Platt, LB (Questionable)

Kenyon Saqiq, TE, (Questionable)

Dillon Gresham, WR (Out)

Trey McNutt, DB (Out)

Evan Stewart, WR (Out)

Indiana injury report for clash vs. Oregon

Here's a look at the injury report for Indiana:

D'Angelo Ponds, DB (Questionable)

Bryce Baldwin Jr., DB (Out)

Bryson Bonds, DB (Out)

Lee Beebe Jr., RB (Out)

How to watch Oregon vs. Indiana game? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 7 clash

The Oregon vs. Indiana Week 7 clash will be broadcast live on CBS, where Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be in the announcers' booth. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+ and Fubo.

Both Oregon and Indiana are among the few undefeated teams this season. However, only one of them will keep their perfect start to the season after today's game.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has looked solid this season. He has recorded 1,210 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception in five games.

Meanwhile, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza has posted 1,208 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and one interceptions along with two rushing TDs.

