Penn State vs. Iowa projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-3) will face the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Ahead of the Penn State vs. Iowa game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Penn State vs. Iowa projected starting lineup for Week 8

Penn State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on offense vs. Iowa:

Position Starter WR-X #1 Kyron Hudson (RS SR/TR) WR-Z #5 Devonte Ross (SR/TR) WR-SL #8 Trebor Peña (RS SR/TR) LT #66 Drew Shelton (SR) LG #71 Olaivavega Ioane (RS JR) C #53 Nick Dawkins (RS SR) RG #68 Anthony Donkoh (RS SO) RT #72 Nolan Rucci (RS SR/TR) TE #85 Luke Reynolds (SO) QB #17 Ethan Grunkemeyer (RS FR) RB #13 Kaytron Allen (SR)

Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on defense vs. Iowa:

Position Starter LDE #33 Dani Dennis-Sutton (SR) LDT #28 Zane Durant (SR) RDT #50 Alonzo Ford Jr. (RS SR/TR) RDE #36 Zuriah Fisher (RS SR) WLB #13 Tony Rojas (JR) MLB #24 Amare Campbell (JR/TR) LCB #4 A.J. Harris (JR/TR) SS #6 Zakee Wheatley (RS SR) FS #16 King Mack (JR/TR) RCB #2 Audavion Collins (RS JR/TR) NB #7 Zion Tracy (JR)

Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on special teams vs. Iowa:

Position Starter PT #99 Gabriel Nwosu (RS SR) PK #94 Ryan Barker (RS SO) KO #99 Gabriel Nwosu (RS SR) LS #48 Tyler Duzansky (RS SR) H #14 Riley Thompson (SR/TR) PR #8 Trebor Peña (RS SR/TR) KR #16 King Mack (JR/TR)

Iowa projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on offense vs. Penn State:

Pos Starters WR-X 2 Phillips, Sam (RS SR/TR) WR-Z 15 Vander Zee, Reece (SO) WR-SL 5 Gill, Jacob (RS SR/TR) LT 59 Lauck, Trevor (RS SO) LG 70 Stephens, Beau (RS SR) C 65 Jones, Logan (GR) RG 58 Pieper, Kade (RS SO) RT 67 Dunker, Gennings (RS SR) TE 88 Large, Hayden (GR/TR) QB 11 Gronowski, Mark (SR/TR) RB 28 Moulton, Kamari (RS SO)

Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on defense vs. Penn State:

Pos Starters LDE 48 Llewellyn, Max (RS SR) LDT 95 Graves, Aaron (SR) RDT 91 Pace, Jonah (RS SR/TR) RDE 49 Hurkett, Ethan (GR) WLB 43 Sharar, Karson (RS SR) MLB 36 Montgomery, Jayden (RS JR) LCB 2 Hall, TJ (SR) SS 4 Entringer, Koen (RS JR) FS 1 Nwankpa, Xavier (SR) RCB 8 Lee, Deshaun (RS JR) NB 6 Lutmer, Zach (RS SO)

Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on special teams vs. Penn State:

Pos Starters PT 9 Dakin, Rhys (SO) PK 18 Stevens, Drew (SR) KO 18 Stevens, Drew (SR) LS 45 Worrell, Bryant (GR/TR) H 99 Nissen, Ty (GR/TR) PR 21 Wetjen, Kaden (SR) KR 21 Wetjen, Kaden (SR)

Penn State vs. Iowa depth chart for Week 8

Penn State depth chart

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Hudson, Kyron (RS SR/TR) 3 Howard, Koby (FR) WR-Z 5 Ross, Devonte (SR/TR) 2 Clifford, Liam (RS SR) 86 Enterline, Aaron (RS FR) WR-SL 8 Peña, Trebor (RS SR/TR) 4 Denmark, Tyseer (RS FR) LT 66 Shelton, Drew (SR) 77 Aliciene, Owen (FR) 74 Williams, J'ven (RS SO) LG 71 Ioane, Olaivavega (RS JR) 54 Shanahan Jr., TJ (RS SO/TR) 55 Onoh, Chimdy (RS SO) C 53 Dawkins, Nick (RS SR) 52 Rulli, Dominic (RS JR) RG 68 Donkoh, Anthony (RS SO) 50 Cousins, Cooper (SO) 63 Birchmeier, Alex (RS SO) RT 72 Rucci, Nolan (RS SR/TR) 70 Sexton, Garrett (RS FR) TE 85 Reynolds, Luke (SO) 16 Dinkins, Khalil (RS SR) 87 Rappleyea, Andrew (RS SO) 89 Furmanek, Finn (RS SO) 18 Schlaffer, Joey (RS SO) QB 17 Grunkemeyer, Ethan (RS FR) 14 Smolik, Jaxon (RS SO) 19 Lambert, Jack (RS SO) RB 13 Allen, Kaytron (SR) 10 Singleton, Nicholas (SR) 26 Wallace, Cam (RS SO) 24 Smith, Corey (RS FR)

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 33 Dennis-Sutton, Dani (SR) 19 Coleman, Chaz (FR) 20 Williams, Mylachi (RS FR) 93 Mears, Bobby (RS SO) LDT 28 Durant, Zane (SR) 39 Blanding, Ty (RS SO) 45 White, Enai (RS JR/TR) 52 Adirika, Randy (FR) RDT 50 Ford Jr., Alonzo (RS SR/TR) 54 Gilliam, Xavier (RS FR) 34 Wafle, Owen (RS FR/TR) 90 Andrews, Liam (RS FR) 94 Cook, De'Andre (RS FR) RDE 36 Fisher, Zuriah (RS SR) 44 Harvey, Jaylen (RS FR) 99 Kemajou, Yvan (FR) WLB 13 Rojas, Tony (JR) 32 Wylie, Keon (RS JR) 40 Speca, Anthony (SO) MLB 24 Campbell, Amare (JR/TR) 0 DeLuca, Dominic (RS SR) 8 Nelson, DaKaari (RS SO) LCB 4 Harris, A.J. (JR/TR) 9 Washington II, Elliot (JR) 35 Armstead, Tyler (RS FR) SS 6 Wheatley, Zakee (RS SR) 10 Lane, Dejuan (SO) 27 Payne Jr., Lamont (RS SO) FS 16 Mack, King (JR/TR) 3 Belgrave-Shorter, Antoine (RS FR) 21 Toure, Vaboue (RS FR) RCB 2 Collins, Audavion (RS JR/TR) 5 Dixson, Daryus (FR) 23 Joseph, Jahmir (FR) NB 7 Tracy, Zion (JR) 17 Woseley Jr., Kenny (RS FR) 31 Dinkins, Kolin (RS JR)

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 99 Nwosu, Gabriel (RS SR) 14 Thompson, Riley (SR/TR) PK 94 Barker, Ryan (RS SO) 98 Parker, Matthew (FR) KO 99 Nwosu, Gabriel (RS SR) 98 Parker, Matthew (FR) LS 48 Duzansky, Tyler (RS SR) 35 Sokach-Minnick, Blaise (RS JR) 92 Dufault, Andrew (RS FR) H 14 Thompson, Riley (SR/TR) 99 Nwosu, Gabriel (RS SR) PR 8 Peña, Trebor (RS SR/TR) 4 Denmark, Tyseer (RS FR) KR 16 Mack, King (JR/TR) 10 Singleton, Nicholas (SR)

Iowa depth chart

Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its offense:

Pos Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 WR-X Phillips, Sam RS SR/TR Howard, Dayton RS SO Parker, KJ RS FR WR-Z Vander Zee, Reece SO Anderson, Seth RS SR/TR - WR-SL Gill, Jacob RS SR/TR Wetjen, Kaden SR - LT Lauck, Trevor RS SO Dotzler, Jack RS JR - LG Stephens, Beau RS SR Jones, Leighton RS SO - C Jones, Logan GR Myslinski, Michael RS SR - RG Pieper, Kade RS SO Winter, Cael RS SO - RT Dunker, Gennings RS SR Leonard, Cannon RS SO - TE Large, Hayden GR/TR Ortwerth, Zach JR Vonnahme, DJ RS FR QB Gronowski, Mark SR/TR Brown, Hank RS SO/TR Hecklinski, Jeremy RS FR/TR RB Moulton, Kamari RS SO Williams, Xavier RS FR McNeil, Nathan FR

Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its defense:

Pos Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 LDE Llewellyn, Max RS SR Merrieweather, Kenneth RS SO - LDT Graves, Aaron SR Hubert, Will RS JR - RDT Pace, Jonah RS SR/TR Hawthorne, Bryce RS SO/TR Pittman, Jeremiah RS SR RDE Hurkett, Ethan GR Allen, Brian RS JR - WLB Sharar, Karson RS SR Rexroth, Jaxon RS SR - MLB Montgomery, Jayden RS JR Van Kekerix, Landyn RS JR/TR - LCB Hall, TJ SR Watson, Jaylen SO Barros, Shahid GR/TR SS Entringer, Koen RS JR - - FS Nwankpa, Xavier SR Kolarik, Kael RS JR - RCB Lee, Deshaun RS JR Godfrey Jr., Rashad RS FR - NB Lutmer, Zach RS SO - -

Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 PT Dakin, Rhys SO Nissen, Ty GR/TR - PK Stevens, Drew SR Buhr, Caden FR - KO Stevens, Drew SR Buhr, Caden FR - LS Worrell, Bryant GR/TR Speltz, Ike RS FR - H Nissen, Ty GR/TR - - PR Wetjen, Kaden SR Phillips, Sam RS SR/TR - KR Wetjen, Kaden SR - -

How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 contest

The Penn State vs. Iowa Week 8 game will not be broadcast on TV. Instead, the game will be live streamed exlusively on Peacock.

