  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Penn State vs. Iowa projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

Penn State vs. Iowa projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 18, 2025 16:51 GMT
NCAA Football: Nevada at Penn State - Source: Imagn
Penn State vs. Iowa projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-3) will face the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Ad

Ahead of the Penn State vs. Iowa game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Penn State vs. Iowa projected starting lineup for Week 8

Penn State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on offense vs. Iowa:

PositionStarter
WR-X#1 Kyron Hudson (RS SR/TR)
WR-Z#5 Devonte Ross (SR/TR)
WR-SL#8 Trebor Peña (RS SR/TR)
LT#66 Drew Shelton (SR)
LG#71 Olaivavega Ioane (RS JR)
C#53 Nick Dawkins (RS SR)
RG#68 Anthony Donkoh (RS SO)
RT#72 Nolan Rucci (RS SR/TR)
TE#85 Luke Reynolds (SO)
QB#17 Ethan Grunkemeyer (RS FR)
RB#13 Kaytron Allen (SR)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on defense vs. Iowa:

PositionStarter
LDE#33 Dani Dennis-Sutton (SR)
LDT#28 Zane Durant (SR)
RDT#50 Alonzo Ford Jr. (RS SR/TR)
RDE#36 Zuriah Fisher (RS SR)
WLB#13 Tony Rojas (JR)
MLB#24 Amare Campbell (JR/TR)
LCB#4 A.J. Harris (JR/TR)
SS#6 Zakee Wheatley (RS SR)
FS#16 King Mack (JR/TR)
RCB#2 Audavion Collins (RS JR/TR)
NB#7 Zion Tracy (JR)
Ad

Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on special teams vs. Iowa:

PositionStarter
PT#99 Gabriel Nwosu (RS SR)
PK#94 Ryan Barker (RS SO)
KO#99 Gabriel Nwosu (RS SR)
LS#48 Tyler Duzansky (RS SR)
H#14 Riley Thompson (SR/TR)
PR#8 Trebor Peña (RS SR/TR)
KR#16 King Mack (JR/TR)
Ad

Iowa projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on offense vs. Penn State:

PosStarters
WR-X2 Phillips, Sam (RS SR/TR)
WR-Z15 Vander Zee, Reece (SO)
WR-SL5 Gill, Jacob (RS SR/TR)
LT59 Lauck, Trevor (RS SO)
LG70 Stephens, Beau (RS SR)
C65 Jones, Logan (GR)
RG58 Pieper, Kade (RS SO)
RT67 Dunker, Gennings (RS SR)
TE88 Large, Hayden (GR/TR)
QB11 Gronowski, Mark (SR/TR)
RB28 Moulton, Kamari (RS SO)
Ad

Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on defense vs. Penn State:

PosStarters
LDE48 Llewellyn, Max (RS SR)
LDT95 Graves, Aaron (SR)
RDT91 Pace, Jonah (RS SR/TR)
RDE49 Hurkett, Ethan (GR)
WLB43 Sharar, Karson (RS SR)
MLB36 Montgomery, Jayden (RS JR)
LCB2 Hall, TJ (SR)
SS4 Entringer, Koen (RS JR)
FS1 Nwankpa, Xavier (SR)
RCB8 Lee, Deshaun (RS JR)
NB6 Lutmer, Zach (RS SO)
Ad

Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on special teams vs. Penn State:

PosStarters
PT9 Dakin, Rhys (SO)
PK18 Stevens, Drew (SR)
KO18 Stevens, Drew (SR)
LS45 Worrell, Bryant (GR/TR)
H99 Nissen, Ty (GR/TR)
PR21 Wetjen, Kaden (SR)
KR21 Wetjen, Kaden (SR)
Ad

Penn State vs. Iowa depth chart for Week 8

Penn State depth chart

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Hudson, Kyron (RS SR/TR)3Howard, Koby (FR)
WR-Z5Ross, Devonte (SR/TR)2Clifford, Liam (RS SR)86Enterline, Aaron (RS FR)
WR-SL8Peña, Trebor (RS SR/TR)4Denmark, Tyseer (RS FR)
LT66Shelton, Drew (SR)77Aliciene, Owen (FR)74Williams, J'ven (RS SO)
LG71Ioane, Olaivavega (RS JR)54Shanahan Jr., TJ (RS SO/TR)55Onoh, Chimdy (RS SO)
C53Dawkins, Nick (RS SR)52Rulli, Dominic (RS JR)
RG68Donkoh, Anthony (RS SO)50Cousins, Cooper (SO)63Birchmeier, Alex (RS SO)
RT72Rucci, Nolan (RS SR/TR)70Sexton, Garrett (RS FR)
TE85Reynolds, Luke (SO)16Dinkins, Khalil (RS SR)87Rappleyea, Andrew (RS SO)89Furmanek, Finn (RS SO)18Schlaffer, Joey (RS SO)
QB17Grunkemeyer, Ethan (RS FR)14Smolik, Jaxon (RS SO)19Lambert, Jack (RS SO)
RB13Allen, Kaytron (SR)10Singleton, Nicholas (SR)26Wallace, Cam (RS SO)24Smith, Corey (RS FR)
Ad

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE33Dennis-Sutton, Dani (SR)19Coleman, Chaz (FR)20Williams, Mylachi (RS FR)93Mears, Bobby (RS SO)
LDT28Durant, Zane (SR)39Blanding, Ty (RS SO)45White, Enai (RS JR/TR)52Adirika, Randy (FR)
RDT50Ford Jr., Alonzo (RS SR/TR)54Gilliam, Xavier (RS FR)34Wafle, Owen (RS FR/TR)90Andrews, Liam (RS FR)94Cook, De'Andre (RS FR)
RDE36Fisher, Zuriah (RS SR)44Harvey, Jaylen (RS FR)99Kemajou, Yvan (FR)
WLB13Rojas, Tony (JR)32Wylie, Keon (RS JR)40Speca, Anthony (SO)
MLB24Campbell, Amare (JR/TR)0DeLuca, Dominic (RS SR)8Nelson, DaKaari (RS SO)
LCB4Harris, A.J. (JR/TR)9Washington II, Elliot (JR)35Armstead, Tyler (RS FR)
SS6Wheatley, Zakee (RS SR)10Lane, Dejuan (SO)27Payne Jr., Lamont (RS SO)
FS16Mack, King (JR/TR)3Belgrave-Shorter, Antoine (RS FR)21Toure, Vaboue (RS FR)
RCB2Collins, Audavion (RS JR/TR)5Dixson, Daryus (FR)23Joseph, Jahmir (FR)
NB7Tracy, Zion (JR)17Woseley Jr., Kenny (RS FR)31Dinkins, Kolin (RS JR)
Ad

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT99Nwosu, Gabriel (RS SR)14Thompson, Riley (SR/TR)
PK94Barker, Ryan (RS SO)98Parker, Matthew (FR)
KO99Nwosu, Gabriel (RS SR)98Parker, Matthew (FR)
LS48Duzansky, Tyler (RS SR)35Sokach-Minnick, Blaise (RS JR)92Dufault, Andrew (RS FR)
H14Thompson, Riley (SR/TR)99Nwosu, Gabriel (RS SR)
PR8Peña, Trebor (RS SR/TR)4Denmark, Tyseer (RS FR)
KR16Mack, King (JR/TR)10Singleton, Nicholas (SR)
Ad

Iowa depth chart

Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its offense:

PosStarterBackup 1Backup 2
WR-XPhillips, Sam RS SR/TRHoward, Dayton RS SOParker, KJ RS FR
WR-ZVander Zee, Reece SOAnderson, Seth RS SR/TR-
WR-SLGill, Jacob RS SR/TRWetjen, Kaden SR-
LTLauck, Trevor RS SODotzler, Jack RS JR-
LGStephens, Beau RS SRJones, Leighton RS SO-
CJones, Logan GRMyslinski, Michael RS SR-
RGPieper, Kade RS SOWinter, Cael RS SO-
RTDunker, Gennings RS SRLeonard, Cannon RS SO-
TELarge, Hayden GR/TROrtwerth, Zach JRVonnahme, DJ RS FR
QBGronowski, Mark SR/TRBrown, Hank RS SO/TRHecklinski, Jeremy RS FR/TR
RBMoulton, Kamari RS SOWilliams, Xavier RS FRMcNeil, Nathan FR
Ad

Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its defense:

PosStarterBackup 1Backup 2
LDELlewellyn, Max RS SRMerrieweather, Kenneth RS SO-
LDTGraves, Aaron SRHubert, Will RS JR-
RDTPace, Jonah RS SR/TRHawthorne, Bryce RS SO/TRPittman, Jeremiah RS SR
RDEHurkett, Ethan GRAllen, Brian RS JR-
WLBSharar, Karson RS SRRexroth, Jaxon RS SR-
MLBMontgomery, Jayden RS JRVan Kekerix, Landyn RS JR/TR-
LCBHall, TJ SRWatson, Jaylen SOBarros, Shahid GR/TR
SSEntringer, Koen RS JR--
FSNwankpa, Xavier SRKolarik, Kael RS JR-
RCBLee, Deshaun RS JRGodfrey Jr., Rashad RS FR-
NBLutmer, Zach RS SO--
Ad

Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its special teams:

PosStarterBackup 1Backup 2
PTDakin, Rhys SONissen, Ty GR/TR-
PKStevens, Drew SRBuhr, Caden FR-
KOStevens, Drew SRBuhr, Caden FR-
LSWorrell, Bryant GR/TRSpeltz, Ike RS FR-
HNissen, Ty GR/TR--
PRWetjen, Kaden SRPhillips, Sam RS SR/TR-
KRWetjen, Kaden SR--
Ad

How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 contest

The Penn State vs. Iowa Week 8 game will not be broadcast on TV. Instead, the game will be live streamed exlusively on Peacock.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications