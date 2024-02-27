PHOTO: When $160 million Eli Manning and wife Abby McGrew dressed up as Mario and Princess Peach on Halloween

Eli Manning met Abby McGrew when he was playing college football for the Ole Miss Rebels more than two decades ago. The former quarterback shared a vintage photo with McGrew in Oct. 2021. Manning dressed up as Mario, while McGrew dressed up as Princess Peach for a Halloween party.

While the picture dates from Eli's NFL career, the bond began in 2002, when he met McGrew in Oxford. McGrew was a family and consumer sciences student at the time, and Eli was a Rebels quarterback.

Despite the QB leaving the program to pursue his NFL dream in 2004, the bond only grew. His lady love graduated from the school a year later, in 2005 and chose a career in fashion design.

But what started as a college romance blossomed into a relationship and support system for the now $160 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) legend.

A look at Eli Manning’s numbers for the Ole Miss Rebels

Eli Manning played four seasons for the Ole Miss program, from 2000 to the end of the 2003 season. In those four years, he broke several school records, etching his name in the Rebels folklore.

The quarterback completed 829 passes for a total of 10,199 yards. He also recorded 81 touchdown throws for the Rebels. All of these numbers are career program records. The quarterback also finished third in the Heisman voting in 2003, his final year of college football.

Eli was picked up first overall by the Los Angeles Chargers but was traded to the New York Giants, where he spent his whole NFL career, winning two Super Bowl titles. He was also known as Tom Brady’s kryptonite.

He then retired in 2019, after 16 seasons at the top of his game.

