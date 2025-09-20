  • home icon
  Purdue vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

Purdue vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 20, 2025 15:24 GMT
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn
Purdue vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The Purdue Boilermakers will square off against the No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Ahead of the Purdue vs. Notre Dame game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Purdue vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup for Week 4

Purdue projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Purdue's projected starters on offense vs. Notre Dame:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X0Tuggle, Nitro SO/TR
WR-Z6Branch, Arhmad RS SO
WR-SL2Jackson III, Michael RS SR/TR
LT79Tanona, Joey RS JR/TR
LG74St. John, Jalen RS SR/TR
C55Joiner, Bradyn RS SO/TR
RG76Trent, Ethan RS SO
RT78Coly, Bakyne RS SR/TR
TE17Walker, Rico RS SO/TR
QB15Browne, Ryan RS SO
RB45Mockobee, Devin RS SR
Here's a look at Purdue's projected starters on defense vs. Notre Dame:

PositionNo.Starter
DE8Madden, CJ RS JR/TR
NT97Harkless, Jamarrion RS SO
DT13Lindsey, TJ RS FR/TR
RUSH23Smith, Trey RS SO/TR
WLB5Correa, Charles SO/TR
MLB16Powell, Mani SR/TR
LCB0Grimes, Tony RS SR/TR
SS9Slusher, Myles RS SR/TR
FS21Ra-El, Tahj RS SR/TR
RCB4Hines, Hudauri SO
NB24Coffey, An'Darius GR/TR
Here's a look at Purdue's projected starters on special teams vs. Notre Dame:

PositionNo.Starter
PT38McCallister, Jack RS SR/TR
PK35Porath, Spencer SO
KO93Turner, Seth RS SO/TR
LS46Raab, Luke RS FR/TR
H38McCallister, Jack RS SR/TR
PR2Jackson III, Michael RS SR/TR
KR22Harris, Antonio SO
Notre Dame projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Notre Dame's projected starters on offense vs. Purdue:

PositionNo.Starter
QB13CJ Carr (Fr.)
RB4Jeremiyah Love (So.)
WR-F1Jaden Greathouse (So.)
WR-Z6Jordan Faison (Jr.)
WR-X0Malachi Fields (RS Sr.)
TE9Eli Raridon (Jr.)
LT54Anthonie Knapp (So.)
LG74Billy Schrauth (RS Jr.)
C70Ashton Craig (RS Jr.)
RG55Chris Terek (RS So.)
RT59Aamil Wagner (Jr.)
Here's a look at Notre Dame's projected starters on defense vs. Purdue:

PositionNo.Starter
DE95Bryce Young
NT47Jason Onye
DT41Donovan Hinish
VYPER44Junior Tuihalamaka
WLB3Jaylen Sneed
MLB34Drayk Bowen
ROVER4Jaiden Ausberry
FCB6Christian Gray
FS7Jalen Stroman
BS8Adon Shuler
BCB15Leonard Moore
NB0DeVonta Smith
Here's a look at Notre Dame's projected starters on special teams vs. Purdue:

PositionNo.Starter
PT (Punter)16James Rendell
PK (Placekicker)98Noah Burnette
KO (Kickoff Specialist)48Marcello Diomede
LS (Long Snapper)96Joseph Vinci
H (Holder)10Tyler Buchner
PR (Punt Returner)6Jordan Faison
KR (Kick Returner)24Jadarian Price
Purdue vs. Notre Dame depth chart for Week 4

Purdue depth chart

Here's a look at Purdue's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X0Tuggle, Nitro SO/TR12Smith, Corey SO/TR
WR-Z6Branch, Arhmad RS SO13Horton Jr., EJ RS SR/TR
WR-SL2Jackson III, Michael RS SR/TR10Watson, Jesse RS FR5Magwood, Chauncey RS SR/TR
LT79Tanona, Joey RS JR/TR77Nave Jr., Marc RS FR/TR50Randle Jr., John RS FR
LG74St. John, Jalen RS SR/TR58Purvis, Hank SO/TR
C55Joiner, Bradyn RS SO/TR62Vaccaro, Giordano SR/TR
RG76Trent, Ethan RS SO51Vicari, Mason SO/TR
RT78Coly, Bakyne RS SR/TR72McCoskey, Jude JR/TR71Easley, Marques RS FR/TR
TE17Walker, Rico RS SO/TR81Burhenn, George RS SO44Moore, Christian RS SR/TR87Earls, Christian SR/TR
QB15Browne, Ryan RS SO3Singleton, Malachi RS SO/TR1Chuba, Evans RS FR/TR18Meredith, Bennett RS JR/TR
RB45Mockobee, Devin RS SR24Thomas, Malachi RS SR/TR23Merriweather, Jaheim SO22Harris, Antonio SO
Here's a look at Purdue's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE8Madden, CJ RS JR/TR95Charles, Breylon RS SR/TR89Mitchell, Miles SR/TR
NT97Harkless, Jamarrion RS SO18Kennedy, Demeco SO55Dinkins, Jamarius RS SR/TR52Moore Jr., Marcus JR/TR
DT13Lindsey, TJ RS FR/TR40Jeffries, Ian RS SO/TR98Carlson, Drake RS SO
RUSH23Smith, Trey RS SO/TR91Nunnally IV, CJ RS SR/TR58Ishmail, Breeon RS SO/TR
WLB5Correa, Charles SO/TR10Sanford Jr., Alex JR/TR11Dean, Carson RS SO/TR27Davis, Owen RS SO
MLB16Powell, Mani SR/TR6Ellis, Sanders SO/TR20Berglund, Winston RS SO
LCB0Grimes, Tony RS SR/TR29Williams, TD RS SR/TR38Otey, Zyntreacs FR
SS9Slusher, Myles RS SR/TR7Wakley, Crew RS SR/TR32Marable, D'Mon SO
FS21Ra-El, Tahj RS SR/TR43Toney Jr., Richard RS SR/TR25McLaurin, Hershey SR/TR
RCB4Hines, Hudauri SO12Turner, Ryan RS JR/TR17Wright, Traveon RS SO/TR
NB24Coffey, An'Darius GR/TR1Bradford, Smiley SO3Smith, Sterling RS SO/TR
Here's a look at Purdue's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT38McCallister, Jack RS SR/TR95Dubwig, Sam RS FR/TR
PK35Porath, Spencer SO26Weeter, Jack SO
KO93Turner, Seth RS SO/TR
LS46Raab, Luke RS FR/TR59Schmidt, Justin FR
H38McCallister, Jack RS SR/TR95Dubwig, Sam RS FR/TR
PR2Jackson III, Michael RS SR/TR
KR22Harris, Antonio SO
Notre Dame depth chart

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X0Malachi Fields (RS SR/TR)14Micah Gilbert (RS FR)5Cam Williams (RS FR)
WR-Z6Jordan Faison (JR)11KK Smith (RS SO)17Elijah Burress (FR)
WR-F1Jaden Greathouse (JR)2Will Pauling (RS SR/TR)19Logan Saldate (RS FR)
LT54Anthonie Knapp (SO)71Styles Prescod (RS FR)
LG74Billy Schrauth (RS JR)55Chris Terek (RS SO)
OC70Ashton Craig (RS JR)64Joe Otting (RS SO)
RG75Sullivan Absher (RS SO)
RT59Aamil Wagner (RS JR)76Guerby Lambert (RS FR)
TE9Eli Raridon (SR)7Ty Washington (RS JR/TR)85Jack Larsen (RS FR)
QB13CJ Carr (RS FR)8Kenny Minchey (RS SO)10Tyler Buchner (GR/TR)
RB4Jeremiyah Love (JR)24Jadarian Price (RS JR)22Aneyas Williams (SO)23Nolan James Jr. (FR)
Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE95Bryce Young (SO)40Joshua Burnham (RS JR)10Loghan Thomas (RS FR)
NT47Jason Onye (RS SR)97Gabriel Rubio (RS SR)42Cole Mullins (RS FR)
DT41Donovan Hinish (RS JR)93Jared Dawson (RS SR/TR)56Elijah Hughes (JR/TR)
VYPER44Junior Tuihalamaka (RS JR)5Boubacar Traore (RS SO)12Jordan Botelho (GR)
WLB3Jaylen Sneed (RS JR)4Jaiden Ausberry (RS SO)19Madden Faraimo (FR)
MLB34Drayk Bowen (JR)27Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (SO)
ROVER4Jaiden Ausberry (RS SO)35Teddy Rezac (RS FR)45Ko'o Kia (FR)
FCB6Christian Gray (JR)24Mark Zackery IV (FR)20Cree Thomas (FR)
FS7Jalen Stroman (RS SR/TR)9Tae Johnson (RS FR)22Ethan Long (FR)
BS8Adon Shuler (RS SO)28Luke Talich (JR)
BCB15Leonard Moore (SO)14Dallas Golden (FR)18Chance Tucker (RS SR)
NB0DeVonta Smith (RS SR/TR)21Karson Hobbs (SO)13Ben Minich (RS SO)
Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT16James Rendell (GR/TR)18Erik Schmidt (FR)
PK98Noah Burnette (RS SR/TR)
KO48Marcello Diomede (RS SO)
LS96Joseph Vinci (SO)49Andrew Kros (JR)
H10Tyler Buchner (GR/TR)16Anthony Rezac (RS FR)
PR6Jordan Faison (JR)2Will Pauling (RS SR/TR)
KR24Jadarian Price (RS JR)4Jeremiyah Love (JR)
How to watch Purdue vs. Notre Dame? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 game

The Purdue vs. Notre Dame Week 4 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock and Fubo.

