Purdue vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

The Purdue Boilermakers will square off against the No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Ad

Ahead of the Purdue vs. Notre Dame game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Purdue vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup for Week 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Purdue projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Purdue's projected starters on offense vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Starter WR-X 0 Tuggle, Nitro SO/TR WR-Z 6 Branch, Arhmad RS SO WR-SL 2 Jackson III, Michael RS SR/TR LT 79 Tanona, Joey RS JR/TR LG 74 St. John, Jalen RS SR/TR C 55 Joiner, Bradyn RS SO/TR RG 76 Trent, Ethan RS SO RT 78 Coly, Bakyne RS SR/TR TE 17 Walker, Rico RS SO/TR QB 15 Browne, Ryan RS SO RB 45 Mockobee, Devin RS SR

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Purdue's projected starters on defense vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Starter DE 8 Madden, CJ RS JR/TR NT 97 Harkless, Jamarrion RS SO DT 13 Lindsey, TJ RS FR/TR RUSH 23 Smith, Trey RS SO/TR WLB 5 Correa, Charles SO/TR MLB 16 Powell, Mani SR/TR LCB 0 Grimes, Tony RS SR/TR SS 9 Slusher, Myles RS SR/TR FS 21 Ra-El, Tahj RS SR/TR RCB 4 Hines, Hudauri SO NB 24 Coffey, An'Darius GR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Purdue's projected starters on special teams vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Starter PT 38 McCallister, Jack RS SR/TR PK 35 Porath, Spencer SO KO 93 Turner, Seth RS SO/TR LS 46 Raab, Luke RS FR/TR H 38 McCallister, Jack RS SR/TR PR 2 Jackson III, Michael RS SR/TR KR 22 Harris, Antonio SO

Ad

Notre Dame projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Purdue's projected starters on offense vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Starter QB 13 CJ Carr (Fr.) RB 4 Jeremiyah Love (So.) WR-F 1 Jaden Greathouse (So.) WR-Z 6 Jordan Faison (Jr.) WR-X 0 Malachi Fields (RS Sr.) TE 9 Eli Raridon (Jr.) LT 54 Anthonie Knapp (So.) LG 74 Billy Schrauth (RS Jr.) C 70 Ashton Craig (RS Jr.) RG 55 Chris Terek (RS So.) RT 59 Aamil Wagner (Jr.)

Ad

Here's a look at Purdue's projected starters on defense vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Starter DE 95 Bryce Young NT 47 Jason Onye DT 41 Donovan Hinish VYPER 44 Junior Tuihalamaka WLB 3 Jaylen Sneed MLB 34 Drayk Bowen ROVER 4 Jaiden Ausberry FCB 6 Christian Gray FS 7 Jalen Stroman BS 8 Adon Shuler BCB 15 Leonard Moore NB 0 DeVonta Smith

Ad

Here's a look at Purdue's projected starters on special teams vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Starter PT (Punter) 16 James Rendell PK (Placekicker) 98 Noah Burnette KO (Kickoff Specialist) 48 Marcello Diomede LS (Long Snapper) 96 Joseph Vinci H (Holder) 10 Tyler Buchner PR (Punt Returner) 6 Jordan Faison KR (Kick Returner) 24 Jadarian Price

Ad

Purdue vs. Notre Dame depth chart for Week 4

Purdue depth chart

Here's a look at Purdue's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 0 Tuggle, Nitro SO/TR 12 Smith, Corey SO/TR WR-Z 6 Branch, Arhmad RS SO 13 Horton Jr., EJ RS SR/TR WR-SL 2 Jackson III, Michael RS SR/TR 10 Watson, Jesse RS FR 5 Magwood, Chauncey RS SR/TR LT 79 Tanona, Joey RS JR/TR 77 Nave Jr., Marc RS FR/TR 50 Randle Jr., John RS FR LG 74 St. John, Jalen RS SR/TR 58 Purvis, Hank SO/TR C 55 Joiner, Bradyn RS SO/TR 62 Vaccaro, Giordano SR/TR RG 76 Trent, Ethan RS SO 51 Vicari, Mason SO/TR RT 78 Coly, Bakyne RS SR/TR 72 McCoskey, Jude JR/TR 71 Easley, Marques RS FR/TR TE 17 Walker, Rico RS SO/TR 81 Burhenn, George RS SO 44 Moore, Christian RS SR/TR 87 Earls, Christian SR/TR QB 15 Browne, Ryan RS SO 3 Singleton, Malachi RS SO/TR 1 Chuba, Evans RS FR/TR 18 Meredith, Bennett RS JR/TR RB 45 Mockobee, Devin RS SR 24 Thomas, Malachi RS SR/TR 23 Merriweather, Jaheim SO 22 Harris, Antonio SO

Ad

Here's a look at Purdue's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 8 Madden, CJ RS JR/TR 95 Charles, Breylon RS SR/TR 89 Mitchell, Miles SR/TR NT 97 Harkless, Jamarrion RS SO 18 Kennedy, Demeco SO 55 Dinkins, Jamarius RS SR/TR 52 Moore Jr., Marcus JR/TR DT 13 Lindsey, TJ RS FR/TR 40 Jeffries, Ian RS SO/TR 98 Carlson, Drake RS SO RUSH 23 Smith, Trey RS SO/TR 91 Nunnally IV, CJ RS SR/TR 58 Ishmail, Breeon RS SO/TR WLB 5 Correa, Charles SO/TR 10 Sanford Jr., Alex JR/TR 11 Dean, Carson RS SO/TR 27 Davis, Owen RS SO MLB 16 Powell, Mani SR/TR 6 Ellis, Sanders SO/TR 20 Berglund, Winston RS SO LCB 0 Grimes, Tony RS SR/TR 29 Williams, TD RS SR/TR 38 Otey, Zyntreacs FR SS 9 Slusher, Myles RS SR/TR 7 Wakley, Crew RS SR/TR 32 Marable, D'Mon SO FS 21 Ra-El, Tahj RS SR/TR 43 Toney Jr., Richard RS SR/TR 25 McLaurin, Hershey SR/TR RCB 4 Hines, Hudauri SO 12 Turner, Ryan RS JR/TR 17 Wright, Traveon RS SO/TR NB 24 Coffey, An'Darius GR/TR 1 Bradford, Smiley SO 3 Smith, Sterling RS SO/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Purdue's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 38 McCallister, Jack RS SR/TR 95 Dubwig, Sam RS FR/TR PK 35 Porath, Spencer SO 26 Weeter, Jack SO KO 93 Turner, Seth RS SO/TR LS 46 Raab, Luke RS FR/TR 59 Schmidt, Justin FR H 38 McCallister, Jack RS SR/TR 95 Dubwig, Sam RS FR/TR PR 2 Jackson III, Michael RS SR/TR KR 22 Harris, Antonio SO

Ad

Notre Dame depth chart

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 0 Malachi Fields (RS SR/TR) 14 Micah Gilbert (RS FR) 5 Cam Williams (RS FR) WR-Z 6 Jordan Faison (JR) 11 KK Smith (RS SO) 17 Elijah Burress (FR) WR-F 1 Jaden Greathouse (JR) 2 Will Pauling (RS SR/TR) 19 Logan Saldate (RS FR) LT 54 Anthonie Knapp (SO) 71 Styles Prescod (RS FR) LG 74 Billy Schrauth (RS JR) 55 Chris Terek (RS SO) OC 70 Ashton Craig (RS JR) 64 Joe Otting (RS SO) RG 75 Sullivan Absher (RS SO) RT 59 Aamil Wagner (RS JR) 76 Guerby Lambert (RS FR) TE 9 Eli Raridon (SR) 7 Ty Washington (RS JR/TR) 85 Jack Larsen (RS FR) QB 13 CJ Carr (RS FR) 8 Kenny Minchey (RS SO) 10 Tyler Buchner (GR/TR) RB 4 Jeremiyah Love (JR) 24 Jadarian Price (RS JR) 22 Aneyas Williams (SO) 23 Nolan James Jr. (FR)

Ad

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 95 Bryce Young (SO) 40 Joshua Burnham (RS JR) 10 Loghan Thomas (RS FR) NT 47 Jason Onye (RS SR) 97 Gabriel Rubio (RS SR) 42 Cole Mullins (RS FR) DT 41 Donovan Hinish (RS JR) 93 Jared Dawson (RS SR/TR) 56 Elijah Hughes (JR/TR) VYPER 44 Junior Tuihalamaka (RS JR) 5 Boubacar Traore (RS SO) 12 Jordan Botelho (GR) WLB 3 Jaylen Sneed (RS JR) 4 Jaiden Ausberry (RS SO) 19 Madden Faraimo (FR) MLB 34 Drayk Bowen (JR) 27 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (SO) ROVER 4 Jaiden Ausberry (RS SO) 35 Teddy Rezac (RS FR) 45 Ko'o Kia (FR) FCB 6 Christian Gray (JR) 24 Mark Zackery IV (FR) 20 Cree Thomas (FR) FS 7 Jalen Stroman (RS SR/TR) 9 Tae Johnson (RS FR) 22 Ethan Long (FR) BS 8 Adon Shuler (RS SO) 28 Luke Talich (JR) BCB 15 Leonard Moore (SO) 14 Dallas Golden (FR) 18 Chance Tucker (RS SR) NB 0 DeVonta Smith (RS SR/TR) 21 Karson Hobbs (SO) 13 Ben Minich (RS SO)

Ad

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 16 James Rendell (GR/TR) 18 Erik Schmidt (FR) PK 98 Noah Burnette (RS SR/TR) KO 48 Marcello Diomede (RS SO) LS 96 Joseph Vinci (SO) 49 Andrew Kros (JR) H 10 Tyler Buchner (GR/TR) 16 Anthony Rezac (RS FR) PR 6 Jordan Faison (JR) 2 Will Pauling (RS SR/TR) KR 24 Jadarian Price (RS JR) 4 Jeremiyah Love (JR)

Ad

How to watch Purdue vs. Notre Dame? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 game

The Purdue vs. Notre Dame Week 4 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock and Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.