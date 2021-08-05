Quinn Ewers: 3 ways an early enrollment to OSU will help his career

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the number one prospect in the 2022 class, has chosen to forgo his senior year of high school and enroll early at Ohio State as part of their 2021 class.

It's rare for a player to skip their senior year of high school, but for Quinn Ewers, there is literally $1 million at stake. The new NIL policy allows athletes to benefit and get paid for their name, image, and likeness and sign endorsement deals. But Texas state regulations prohibit high school athletes from accepting NIL deals, which is why Ewers is enrolling a year earlier.

So how does an early enrollment at OSU help Quinn Ewers' football career?

Three ways going to Ohio State early can help Quinn Ewers

#1 - OSU's roster can help 2020 escalate his game

Quinn Ewers has a good chance to compete for the starting role as OSU does not have an experienced quarterback on the depth chart. However, their offense is stacked.

Wide receiver Chris Olave had 50 catches for 729 yards and seven TDs last season. Running back Master Teague will also return after rushing for 514 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He'll be featured back in 2021.

Wideout Garrett Wilson is also back with 723 yards and six TDs in 2020. OSU has plenty of playmakers who'll help Ewers shine on the field.

#2 - Quicker path to NFL

If Ewers joins OSU in 2021, he'll be eligible to declare for the NFL draft in 2024. If he redshirts as a freshman and starts his sophomore year, Ewers would only have two years of college football under his belt.

The worst-case scenario is that he follows Dwayne Haskins and only starts for one year but makes it a memorable one. Quinn Ewers left high school early but should stay the full length in college to maximize his stock in the pros.

#3 - Early enrollment could have a positive impact on his NFL stock

Not saying Quinn Ewers will be a Day 1 pick in the draft, but he's got a chance to get selected in the first three rounds. He'll barely be 21 when he'll be eligible to declare for the draft.

It gives Ewers the potential to have an extra year to learn once he reaches the NFL.

