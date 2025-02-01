Ranking the NFL draft selection probabilities for Michigan DT Kenneth Grant

Since Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant chose to enter the NFL draft in December, his likely landing spots have changed. Grant is projected solidly as a first-round pick and NFL teams, particularly those near the bottom of the first round, have become deeply interested in the hefty Michigan tackle.

At 6-foot-3 and nearly 340 pounds, Grant is certainly a massive impact player. Lane-clogging defensive linemen are a rarity and with the ebb of postseason play, several teams competitive for the Super Bowl in 2026 are interested. Grant's explosiveness, size and run-stuffing skills will make him an intriguing addition for teams looking for the final postseason piece.

In three seasons at Michigan, Grant totaled 69 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He isn't a player who is likely to fill up stat sheets, but his value is evident in a team like Michigan. With other disruptive players around, Grant will require additional blocking attention and allow smaller, speedier players to wreak havoc. That's attractive to these five NFL teams.

Top NFL fits for Michigan DT Kenneth Grant: 5 likely spots

A reunion of Kenneth Grant with former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in the Draft is one possibility, albeit not the most likely. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Arizona Cardinals

Virtually, the entire Arizona defensive front is entering into free agency. So, Grant could be an immediate fit for Arizona. The big issue here might be the slot. Arizona's 16th pick certainly is a few spots higher than most projections for Grant. Is Arizona desperate for defensive tackle help to spin this into a reach for Grant? Probably not, and if so, it's Grant's likely draft ceiling.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers coach, Jim Harbaugh, knows Kenneth Grant well from their days together at Michigan. As an NFL coach, Harbaugh hasn't been shy about taking his old Michigan players. The Chargers are very old up front and could be impacted significantly by free agency. LA's pick is 22nd and that could be Grant's best landing spot.

3. Houston Texans

The Texans could certainly use some defensive line help. The problem for Houston is that they could use plenty of help at many positions. Often, the NFL draft becomes a popularity contest for the neediest teams, and they reach for flashy prospects instead of taking care of needs. Houston picks 25th and it'll be interesting to see if they go for Grant or make a riskier selection.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are on the edge of NFL greatness, but the Eagles' running game concerned some Baltimore management in the playoffs. The Ravens have to lock down the defensive front a little better and Grant's size and strength could be an invaluable help on that front. Baltimore picks 27th, which seems like a very plausible landing spot for Grant.

1. Minnesota Vikings

A team that has been on the rise in terms of interest in Grant is the Vikings. Minnesota's offensive personnel are solid, but do the Vikings address the defensive front or go after the secondary? The secondary might be easier to remedy in free agency than the draft, and if Minnesota does look to the line, Kenneth Grant at the 24th pick is a likely possibility.

What do you think of Kenneth Grant's most likely NFL selection spots? Share your take below in our comments section!

