Revisiting 5 adorable moments between projected No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams and his girlfriend

Caleb Williams is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While his prowess on the field is cemented by the Heisman trophy he won in 2022, his off-the-field romance has been under wraps. There is ample evidence that the quarterback is dating, but he hasn't made the name of his girlfriend public.

Williams will be in Detroit on April 25 for the draft and he has revealed that his partner will also be there to support him. Before the draft, here is a compilation of his top moments with his girlfriend.

5 adorable moments between Caleb Williams and his girlfriend before the 2024 NFL Draft

#1. An adorable throwback

Last month, Caleb Williams took to Instagram to share a throwback snap with his girlfriend. The photo he shared was also part of the collage of snaps the quarterback had shared on Valentine's Day. The former USC QB dedicated a song to his lady love, almost questioning himself on what he did to deserve her.

Williams shared this image on his Instagram story in March.

#2. Caleb Williams traveled to Tokyo with his girlfriend

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported recently that Caleb Williams took a break from his pre-draft training and had a trip to Tokyo with his girlfriend.

“He paused pre-draft training to go to Tokyo with his girlfriend. He met with teams and measured at the combine, but passed on standard medical testing. He took only one visit, to the Bears. The unconventional process wasn't unexpected,” Pelissero reported.

#3. A date night in Europe

In January, Williams went on a European trip with his lady love and spent some eventful time there. He took his girlfriend to a luxurious restaurant for a date night. According to pictures surfacing on social media, it was ‘one of the hottest restaurants’ in Europe.

#4. A special Valentine's Day wish

On Valentine's Day this year, Caleb Williams had a special wish for his girlfriend. He took a trip down memory lane and dug out some adorable snaps of the couple's time together. In all the photographs, the face of the woman was concealed.

“Yup it's that day,” he wrote.

Williams' Valentine's Day message for his girlfriend.

#5. A slideshow of memories

Williams took to Instagram just before Christmas to share a slideshow of memories with the fans. The snaps also featured his girlfriend with her face concealed. But the QB hinted at one of the pictures with her saying that those who know know what it means.

While many of the snaps were selfies, they also featured Williams’ furry friend and artwork by the QB.