Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, remains the head coach of Colorado's football program for the time being. The Dallas Cowboys have been rumored to be interested in the coach who's found success at both of his collegiate stops.

If Coach Prime shows interest in the head coach role at America's Team, it won't be a leverage play according to Sanders' confidant Christopher Neely, also known as Uncle Neely. Neely has been giving glimpses behind the scenes of the Buffaloes' program since Coach Prime arrived.

"It's the same thing I'm saying about offering him an incentive-laden contract," Neely said. "Nowhere in the history of him signing contracts — the Braves, the 49ers, the Cowboys, the Ravens, the Yankees, Cincinnati baseball team, you name it — has this brother been in an incentive position. Like, he is who he is, he brings to the table what he brings to the table.

"And for some people out there — I don't care if you're on ESPN or in this chat — if you're thinking that Deion Sanders, Coach Prime, is doing this for leverage, you just ain't been watching. You don't know him."

Jerry Jones' reported interest in Coach Prime taking the helm is likely due in some part to the fact that the Buffaloes' coach attracts his fair share of attention. For a team that's analyzed ad nauseam, all publicity is good publicity.

What is Coach Prime's situation at Colorado?

Coach Prime landed in Boulder before the 2023 season, revitalizing a program that had gone 1-11 the campaign before. Since his arrival, the Buffaloes have become a nationally relevant bunch that many keep their eyes on, if even for different reasons.

"You have to talk about what Deion Sanders brings to the table, and I think that number is north of $11 (million per year)," Neely said on Tuesday on Unk & Chico. "If Kirby Smart is at $13 (million per year). And if someone is proposing less than $9 (million per year), dawg, that's insulting."

According to the Coloradoan's Austin Curtright, Sanders' Colorado buyout is currently set at $8 million. His total contract value was set at $29.5 million when he took over for the Buffaloes and he was paid $5.7 million in 2024.

Neely believes Coach Prime is worth more, especially with what he brings with him in terms of star power and success.

Colorado improved from 4-8 in 2023 to 9-4 this season. Sanders coached his son, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter over the past two years. The elder Sanders has said the only way he'd leave for the NFL is if he'll be coaching his sons at the next level.

