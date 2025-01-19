"I've put zero thought": Marcus Freeman drops final verdict on potential NFL coaching job moves

Ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff national title game, Marcus Freeman is focused on his Fighting Irish — and only his Fighting Irish. The Notre Dame coach has been mentioned for the Chicago Bears' coaching vacancy, but by the sounds of it, he's not interested in climbing to the NFL. Right now, anyway.

Freeman spoke at a media day ahead of Monday's clash with Ohio State.

"The reality is, with team success comes individual recognition," Freeman told reporters Sunday, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "To hear that the Bears have interest, it's humbling. It's the NFL. It's also a reminder that with team success comes individual success.

"I have put zero thought into coaching in the NFL. All my attention has just been getting this team prepared."

The Bears have already interviewed a bevy of individuals, with names ranging from Pete Carroll to Eddie George. Chicago even reportedly checked Mike Tomlin's availability, but Pittsburgh rebuffed the Bears. The longtime Steelers coach said in his final news conference of the season that he's not interested in relocating.

According to Bet365, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a +175 favorite to take over for Chicago. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (+300) follows.

Why is Chicago interested in Marcus Freeman?

Marcus Freeman took over for Notre Dame in December 2021. He lost the team's Fiesta Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State, then matchups with Ohio State and Marshall to begin the following season. He's the only coach in his program's history to drop his first three games in charge.

He's improved each season since, including this one. He has the Fighting Irish on the cusp of a national crown, having gone 14-1. Notre Dame is 33-9 under his direction.

Before taking the reins for the Fighting Irish, Freeman was an assistant coach at Ohio State, Kent State, Purdue and Cincinnati. He was Notre Dame's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2021, then was promoted after Brian Kelly bolted for LSU.

Marcus Freeman has coached four consensus All-Americans — safeties Kyle Hamilton and Xavier Watts, offensive tackle Joe Alt and tight end Michael Mayer.

What's ahead for Marcus Freeman?

With Chicago's interest in Marcus Freeman, it seems it will wait until after Monday to see if it's reciprocated. Freeman, like any coach playing for a national championship, is preoccupied with the opponent ahead. That opponent, the Buckeyes, sports arguably the best roster in college football.

Ryan Day's crew rolled over its past three challengers, although Texas put up a good fight for most of the Cotton Bowl semifinal. Marcus Freeman is aiming to alter that trend on the largest stage.

