"Nick Saban would never work for Jerry Jones": CFB fans troll Cam Newton for thinking that Cowboys will draft Arch Manning & hire ex-Alabama HC

The Dallas Cowboys will have Nick Saban and Arch Manning next year, at least that's what Cam Newton believes. On ESPN's First Take on Thursday, Newton gave his thoughts about why America's Team's owner, Jerry Jones, didn't make all that much of a splash in his coaching hire.

One will be coming next season, Newton thinks.

"I think they're tanking for Arch," Newton said. "Make it make sense. Coach (Brian) Schottenheimer has one-and-done written all over him. ... Jerry Jones is a businessman, and he's going to get into his Don Corleone mentality, and he's going to give him a deal he can't refuse. Who? Nick Saban.

"Go get Nick Saban as your head coach and Arch Manning as your No. 1 pick."

Would a partnership between arguably the greatest coach in college football history and the most polarizing owner in American sports work out? Probably not, many contend.

"Nick Saban would never work for Jerry Jones," @theinitiator92 wrote on Thursday on X/Twitter.

One used a photo to show how crazy he thought Newton's comments are.

Another fan, though, thinks that Newton's prediction is somewhat correct but not fully.

"Cam is partly right," @Feld2K said. "Schotty is one and done, and I could see tanking for Arch, but if you thought the teams were bad this year, I bet half the league has 3 wins next year trying to tank for Arch."

Another user, assumedly an Alabama supporter, shot down the idea entirely.

"Not happening," @BamaBrodie said. "Saban said his biggest football regret was ever going to the NFL."

One fan, though, agreed with him.

"That will never happen because if there's one coach in CFB that had total control and say-so over a program is Saban," @RealBirdman85 posted. "Saban is not going to be a HC of any team, CFB or NFL, where he doesn't get to make ALL the decisions."

How did Nick Saban fare in the NFL?

Nick Saban coached the NFL's Miami Dolphins from 2005-06 before taking over at Alabama for what wound up being a legendary stay in Tuscaloosa.

Saban and the Dolphins, who started veteran quarterback Gus Frerotte, started their first campaign 3-7 before reeling off six straight wins to close out the season.

In the offseason, Miami chose Daunte Culpepper over Drew Brees, who went on to win a Super Bowl in New Orleans, and had to trot out Joey Harrington as its signal-caller for much of the 2006 go-round. Saban and the Dolphins finished 6-10 as rumors swirled.

"I guess I have to say it," Saban said at a news conference a few weeks before he took the Crimson Tide job. "I'm not going to be the Alabama coach."

Saban hasn't coached in the NFL since then.

