WWE legend Bill Goldberg drops 3-word reaction as Coach Prime offers valuable advice on life

Deion Sanders, better known as Coach Prime, is revered as a master motivator. The Colorado football coach has drawn interest from some of the nation’s top recruits and has helped build the Buffaloes into a winning program after inheriting a team that went 1-11.

On Friday, Sanders shared some sage advice on Instagram about what it takes to improve.

"When is the last time u worked out or at least worked on YOU?" Sanders posted. "It ain't gonna happen unless u make it happen. The enemy uses the same game on u because ain't nothing changed with u inside or out! Work out baby or at least work it out!"

Bil Goldberg, once a professional wrestling star and a former NFL teammate of Coach Prime's, liked what he read.

"Every freaking day," Goldberg commented on the post.

How do Coach Prime and Goldberg know one another?

Before launching a successful career in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and later World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Goldberg played professional football for the Atlanta Falcons — his time with the team overlapping with Coach Prime's.

Sanders recalled the physical force Goldberg was even then. No one wanted to mess with the hulking defensive tackle, which came as no surprise considering the career that lay ahead for him.

"We used to have wrestling matches every Friday in the middle of the locker room," Coach Prime said in a video posted on YouTube by Well Off Media last May.

"I was like the Don King ... and we were promoting different guys, and I used to always say, 'Who wants Goldberg?' Everybody would put their head down. Nobody wanted him, and then he becomes a wrestler."

With Goldberg's aggression and size, Sanders was happy to have him on his side. Goldberg once acted as a bodyguard of sorts for the electric playmaker — an act that resulted in a $10,000 fine.

"Let me tell you the legacy," Coach Prime said. "I ran a punt back. They hit me out of bounds. Goldberg was my dog. They didn't understand who Goldberg was gonna become, but we already knew. He ran from one end of the sideline to the other end and slammed the cat."

Goldberg later went undefeated in WCW for more than a year, amassing a 173-0 record and defeating wrestlers such as Big Show and "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig. He jokingly credited Sanders for inspiring his wrestling career.

"I guess I have to give him 100% credit for me being a professional wrestler because I never would've done it."

Goldberg's son, Gage Goldberg, is an inside linebacker for the Buffaloes. He played in three games as a true freshman last season.

