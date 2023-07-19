San Diego State remains a Mountain West Conference member: Aztecs may still plan an exit strategy to the Pac-12 to the tune of $34 million

On Tuesday night, the Mountain West Conference conveyed to San Diego State that it intends to retain the university as a member of the conference. The fate of the Aztecs in the MW was decided at the board meeting, which was held on Monday.

The announcement arrives just before the 2023 Mountain West Football Media Days commences. The Aztecs have been in limbo following indications that they were preparing to leave the conference to seek membership in the Pac-12.

This development signifies that the university will soon receive the $6.6 million conference distribution, which was initially withheld. However, San Diego State must cover the Mountain West's "modest legal fees," estimated to be less than $100,000.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy San Diego State has been notified by Mountain West, Aztecs will remain a league member, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by @RossDellenger. SDSU must pay MW “modest legal fees,” estimated at less than $100,000, source said. SDSU had initially indicated to MW it intended… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The complicated relationship between San Diego State and MWC

Aztecs vs. Utes

The relationship between San Diego State and Mountain West has become complicated in the last couple of weeks after the university made an exit attempt. In mid-June, the Aztecs sent a letter to the Mountain West, expressing its desire to withdraw from the league.

The letter sent by the university also requested the conference to extend the exit deadline to avoid incurring additional fees. In a surprising turn of events, SDSU reversed its decision and opted to remain in the conference mere hours before the deadline.

However, the university and the conference had a different understanding of the letter. While SDSU asserts that it never formally withdrew from the Mountain West but only made its intention known, the conference maintains that the school has indeed departed.

The unconventional attempt by San Diego State to leave the Mountain West brought the school and the conference at odds. Despite the intricate issue appearing to be resolved with the latest development, the relationship between the two parties remains blemished.

𝙱𝚘𝚋 𝙷𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚎 @bobhille @MWCwire So this letter dated June 13 that read “this letter is to formally notice that San Diego State University (SDSU) intends to resign from the Mountain West Conference (MWC) effective June 30, 2024." wasn't a formal notice. Got it. (h/t @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/3n37dXdTV1

The Aztecs could still leave for the Pac-12

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl - UTSA v Aztecs

Despite getting accepted back to the Mountain West, it is believed that the Aztecs still intend to leave for the Pac-12. The school had anticipated an invite from the Power Five conference. However, that didn't end up becoming a reality.

This comes as a result of the Pac-12's inability to strike a new media deal. The conference's current television deal with ESPN and Fox expires in 2024. It is believed SDSU will get an invite from the conference should it be able to secure a new television deal.

San Diego State still has the possibility of leaving the Mountain West before June 30, 2024, but it would be required to pay a significant exit fee of $34 million. That will have to pay double the $17 million exit fee because the school didn’t give a one-year notice.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault