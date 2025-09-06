San Jose State vs. Texas projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will square off against the San Jose State Spartans in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will commence at noon ET from Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Ahead of the Texas vs. San Jose State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

San Jose State vs. Texas projected starting lineup for Week 2

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Jose State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at San Jose State's starters on offense vs. Texas:

Position No. Starter WR-X 1 Smith, Leland JR/TR WR-Z 11 Riley, Malachi RS SO/TR WR-SL 10 Scudero, Danny RS SO/TR LT 79 Lapuaho, Peseti SR/TR LG 74 Nomani, Sione RS SR/TR C 75 Harbert, Joseph RS JR RG 62 Chen, Tyler RS SO/TR RT 72 Hale, Nate RS SO TE 85 Canaan, Jackson RS SR QB 5 Eget, Walker RS SR RB 3 Chalk IV, Floyd SR/TR

Here's a look at San Jose State's starters on defense vs. Texas:

Position No. Starter LDE 91 Likio, Quincy RS SR/TR NT 50 Faga, Gafa SR/TR RDE 45 Taufatofua, Vili RS JR/TR OLB 4 Latu, Taniela RS SR/TR WLB 9 McNeal-Franklin, Noah RS SR/TR MLB 1 Pollard, Jordan SR STAR 26 Powell, Ethan RS SR LCB 29 Thomas, Jaylen RS FR SS 7 Apalit-Williams, Jalen RS SR FS 20 Revis, Isiah RS SR/TR RCB 15 Bainer, Jalen RS SR

Here's a look at San Jose State's starters on special teams vs. Texas:

Position No. Starter PT 49 Carrizosa, Trent RS JR/TR PK 48 Lynch, Denis RS SR/TR KO 99 Brown, Mathias SO LS 44 Campos, AJ SR/TR H 49 Carrizosa, Trent RS JR/TR PR 14 Coleman, Matthew RS JR KR 6 Bates, Jabari RS JR

Texas projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas starters on offense vs. San Jose State:

Position No. Starter WR-X 1 Wingo, Ryan SO WR-Z 13 Livingstone, Parker RS FR WR-H 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR LT 74 Goosby, Trevor RS SO LG 79 Stroh, Connor RS SO C 54 Hutson, Cole SR RG 52 Campbell, DJ SR RT 73 Baker, Brandon SO TE 88 Endries, Jack RS JR/TR QB 16 Manning, Arch RS SO RB 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR

Here's a look at Texas starters on defense vs. San Jose State:

Position No. Starter DE 91 Burke, Ethan SR NT 93 Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR DT 97 January, Alex SO EDGE 1 Simmons, Colin SO WLB 0 Hill Jr., Anthony JR MLB 18 Lefau, Liona JR LCB 5 Muhammad, Malik JR SS 4 McDonald, Jelani JR FS 16 Taaffe, Michael RS SR RCB 3 Guilbeau, Jaylon SR NB 29 Littleton, Graceson FR

Here's a look at Texas starters on special teams vs. San Jose State:

Position No. Starter PT 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR PK 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR KO 15 Stone, Will SR LS 58 St. Louis, Lance SR H 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR PR 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO KR 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR

San Jose State vs. Texas depth chart for Week 2

San Jose State depth chart

Here's a look at San Jose State's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Smith, Leland JR/TR 4 Shoels, Kyri RS JR/TR WR-Z 11 Riley, Malachi RS SO/TR 13 Hoch, Cooper RS SO WR-SL 10 Scudero, Danny RS SO/TR 14 Coleman, Matthew RS JR LT 79 Lapuaho, Peseti SR/TR 76 Serna, Manuel SO LG 74 Nomani, Sione RS SR/TR 56 Afalava, Simeon JR/TR C 75 Harbert, Joseph RS JR 60 Mesa, Hudson RS SR RG 62 Chen, Tyler RS SO/TR 54 Moleni, Daniel RS JR/TR RT 72 Hale, Nate RS SO 71 Manukainiu, Makoni SO TE 85 Canaan, Jackson RS SR 87 Norberg, Grant RS SR/TR QB 5 Eget, Walker RS SR 7 Ward, Xavier RS SR/TR 8 Amisone, Tama FR RB 3 Chalk IV, Floyd SR/TR 2 Radcliffe, Lamar SO

Here's a look at San Jose State's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 91 Likio, Quincy RS SR/TR 89 Finau, Etu RS JR/TR NT 50 Faga, Gafa SR/TR 92 Siaosi, Noa SO RDE 45 Taufatofua, Vili RS JR/TR 57 Stearns, Justin RS JR OLB 4 Latu, Taniela RS SR/TR 97 Norwood, John RS JR WLB 9 McNeal-Franklin, Noah RS SR/TR 18 Lee, Dylan RS SO MLB 1 Pollard, Jordan SR 16 Danielson, Naseri RS SO/TR STAR 26 Powell, Ethan RS SR 24 Hoeft, Malakai SR/TR LCB 29 Thomas, Jaylen RS FR 8 Norton, Runye JR/TR SS 7 Apalit-Williams, Jalen RS SR 21 Cox III, Charles JR/TR 31 Nowell, Hunter RS SO FS 20 Revis, Isiah RS SR/TR 3 Turner-Gooden, Larry RS JR/TR RCB 15 Bainer, Jalen RS SR 0 Presley, Caleb RS SO/TR

Here's a look at San Jose State's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 49 Carrizosa, Trent RS JR/TR PK 48 Lynch, Denis RS SR/TR KO 99 Brown, Mathias SO LS 44 Campos, AJ SR/TR H 49 Carrizosa, Trent RS JR/TR PR 14 Coleman, Matthew RS JR KR 6 Bates, Jabari RS JR 3 Chalk IV, Floyd SR/TR

Texas depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Wingo, Ryan SO 2 Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO 35 Andersen, Rett RS SO WR-Z 13 Livingstone, Parker RS FR 3 Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR 7 Lockett, Kaliq FR 14 Butler, Aaron RS FR WR-H 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR 17 McCutcheon, Daylan FR 11 Terry III, Michael FR LT 74 Goosby, Trevor RS SO 71 Brooks, Nick FR LG 79 Stroh, Connor RS SO 72 Umeozulu, Neto RS JR 76 Christian, Jackson FR C 54 Hutson, Cole SR 62 Robertson, Connor RS JR 51 Cruz, Daniel RS FR RG 52 Campbell, DJ SR 70 Kibble, Nate RS FR 63 McBroom, Rick RS JR RT 73 Baker, Brandon SO 75 Chatman, Jaydon RS SO 64 Sweeney, Robert RS SO TE 88 Endries, Jack RS JR/TR 83 Shannon, Spencer RS SO 84 Washington, Jordan RS FR 81 Townsend, Nick FR 85 Winston, Emaree FR QB 16 Manning, Arch RS SO 18 Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR 15 Owens, Trey RS FR 8 Lacey Jr., Karle FR RB 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR 4 Baxter, CJ RS SO 9 Gibson, Jerrick SO 6 Clark, Christian RS FR 31 Simon, James FR

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 91 Burke, Ethan SR 19 Umeozulu, Zina RS FR 40 Jackson, Lance FR 15 Terry, Justus FR NT 93 Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR 99 Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR 44 Shaw, Travis SR/TR 90 Sharma, Josiah FR DT 97 January, Alex SO 98 Watson, Maraad SO/TR 96 Johnson, Lavon JR/TR 55 Hills III, Melvin RS FR EDGE 1 Simmons, Colin SO 8 Moore, Trey RS SR/TR 14 Spence, Brad JR/TR 92 Vasek, Colton RS SO WLB 0 Hill Jr., Anthony JR 26 Smith, Ty'Anthony SO 37 Cunningham, Jonathan FR MLB 18 Lefau, Liona JR 30 Barnes, Elijah FR LCB 5 Muhammad, Malik JR 6 Black, Kobe SO 28 Wilson, Santana RS FR SS 4 McDonald, Jelani JR 17 Filsaime, Xavier RS FR 13 Hicks, Zelus FR FS 16 Taaffe, Michael RS SR 2 Williams Jr., Derek RS SO 9 Williams, Jonah FR RCB 3 Guilbeau, Jaylon SR 24 Roberson, Warren RS SO 11 Phillips, Kade FR NB 29 Littleton, Graceson FR 23 Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR 47 Heil, Gehrig FR PK 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR 15 Stone, Will SR 46 Barnett, Spencer RS FR KO 15 Stone, Will SR 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR 46 Barnett, Spencer RS FR LS 58 St. Louis, Lance SR 42 Haver, Tate RS SO H 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR 47 Heil, Gehrig FR PR 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR KR 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR

How to watch San Jose State vs. Texas? TV channel and live stream details

The San Jose State vs. Texas Week 2 game will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. Fans can also live-stream the contest on Fubo.

