San Jose State vs. Texas projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 10:32 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
San Jose State vs. Texas projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will square off against the San Jose State Spartans in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will commence at noon ET from Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Ahead of the Texas vs. San Jose State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

San Jose State vs. Texas projected starting lineup for Week 2

San Jose State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at San Jose State's starters on offense vs. Texas:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X1Smith, Leland JR/TR
WR-Z11Riley, Malachi RS SO/TR
WR-SL10Scudero, Danny RS SO/TR
LT79Lapuaho, Peseti SR/TR
LG74Nomani, Sione RS SR/TR
C75Harbert, Joseph RS JR
RG62Chen, Tyler RS SO/TR
RT72Hale, Nate RS SO
TE85Canaan, Jackson RS SR
QB5Eget, Walker RS SR
RB3Chalk IV, Floyd SR/TR
Here's a look at San Jose State's starters on defense vs. Texas:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE91Likio, Quincy RS SR/TR
NT50Faga, Gafa SR/TR
RDE45Taufatofua, Vili RS JR/TR
OLB4Latu, Taniela RS SR/TR
WLB9McNeal-Franklin, Noah RS SR/TR
MLB1Pollard, Jordan SR
STAR26Powell, Ethan RS SR
LCB29Thomas, Jaylen RS FR
SS7Apalit-Williams, Jalen RS SR
FS20Revis, Isiah RS SR/TR
RCB15Bainer, Jalen RS SR
Here's a look at San Jose State's starters on special teams vs. Texas:

PositionNo.Starter
PT49Carrizosa, Trent RS JR/TR
PK48Lynch, Denis RS SR/TR
KO99Brown, Mathias SO
LS44Campos, AJ SR/TR
H49Carrizosa, Trent RS JR/TR
PR14Coleman, Matthew RS JR
KR6Bates, Jabari RS JR
Texas projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas starters on offense vs. San Jose State:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X1Wingo, Ryan SO
WR-Z13Livingstone, Parker RS FR
WR-H0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
LT74Goosby, Trevor RS SO
LG79Stroh, Connor RS SO
C54Hutson, Cole SR
RG52Campbell, DJ SR
RT73Baker, Brandon SO
TE88Endries, Jack RS JR/TR
QB16Manning, Arch RS SO
RB5Wisner, Quintrevion JR
Here's a look at Texas starters on defense vs. San Jose State:

PositionNo.Starter
DE91Burke, Ethan SR
NT93Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR
DT97January, Alex SO
EDGE1Simmons, Colin SO
WLB0Hill Jr., Anthony JR
MLB18Lefau, Liona JR
LCB5Muhammad, Malik JR
SS4McDonald, Jelani JR
FS16Taaffe, Michael RS SR
RCB3Guilbeau, Jaylon SR
NB29Littleton, Graceson FR
Here's a look at Texas starters on special teams vs. San Jose State:

PositionNo.Starter
PT19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
PK49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
KO15Stone, Will SR
LS58St. Louis, Lance SR
H19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
PR21Niblett, Ryan RS SO
KR5Wisner, Quintrevion JR
San Jose State vs. Texas depth chart for Week 2

San Jose State depth chart

Here's a look at San Jose State's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Smith, Leland JR/TR4Shoels, Kyri RS JR/TR
WR-Z11Riley, Malachi RS SO/TR13Hoch, Cooper RS SO
WR-SL10Scudero, Danny RS SO/TR14Coleman, Matthew RS JR
LT79Lapuaho, Peseti SR/TR76Serna, Manuel SO
LG74Nomani, Sione RS SR/TR56Afalava, Simeon JR/TR
C75Harbert, Joseph RS JR60Mesa, Hudson RS SR
RG62Chen, Tyler RS SO/TR54Moleni, Daniel RS JR/TR
RT72Hale, Nate RS SO71Manukainiu, Makoni SO
TE85Canaan, Jackson RS SR87Norberg, Grant RS SR/TR
QB5Eget, Walker RS SR7Ward, Xavier RS SR/TR8Amisone, Tama FR
RB3Chalk IV, Floyd SR/TR2Radcliffe, Lamar SO
Here's a look at San Jose State's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE91Likio, Quincy RS SR/TR89Finau, Etu RS JR/TR
NT50Faga, Gafa SR/TR92Siaosi, Noa SO
RDE45Taufatofua, Vili RS JR/TR57Stearns, Justin RS JR
OLB4Latu, Taniela RS SR/TR97Norwood, John RS JR
WLB9McNeal-Franklin, Noah RS SR/TR18Lee, Dylan RS SO
MLB1Pollard, Jordan SR16Danielson, Naseri RS SO/TR
STAR26Powell, Ethan RS SR24Hoeft, Malakai SR/TR
LCB29Thomas, Jaylen RS FR8Norton, Runye JR/TR
SS7Apalit-Williams, Jalen RS SR21Cox III, Charles JR/TR31Nowell, Hunter RS SO
FS20Revis, Isiah RS SR/TR3Turner-Gooden, Larry RS JR/TR
RCB15Bainer, Jalen RS SR0Presley, Caleb RS SO/TR
Here's a look at San Jose State's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT49Carrizosa, Trent RS JR/TR
PK48Lynch, Denis RS SR/TR
KO99Brown, Mathias SO
LS44Campos, AJ SR/TR
H49Carrizosa, Trent RS JR/TR
PR14Coleman, Matthew RS JR
KR6Bates, Jabari RS JR3Chalk IV, Floyd SR/TR
Texas depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Wingo, Ryan SO2Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR21Niblett, Ryan RS SO35Andersen, Rett RS SO
WR-Z13Livingstone, Parker RS FR3Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR7Lockett, Kaliq FR14Butler, Aaron RS FR
WR-H0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR17McCutcheon, Daylan FR11Terry III, Michael FR
LT74Goosby, Trevor RS SO71Brooks, Nick FR
LG79Stroh, Connor RS SO72Umeozulu, Neto RS JR76Christian, Jackson FR
C54Hutson, Cole SR62Robertson, Connor RS JR51Cruz, Daniel RS FR
RG52Campbell, DJ SR70Kibble, Nate RS FR63McBroom, Rick RS JR
RT73Baker, Brandon SO75Chatman, Jaydon RS SO64Sweeney, Robert RS SO
TE88Endries, Jack RS JR/TR83Shannon, Spencer RS SO84Washington, Jordan RS FR81Townsend, Nick FR85Winston, Emaree FR
QB16Manning, Arch RS SO18Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR15Owens, Trey RS FR8Lacey Jr., Karle FR
RB5Wisner, Quintrevion JR4Baxter, CJ RS SO9Gibson, Jerrick SO6Clark, Christian RS FR31Simon, James FR
Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE91Burke, Ethan SR19Umeozulu, Zina RS FR40Jackson, Lance FR15Terry, Justus FR
NT93Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR99Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR44Shaw, Travis SR/TR90Sharma, Josiah FR
DT97January, Alex SO98Watson, Maraad SO/TR96Johnson, Lavon JR/TR55Hills III, Melvin RS FR
EDGE1Simmons, Colin SO8Moore, Trey RS SR/TR14Spence, Brad JR/TR92Vasek, Colton RS SO
WLB0Hill Jr., Anthony JR26Smith, Ty'Anthony SO37Cunningham, Jonathan FR
MLB18Lefau, Liona JR30Barnes, Elijah FR
LCB5Muhammad, Malik JR6Black, Kobe SO28Wilson, Santana RS FR
SS4McDonald, Jelani JR17Filsaime, Xavier RS FR13Hicks, Zelus FR
FS16Taaffe, Michael RS SR2Williams Jr., Derek RS SO9Williams, Jonah FR
RCB3Guilbeau, Jaylon SR24Roberson, Warren RS SO11Phillips, Kade FR
NB29Littleton, Graceson FR23Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO21Niblett, Ryan RS SO
Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR47Heil, Gehrig FR
PK49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR15Stone, Will SR46Barnett, Spencer RS FR
KO15Stone, Will SR49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR46Barnett, Spencer RS FR
LS58St. Louis, Lance SR42Haver, Tate RS SO
H19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR47Heil, Gehrig FR
PR21Niblett, Ryan RS SO0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
KR5Wisner, Quintrevion JR0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
How to watch San Jose State vs. Texas? TV channel and live stream details

The San Jose State vs. Texas Week 2 game will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. Fans can also live-stream the contest on Fubo.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

