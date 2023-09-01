USC Trojans star quarterback Caleb Williams is the face of college football and his, mission to win a rare second Heisman Trophy is fueling conversations even before the season settles in.

Reacting to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper's board that placed Williams as the favorite for the trophy, Skip Bayless asked Keyshawn Johnson on "Undisputed" about William's potential NFL ceiling.

"Based on just college, film and tape, we don’t know if he’s a consensus No. 1 overall pick just yet," Johnson, a former star at USC who was the No. 1 pick in 1996, said.

While speaking to ESPN, Williams didn't commit to declaring for the NFL draft next year as is widely expected.

"That's for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year," Williams said. "It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it, we'll have to see at the end of this year."

Can USC QB Caleb Williams make history?

As the college football season begins, all eyes are on a select few players being touted as front runners for the Heisman Trophy.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, as the reigning winner, has more eyeballs on him than most. Only one man has ever won two Heisman Trophies since its inception. Archie Griffin won it in 1974 and 1975 while playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

1991 Heisman winner Desmond Howard is one of the people who thinks that Caleb Williams is the man to do it. On "ESPN's College Football Show," Howard even compared Williams to an NFL legend.

“He has the talent to do it," Howard said. "I mean, this kid, when you watch him play, he reminds you of a Patrick Mahomes-type guy. Great angles with his throws, he can change arm angles. He’s great off-platform and with impromptu plays.”

Standing in Williams' way is a star-studded cast of talented prospects. Chief among them are Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and North Carolina quarterback, Drake Maye.