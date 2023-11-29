SMU vs Tulane AAC Championship game prediction, odds and picks - December 2, 2023

The SMU Mustangs are set to play the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET in the AAC Championship game.

SMU (10-2) is ranked 25th and coming off a 59-14 win over Navy. Tulane (11-1) is coming off a 29-17 win over UTSA and is ranked 17th.

SMU vs Tulane: Game Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: SMU Mustangs (10-2) vs Tulane Green Wave (11-1)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium

SMU vs Tulane: Betting Odds

Spread

SMU +3.5 (-110)

Tulane -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

SMU +142

Tulane -170

Over/under

Over 47 (-108)

Under 47 (-108)

SMU vs Tulane: Picks

The SMU Mustangs have a solid offense but it has taken a hit as Preston Stone is out for the rest of the year due to a broken leg he suffered last week.

With that, SMU will likely try and rely on their ground game which is why LJ Johnson Jr. over rushing yards is the way to go here. Johnson Jr. is averaging 98 rushing yards over his last three games and will be relied upon a ton here.

Tulane, meanwhile, also has a great running back in Makhi Hughes and the Green Wave will rely heavily on the ground game in the AAC championship game. So, take his over-rushing yards in this one.

Hughes has rushed for 100 or more yards in seven of his last eight games and during that stretch is averaging 125.13 rushing yards per game during that span.

SMU vs Tulane: Head-to-head

SMU leads the all-time series 15-14 over Tulane. In the last meeting, the Green Wave smoked the Mustangs 59-24.

SMU vs Tulane: Prediction

SMU and Tulane have had solid seasons and this should be a back-and-forth and competitive game.

However, with the Mustangs starting quarterback Preston Stone out, SMU's offense will really get hurt. Tulane has a solid defense and will keep the Mustangs offense in check to get the win and become back-to-back AAC champs.

Prediction: Tulane wins by a touchdown.

Poll : Who do you think wins? SMU Tulane 0 votes