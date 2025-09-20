  • home icon
  • Syracuse vs. Clemson projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

Syracuse vs. Clemson projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:16 GMT
Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn

The Syracuse Orange will square off against the Clemson Tigers in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Clemson University near Clemson, South Carolina.

Ahead of the Syracuse vs. Clemson game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Syracuse vs. Clemson projected starting lineup for Week 4

Syracuse projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Syracuse's projected starters on offense vs. Clemson:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X12Ross-Simmons, Justus SR/TR
WR-Z15Gill Jr., Darrell JR
WR-SL2Cook, Johntay JR/TR
LT75Mack, Trevion RS SO
LG69Ferguson, TJ RS SR/TR
C51Collins, Austin RS SR/TR
RG78Cruz, Joe RS JR
RT57Weatherspoon, Da'Metrius RS SR/TR
TE89Villari, Dan RS SR/TR
QB9Angeli, Steve RS JR/TR
RB6Willis, Yasin SO
Here's a look at Syracuse's projected starters on defense vs. Clemson:

PositionNo.Starter
DE11Jaquez Jr., Denis SR
NT4Wilson Jr., Dion RS SR/TR
DT91Rooks, George RS SR/TR
JACK8Reese, David RS SR/TR
WLB5Deslauriers, Antoine FR
MLB13Bryant III, Gary RS JR/TR
LCB1Samuel Jr., Demetres FR
SS2Chestnut, Duce RS SR/TR
FS23Grant, Devin SR/TR
RCB16Peal, Chris RS SO/TR
NB29Buxton III, Berry RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Syracuse's projected starters on special teams vs. Clemson:

PositionNo.Starter
PT41Stonehouse, Jack RS SR/TR
PK47Woody, Tripp RS FR/TR
KO47Woody, Tripp RS FR/TR
LS21Brown Jr., Fran RS SO/TR
H41Stonehouse, Jack RS SR/TR
PR10Kerr, Davien SO
KR36James, Malachi SO
Clemson projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on offense vs. Syracuse:

PositionNo.Starter
WR‑X1T. J. Moore
WR‑Z12Bryant Wesco Jr.
WR‑H0Antonio Williams
LT71Tristan Leigh
LG50Collin Sadler
C53Ryan Linthicum
RG64Walker Parks
RT78Blake Miller
TE11Olsen Patt‑Henry
QB2Cade Klubnik
RB8Adam Randall
Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on defense vs. Syracuse:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE3T.J. Parker
LDT11Peter Woods
RDT19DeMonte Capehart
RDE13Will Heldt
WLB17Wade Woodaz
MLB47Sammy Brown
LCB8Avieon Terrell
SS7Khalil Barnes
FS6Ricardo Jones
RCB23Ashton Hampton
NB25Misun Kelley
Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on special teams vs. Syracuse:

PositionNo.Starter
PT 89Jack Smith
PK 81Nolan Hauser
KO 38Robert Gunn III
LS 58Holden Caspersen
H 88Clay Swinney
PR 0Antonio Williams
KR 8Adam Randall
Syracuse vs. Clemson depth chart for Week 4

Syracuse depth chart

Here's a look at Syracuse's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X12Ross-Simmons, Justus SR/TR5Hatcher, Umari RS SR
WR-Z15Gill Jr., Darrell JR3Hornsby, Jaylan RS FR
WR-SL2Cook, Johntay JR/TR8Russell, Tyshawn RS SO/TR
LT75Mack, Trevion RS SO60Betrand, Naquil RS SO/TR
LG69Ferguson, TJ RS SR/TR76Washington, Byron FR
C51Collins, Austin RS SR/TR73Miller, Joshua RS SO/TR
RG78Cruz, Joe RS JR55Rice, Zach RS JR/TR
RT57Weatherspoon, Da'Metrius RS SR/TR77Pringle, Kam RS FR/TR
TE89Villari, Dan RS SR/TR0Clement, David JR82Tremble, Jamie SO
QB9Angeli, Steve RS JR/TR10Collins, Rickie RS SO/TR
RB6Willis, Yasin SO24Nixon, Will RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Syracuse's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE11Jaquez Jr., Denis SR94Jobity Jr., Kevin SR
NT4Wilson Jr., Dion RS SR/TR92Perry, Rashard JR99Fuentes-Cundiff, Elijah RS SR
DT91Rooks, George RS SR/TR9Hastings, Isaiah RS JR/TR7Thomas, Chris RS SR/TR
JACK8Reese, David RS SR/TR18Omopariola, David RS SO
WLB5Deslauriers, Antoine FR15McDonald, Derek RS SR
MLB13Bryant III, Gary RS JR/TR12Sparrow, Anwar RS SR6Heard, James RS SO/TR
LCB1Samuel Jr., Demetres FR32Delaine, Greg RS JR3Singleton, Kaylib FR
SS2Chestnut, Duce RS SR/TR0Long Jr., Braheem SO
FS23Grant, Devin SR/TR19Perry, Cornell RS JR
RCB16Peal, Chris RS SO/TR10Kerr, Davien SO
NB29Buxton III, Berry RS SR/TR24McDaniels, Ibn RS FR
Here's a look at Syracuse's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT41Stonehouse, Jack RS SR/TR96Pavlovich, Mateja FR
PK47Woody, Tripp RS FR/TR98Oh, Jadyn RS SO
KO47Woody, Tripp RS FR/TR98Oh, Jadyn RS SO
LS21Brown Jr., Fran RS SO/TR61Stangle, Ethan RS JR
H41Stonehouse, Jack RS SR/TR
Clemson depth chart

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR‑X1T.J. Moore (SO)3Tristan Smith (SR/TR)
WR‑Z12Bryant Wesco Jr. (SO)22Cole Turner (RS JR)
WR‑H0Antonio Williams (RS JR)6Tyler Brown (RS SO)
LT71Tristan Leigh (GR)74Brayden Jacobs (FR)
LG50Collin Sadler (RS JR)55Harris Sewell (JR)
C53Ryan Linthicum (GR)55Harris Sewell (JR)
RG64Walker Parks (GR)52Elyjah Thurmon (SO)76Mason Wade (RS FR)
RT78Blake Miller (SR)63Easton Ware (FR)
TE11Olsen Patt-Henry (JR)5Josh Sapp (RS JR)87Christian Bentancur (RS FR)
QB2Cade Klubnik (SR)17Christopher Vizzina (RS SO)14Trent Pearman (RS JR)
RB8Adam Randall (GR)24David Eziomume (RS FR)9Gideon Davidson (FR)19Keith Adams Jr. (RS JR)
Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE3T.J. Parker (JR)44Cade Denhoff (GR)
LDT11Peter Woods (JR)45Vic Burley (RS SO)
RDT19DeMonte Capehart (GR)90Stephiylan Green (RS SO)95Amare Adams (FR)
RDE13Will Heldt (JR/TR)15Jahiem Lawson (RS JR)
WLB17Wade Woodaz (SR)21Kobe McCloud (RS JR)22Dee Crayton (RS SO)
MLB47Sammy Brown (SO)35Jeremiah Alexander (RS JR/TR)
LCB8Avieon Terrell (JR)1Branden Strozier (RS SO)
SS7Khalil Barnes (JR)5Ronan Hanafin (JR)24Tyler Venables (GR)
FS6Ricardo Jones (SO)18Kylon Griffin (RS JR)
RCB23Ashton Hampton (SO)10Jeadyn Lukus (SR)12Corian Gipson (RS FR)
NB25Misun Kelley (RS SO)2Shelton Lewis (JR)
Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT89Jack Smith (RS JR)38Robert Gunn III (RS JR)37Will McCune (RS JR)
PK81Nolan Hauser (SO)38Robert Gunn III (RS JR)
KO38Robert Gunn III (RS JR)
LS58Holden Caspersen (GR)45Philip Florenzo (GR)
H88Clay Swinney (RS JR)
PR0Antonio Williams (RS JR)
KR8Adam Randall (GR)
How to watch Syracuse vs. Clemson game? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 4 game

The Syracuse (2-1) vs. Clemson (1-2) Week 4 game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

