Syracuse vs. Clemson projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

The Syracuse Orange will square off against the Clemson Tigers in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Clemson University near Clemson, South Carolina.

Ahead of the Syracuse vs. Clemson game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Syracuse vs. Clemson projected starting lineup for Week 4

Syracuse projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Syracuse's projected starters on offense vs. Clemson:

Position No. Starter WR-X 12 Ross-Simmons, Justus SR/TR WR-Z 15 Gill Jr., Darrell JR WR-SL 2 Cook, Johntay JR/TR LT 75 Mack, Trevion RS SO LG 69 Ferguson, TJ RS SR/TR C 51 Collins, Austin RS SR/TR RG 78 Cruz, Joe RS JR RT 57 Weatherspoon, Da'Metrius RS SR/TR TE 89 Villari, Dan RS SR/TR QB 9 Angeli, Steve RS JR/TR RB 6 Willis, Yasin SO

Here's a look at Syracuse's projected starters on defense vs. Clemson:

Position No. Starter DE 11 Jaquez Jr., Denis SR NT 4 Wilson Jr., Dion RS SR/TR DT 91 Rooks, George RS SR/TR JACK 8 Reese, David RS SR/TR WLB 5 Deslauriers, Antoine FR MLB 13 Bryant III, Gary RS JR/TR LCB 1 Samuel Jr., Demetres FR SS 2 Chestnut, Duce RS SR/TR FS 23 Grant, Devin SR/TR RCB 16 Peal, Chris RS SO/TR NB 29 Buxton III, Berry RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Syracuse's projected starters on special teams vs. Clemson:

Position No. Starter PT 41 Stonehouse, Jack RS SR/TR PK 47 Woody, Tripp RS FR/TR KO 47 Woody, Tripp RS FR/TR LS 21 Brown Jr., Fran RS SO/TR H 41 Stonehouse, Jack RS SR/TR PR 10 Kerr, Davien SO KR 36 James, Malachi SO

Clemson projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on offense vs. Syracuse:

Position No. Starter WR‑X 1 T. J. Moore WR‑Z 12 Bryant Wesco Jr. WR‑H 0 Antonio Williams LT 71 Tristan Leigh LG 50 Collin Sadler C 53 Ryan Linthicum RG 64 Walker Parks RT 78 Blake Miller TE 11 Olsen Patt‑Henry QB 2 Cade Klubnik RB 8 Adam Randall

Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on defense vs. Syracuse:

Position No. Starter LDE 3 T.J. Parker LDT 11 Peter Woods RDT 19 DeMonte Capehart RDE 13 Will Heldt WLB 17 Wade Woodaz MLB 47 Sammy Brown LCB 8 Avieon Terrell SS 7 Khalil Barnes FS 6 Ricardo Jones RCB 23 Ashton Hampton NB 25 Misun Kelley

Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on special teams vs. Syracuse:

Position No. Starter PT 89 Jack Smith PK 81 Nolan Hauser KO 38 Robert Gunn III LS 58 Holden Caspersen H 88 Clay Swinney PR 0 Antonio Williams KR 8 Adam Randall

Syracuse vs. Clemson depth chart for Week 4

Syracuse depth chart

Here's a look at Syracuse's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 12 Ross-Simmons, Justus SR/TR 5 Hatcher, Umari RS SR WR-Z 15 Gill Jr., Darrell JR 3 Hornsby, Jaylan RS FR WR-SL 2 Cook, Johntay JR/TR 8 Russell, Tyshawn RS SO/TR LT 75 Mack, Trevion RS SO 60 Betrand, Naquil RS SO/TR LG 69 Ferguson, TJ RS SR/TR 76 Washington, Byron FR C 51 Collins, Austin RS SR/TR 73 Miller, Joshua RS SO/TR RG 78 Cruz, Joe RS JR 55 Rice, Zach RS JR/TR RT 57 Weatherspoon, Da'Metrius RS SR/TR 77 Pringle, Kam RS FR/TR TE 89 Villari, Dan RS SR/TR 0 Clement, David JR 82 Tremble, Jamie SO QB 9 Angeli, Steve RS JR/TR 10 Collins, Rickie RS SO/TR RB 6 Willis, Yasin SO 24 Nixon, Will RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Syracuse's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 11 Jaquez Jr., Denis SR 94 Jobity Jr., Kevin SR NT 4 Wilson Jr., Dion RS SR/TR 92 Perry, Rashard JR 99 Fuentes-Cundiff, Elijah RS SR DT 91 Rooks, George RS SR/TR 9 Hastings, Isaiah RS JR/TR 7 Thomas, Chris RS SR/TR JACK 8 Reese, David RS SR/TR 18 Omopariola, David RS SO WLB 5 Deslauriers, Antoine FR 15 McDonald, Derek RS SR MLB 13 Bryant III, Gary RS JR/TR 12 Sparrow, Anwar RS SR 6 Heard, James RS SO/TR LCB 1 Samuel Jr., Demetres FR 32 Delaine, Greg RS JR 3 Singleton, Kaylib FR SS 2 Chestnut, Duce RS SR/TR 0 Long Jr., Braheem SO FS 23 Grant, Devin SR/TR 19 Perry, Cornell RS JR RCB 16 Peal, Chris RS SO/TR 10 Kerr, Davien SO NB 29 Buxton III, Berry RS SR/TR 24 McDaniels, Ibn RS FR

Here's a look at Syracuse's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 41 Stonehouse, Jack RS SR/TR 96 Pavlovich, Mateja FR PK 47 Woody, Tripp RS FR/TR 98 Oh, Jadyn RS SO KO 47 Woody, Tripp RS FR/TR 98 Oh, Jadyn RS SO LS 21 Brown Jr., Fran RS SO/TR 61 Stangle, Ethan RS JR H 41 Stonehouse, Jack RS SR/TR

Clemson depth chart

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR‑X 1 T.J. Moore (SO) 3 Tristan Smith (SR/TR) WR‑Z 12 Bryant Wesco Jr. (SO) 22 Cole Turner (RS JR) WR‑H 0 Antonio Williams (RS JR) 6 Tyler Brown (RS SO) LT 71 Tristan Leigh (GR) 74 Brayden Jacobs (FR) LG 50 Collin Sadler (RS JR) 55 Harris Sewell (JR) C 53 Ryan Linthicum (GR) 55 Harris Sewell (JR) RG 64 Walker Parks (GR) 52 Elyjah Thurmon (SO) 76 Mason Wade (RS FR) RT 78 Blake Miller (SR) 63 Easton Ware (FR) TE 11 Olsen Patt-Henry (JR) 5 Josh Sapp (RS JR) 87 Christian Bentancur (RS FR) QB 2 Cade Klubnik (SR) 17 Christopher Vizzina (RS SO) 14 Trent Pearman (RS JR) RB 8 Adam Randall (GR) 24 David Eziomume (RS FR) 9 Gideon Davidson (FR) 19 Keith Adams Jr. (RS JR)

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 3 T.J. Parker (JR) 44 Cade Denhoff (GR) LDT 11 Peter Woods (JR) 45 Vic Burley (RS SO) RDT 19 DeMonte Capehart (GR) 90 Stephiylan Green (RS SO) 95 Amare Adams (FR) RDE 13 Will Heldt (JR/TR) 15 Jahiem Lawson (RS JR) WLB 17 Wade Woodaz (SR) 21 Kobe McCloud (RS JR) 22 Dee Crayton (RS SO) MLB 47 Sammy Brown (SO) 35 Jeremiah Alexander (RS JR/TR) LCB 8 Avieon Terrell (JR) 1 Branden Strozier (RS SO) SS 7 Khalil Barnes (JR) 5 Ronan Hanafin (JR) 24 Tyler Venables (GR) FS 6 Ricardo Jones (SO) 18 Kylon Griffin (RS JR) RCB 23 Ashton Hampton (SO) 10 Jeadyn Lukus (SR) 12 Corian Gipson (RS FR) NB 25 Misun Kelley (RS SO) 2 Shelton Lewis (JR)

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 89 Jack Smith (RS JR) 38 Robert Gunn III (RS JR) 37 Will McCune (RS JR) PK 81 Nolan Hauser (SO) 38 Robert Gunn III (RS JR) KO 38 Robert Gunn III (RS JR) LS 58 Holden Caspersen (GR) 45 Philip Florenzo (GR) H 88 Clay Swinney (RS JR) PR 0 Antonio Williams (RS JR) KR 8 Adam Randall (GR)

How to watch Syracuse vs. Clemson game? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 4 game

The Syracuse (2-1) vs. Clemson (1-2) Week 4 game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

