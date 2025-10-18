  • home icon
  Tennessee vs. Alabama projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 18, 2025 17:58 GMT
NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri - Source: Imagn
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) will face the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ahead of the Tennessee vs. Alabama game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Tennessee vs. Alabama projected starting lineup for Week 8

Tennessee projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on offense vs. Alabama:

PosStarter
WR-XMatthews, Mike SO
WR-ZBrazzell II, Chris RS JR/TR
WR-SLStaley, Braylon RS FR
LTHeard, Lance JR/TR
LGUmarov, Shamurad RS SO
CPendleton, Sam RS SO/TR
RGMoe Jr., Wendell RS JR/TR
RTPerry, Jesse RS FR
TEKitselman, Miles SR/TR
QBAguilar, Joey SR/TR
RBBishop, DeSean RS SO
Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on defense vs. Alabama:

PosStarter
DEBailey, Dominic RS SR
NTEason, Bryson RS SR
DTMoi, Jaxson SR/TR
LEOJosephs, Joshua SR
WLBCarter, Arion JR
MLBTelander, Jeremiah JR
SLBSpillman, Edwin RS FR
LCBHood, Colton RS SO/TR
SSTurrentine, Andre RS SR/TR
FSFarooq, Edrees SO
RCBRedmond, Ty FR
NBMcMurray, Jalen RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on special teams vs. Alabama:

PosStarter(s)
PTRoss, Jackson RS JR
PKGilbert, Max RS SO
KOTurbyville, Josh RS JR
LSBrady, Bennett RS JR
HRoss, Jackson RS JR
PRCarter, Boo SO
KRLewis, Peyton SO
Alabama projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs. Tennessee:

PosStarter
WR-X1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR
WR-Z5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR
WR-H2 Williams, Ryan SO
LT74 Proctor, Kadyn JR
LG71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR
C72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR
RG56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR
RT75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO
TE-Y87 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR
TE-H80 Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR
QB15 Simpson, Ty RS JR
RB26 Miller, Jam SR
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs. Tennessee:

PosStarter
DE22 Overton, LT SR/TR
NT96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR
DT23 Smith, James JR
RUSH4 Russaw, Qua RS SO
WLB0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR
MLB10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR
LCB1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR
SS3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR
FS18 Hubbard, Bray JR
RCB2 Brown, Zabien SO
NB7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs. Tennessee:

PosStarter
PT38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PK31 Talty, Conor RS SO
KO31 Talty, Conor RS SO
LS45 Bird, David JR/TR
H38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR7 Adams, Cole RS SO
KR17 Brooks, Lotzeir FR
Tennessee vs. Alabama depth chart for Week 8

Tennessee depth chart

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X4Matthews, Mike SO1Smith Jr., Travis FR36Roberts, Nathan RS SO29Jakobik, Jack-Henry RS SO39Kinzer, Malcolm RS FR
WR-Z17Brazzell II, Chris RS JR/TR83Weary, Trey RS JR5Jackson, Radarious FR88Hardin, Deon JR/TR35Petermann, Ben FR
WR-SL14Staley, Braylon RS FR89Dodson, Joakim FR84Winton III, Tommy RS JR/TR42Harmon, Braylon RS FR81Jefferson, Amari RS FR/TR
LT53Heard, Lance JR/TR68Warren, Bennett RS FR51Heard, Jeremias RS FR
LG74Umarov, Shamurad RS SO55Ogumoro, Antoni FR
C56Pendleton, Sam RS SO/TR50Satterwhite, William RS FR58Moore, Nic FR
RG75Moe Jr., Wendell RS JR/TR71Anderson, Max RS FR
RT72Perry, Jesse RS FR73Grant, Brian RS JR70Sanders Jr., David FR59Powell III, Charlie FR
TE87Kitselman, Miles SR/TR0Davis, Ethan RS SO3Van Dorselaer, Jack FR7Brame, DaSaahn FR86Harrison, Cole RS FR
QB6Aguilar, Joey SR/TR12Merklinger, Jake RS FR15MacIntyre, George FR13Phillips, Mason FR
RB18Bishop, DeSean RS SO9Thomas, Star GR/TR2Lewis, Peyton SO19Morris, Daune FR20Baker, Justin FR
Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE90Bailey, Dominic RS SR42West, Tyre SR18Weathersby, Tyree RS SO9Dye, Mariyon FR35Gentle, Carson RS FR
NT20Eason, Bryson RS SR94Robinson, Nathan RS SO47Campbell, Isaiah FR96Inge, Isaiah RS FR
DT51Moi, Jaxson SR/TR30Wallace, Jamal RS JR/TR17Utley, Ethan FR97Schell, Josh RS JR/TR99House III, Charles FR
LEO19Josephs, Joshua SR29Ross, Jordan SO31Herring, Caleb JR44Gass, Christian FR56Lindstrom, Kellen RS FR
WLB7Carter, Arion JR33Bolton, Ben RS JR11Burns, Jordan RS FR
MLB22Telander, Jeremiah JR55Anes, Brenden FR50Scott, Ryan RS FR
SLB13Spillman, Edwin RS FR12Harmon, Jaedon FR27Perlotte, Jadon FR
LCB8Hood, Colton RS SO/TR0Wright, William RS SR25Merritt, Timothy FR
SS2Turrentine, Andre RS SR/TR10Beasley, Kaleb SO
FS15Farooq, Edrees SO26Walton, Sidney FR24Lewis, Dylan FR
RCB4Redmond, Ty FR21Poteat, Tre FR28Goree Jr., Marcus RS FR
NB6McMurray, Jalen RS SR/TR23Carter, Boo SO
Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT98Ross, Jackson RS JR94Turbyville, Josh RS JR
PK90Gilbert, Max RS SO94Turbyville, Josh RS JR93Dangerfield, Grady FR
KO94Turbyville, Josh RS JR90Gilbert, Max RS SO93Dangerfield, Grady FR
LS48Brady, Bennett RS JR
H98Ross, Jackson RS JR
PR23Carter, Boo SO19Morris, Daune FR14Staley, Braylon RS FR42Harmon, Braylon RS FR
KR2Lewis, Peyton SO19Morris, Daune FR
Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR8Hale, Jalen RS SO30Meadows, Derek FR
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie SR/TR11Scott, Rico RS FR
WR-H2Williams, Ryan SO17Brooks, Lotzeir FR7Adams, Cole RS SO
LT74Proctor, Kadyn JR78Lloyd, Jackson FR
LG71Dewberry, Kam SR/TR70Sanders, William RS FR
C72Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR69Ionata, Joseph RS FR
RG56VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR77Roberts, Jaeden RS SR73Alinen, Olaus RS SO
RT75Formby, Wilkin RS SO64Carroll, Michael FR
TE-Y87Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR88Lindsey, Jay RS FR81Edwards, Kaleb FR
TE-H80Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR89Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR18Pritchett, Marshall FR
QB15Simpson, Ty RS JR10Mack, Austin RS SO/TR12Russell, Keelon FR
RB26Miller, Jam SR9Young, Richard RS SO4Hill, Daniel SO20Washington, Dre RS SR/TR28Riley, Kevin RS FR
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE22Overton, LT SR/TR11Renaud, Jordan RS SO31Keeley, Keon RS SO
NT96Keenan III, Tim RS SR90Simmons, London FR88Faga, Isaia RS FR
DT23Smith, James JR94Hill, Edric RS SO
RUSH4Russaw, Qua RS SO42Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO
WLB0Lawson, Deontae RS SR41Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR26Metz, Luke FR
MLB10Jefferson, Justin SR/TR36Reese, QB RS FR30Jones, Cayden SO
LCB1Jackson, Domani SR/TR5Lee Jr., Dijon FR
SS3Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR21Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO13Taylor, Ivan FR
FS18Hubbard, Bray JR12Mincey, Zavier SO6Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR
RCB2Brown, Zabien SO9Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR
NB7Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR16Morgan, Red SO
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR32Asparuhov, Alex FR
PK31Talty, Conor RS SO37Notaro, Peter FR
KO31Talty, Conor RS SO37Notaro, Peter FR
LS45Bird, David JR/TR52Rozier, Alex RS JR
H38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR7Adams, Cole RS SO3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO2Williams, Ryan SO
KR17Brooks, Lotzeir FR11Scott, Rico RS FR2Williams, Ryan SO
How to watch Tennessee vs. Alabama game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 contest

The Tennessee vs. Alabama Week 8 game will be broadcast live on ABC and on ESPN3. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

