Tennessee vs. Alabama projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) will face the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ahead of the Tennessee vs. Alabama game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Tennessee vs. Alabama projected starting lineup for Week 8

Tennessee projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on offense vs. Alabama:

Pos Starter WR-X Matthews, Mike SO WR-Z Brazzell II, Chris RS JR/TR WR-SL Staley, Braylon RS FR LT Heard, Lance JR/TR LG Umarov, Shamurad RS SO C Pendleton, Sam RS SO/TR RG Moe Jr., Wendell RS JR/TR RT Perry, Jesse RS FR TE Kitselman, Miles SR/TR QB Aguilar, Joey SR/TR RB Bishop, DeSean RS SO

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on defense vs. Alabama:

Pos Starter DE Bailey, Dominic RS SR NT Eason, Bryson RS SR DT Moi, Jaxson SR/TR LEO Josephs, Joshua SR WLB Carter, Arion JR MLB Telander, Jeremiah JR SLB Spillman, Edwin RS FR LCB Hood, Colton RS SO/TR SS Turrentine, Andre RS SR/TR FS Farooq, Edrees SO RCB Redmond, Ty FR NB McMurray, Jalen RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on special teams vs. Alabama:

Pos Starter(s) PT Ross, Jackson RS JR PK Gilbert, Max RS SO KO Turbyville, Josh RS JR LS Brady, Bennett RS JR H Ross, Jackson RS JR PR Carter, Boo SO KR Lewis, Peyton SO

Alabama projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs. Tennessee:

Pos Starter WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR C 72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO TE-Y 87 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR TE-H 80 Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR QB 15 Simpson, Ty RS JR RB 26 Miller, Jam SR

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs. Tennessee:

Pos Starter DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR DT 23 Smith, James JR RUSH 4 Russaw, Qua RS SO WLB 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR SS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR FS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO NB 7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs. Tennessee:

Pos Starter PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO KR 17 Brooks, Lotzeir FR

Tennessee vs. Alabama depth chart for Week 8

Tennessee depth chart

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 4 Matthews, Mike SO 1 Smith Jr., Travis FR 36 Roberts, Nathan RS SO 29 Jakobik, Jack-Henry RS SO 39 Kinzer, Malcolm RS FR WR-Z 17 Brazzell II, Chris RS JR/TR 83 Weary, Trey RS JR 5 Jackson, Radarious FR 88 Hardin, Deon JR/TR 35 Petermann, Ben FR WR-SL 14 Staley, Braylon RS FR 89 Dodson, Joakim FR 84 Winton III, Tommy RS JR/TR 42 Harmon, Braylon RS FR 81 Jefferson, Amari RS FR/TR LT 53 Heard, Lance JR/TR 68 Warren, Bennett RS FR 51 Heard, Jeremias RS FR LG 74 Umarov, Shamurad RS SO 55 Ogumoro, Antoni FR C 56 Pendleton, Sam RS SO/TR 50 Satterwhite, William RS FR 58 Moore, Nic FR RG 75 Moe Jr., Wendell RS JR/TR 71 Anderson, Max RS FR RT 72 Perry, Jesse RS FR 73 Grant, Brian RS JR 70 Sanders Jr., David FR 59 Powell III, Charlie FR TE 87 Kitselman, Miles SR/TR 0 Davis, Ethan RS SO 3 Van Dorselaer, Jack FR 7 Brame, DaSaahn FR 86 Harrison, Cole RS FR QB 6 Aguilar, Joey SR/TR 12 Merklinger, Jake RS FR 15 MacIntyre, George FR 13 Phillips, Mason FR RB 18 Bishop, DeSean RS SO 9 Thomas, Star GR/TR 2 Lewis, Peyton SO 19 Morris, Daune FR 20 Baker, Justin FR

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 90 Bailey, Dominic RS SR 42 West, Tyre SR 18 Weathersby, Tyree RS SO 9 Dye, Mariyon FR 35 Gentle, Carson RS FR NT 20 Eason, Bryson RS SR 94 Robinson, Nathan RS SO 47 Campbell, Isaiah FR 96 Inge, Isaiah RS FR DT 51 Moi, Jaxson SR/TR 30 Wallace, Jamal RS JR/TR 17 Utley, Ethan FR 97 Schell, Josh RS JR/TR 99 House III, Charles FR LEO 19 Josephs, Joshua SR 29 Ross, Jordan SO 31 Herring, Caleb JR 44 Gass, Christian FR 56 Lindstrom, Kellen RS FR WLB 7 Carter, Arion JR 33 Bolton, Ben RS JR 11 Burns, Jordan RS FR MLB 22 Telander, Jeremiah JR 55 Anes, Brenden FR 50 Scott, Ryan RS FR SLB 13 Spillman, Edwin RS FR 12 Harmon, Jaedon FR 27 Perlotte, Jadon FR LCB 8 Hood, Colton RS SO/TR 0 Wright, William RS SR 25 Merritt, Timothy FR SS 2 Turrentine, Andre RS SR/TR 10 Beasley, Kaleb SO FS 15 Farooq, Edrees SO 26 Walton, Sidney FR 24 Lewis, Dylan FR RCB 4 Redmond, Ty FR 21 Poteat, Tre FR 28 Goree Jr., Marcus RS FR NB 6 McMurray, Jalen RS SR/TR 23 Carter, Boo SO

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 98 Ross, Jackson RS JR 94 Turbyville, Josh RS JR PK 90 Gilbert, Max RS SO 94 Turbyville, Josh RS JR 93 Dangerfield, Grady FR KO 94 Turbyville, Josh RS JR 90 Gilbert, Max RS SO 93 Dangerfield, Grady FR LS 48 Brady, Bennett RS JR H 98 Ross, Jackson RS JR PR 23 Carter, Boo SO 19 Morris, Daune FR 14 Staley, Braylon RS FR 42 Harmon, Braylon RS FR KR 2 Lewis, Peyton SO 19 Morris, Daune FR

Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR 8 Hale, Jalen RS SO 30 Meadows, Derek FR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO 17 Brooks, Lotzeir FR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR 78 Lloyd, Jackson FR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR 70 Sanders, William RS FR C 72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR 69 Ionata, Joseph RS FR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR 77 Roberts, Jaeden RS SR 73 Alinen, Olaus RS SO RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO 64 Carroll, Michael FR TE-Y 87 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR 88 Lindsey, Jay RS FR 81 Edwards, Kaleb FR TE-H 80 Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR 89 Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR 18 Pritchett, Marshall FR QB 15 Simpson, Ty RS JR 10 Mack, Austin RS SO/TR 12 Russell, Keelon FR RB 26 Miller, Jam SR 9 Young, Richard RS SO 4 Hill, Daniel SO 20 Washington, Dre RS SR/TR 28 Riley, Kevin RS FR

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR 11 Renaud, Jordan RS SO 31 Keeley, Keon RS SO NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR 90 Simmons, London FR 88 Faga, Isaia RS FR DT 23 Smith, James JR 94 Hill, Edric RS SO RUSH 4 Russaw, Qua RS SO 42 Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO WLB 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR 41 Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR 26 Metz, Luke FR MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR 36 Reese, QB RS FR 30 Jones, Cayden SO LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR 5 Lee Jr., Dijon FR SS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR 21 Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO 13 Taylor, Ivan FR FS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR 12 Mincey, Zavier SO 6 Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO 9 Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR NB 7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR 16 Morgan, Red SO

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR 32 Asparuhov, Alex FR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 37 Notaro, Peter FR KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 37 Notaro, Peter FR LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR 52 Rozier, Alex RS JR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO 2 Williams, Ryan SO KR 17 Brooks, Lotzeir FR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR 2 Williams, Ryan SO

How to watch Tennessee vs. Alabama game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 contest

The Tennessee vs. Alabama Week 8 game will be broadcast live on ABC and on ESPN3. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

