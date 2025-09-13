  • home icon
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:12 GMT
NCAA Football: Utah State at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies will square off against the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Ahead of the Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup for Week 3

Texas A&M projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas A&M's projected starters on offense vs. Notre Dame:

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X1Craver, Mario SO/TR
WR-Z2Bussey, Terry SO
WR-SL7Concepcion, KC JR/TR
LT60Zuhn III, Trey RS SR
LG71Bisontis, Chase JR
C54Nabou Jr., Mark RS JR
RG55Reed-Adams, Ar'maj RS SR/TR
RT78Crownover, Dametrious RS SR
TE84Niblack, Amari SR/TR
QB10Reed, Marcel RS SO
RB8Moss, Le'Veon SR
Here's a look at Texas A&M's projected starters on defense vs. Notre Dame:

PositionNo.Player 1
LDE18Searcy, T.J. JR/TR
NT17Regis, Albert RS SR
DT5Hicks, DJ JR
RDE9Howell, Cashius RS SR/TR
WLB0Williams, Scooby RS SR/TR
MLB21York, Taurean JR
LCB6Humphrey, Julio RS JR/TR
SS25Brooks, Dalton JR
FS1Anderson, Bryce SR
RCB4Lee III, Will SR/TR
NB7Chappell, Tyreek RS SR
Here's a look at Texas A&M's projected starters on special teams vs. Notre Dame:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT37White, Tyler RS SO
PK47Bond, Randy GR
KO47Bond, Randy GR
LS48Graham, Jacob GR
H37White, Tyler RS SO
PR7Concepcion, KC JR/TR
KR4Owens II, Rueben RS SO
Notre Dame projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Notre Dame's projected starters on offense vs. Texas A&M:

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X0Fields, Malachi RS SR/TR
WR-Z6Faison, Jordan JR
WR-F1Greathouse, Jaden JR
LT54Knapp, Anthonie SO
LG74Schrauth, Billy RS JR
OC70Craig, Ashton RS JR
RG75Absher, Sullivan RS SO
RT59Wagner, Aamil RS JR
TE9Raridon, Eli SR
QB13Carr, CJ RS FR
RB4Love, Jeremiyah JR
Here's a look at Notre Dame's projected starters on defense vs. Texas A&M:

PositionNo.Player 1
DE95Young, Bryce SO
NT47Onye, Jason RS SR
DT41Hinish, Donovan RS JR
VYPER44Tuihalamaka, Junior RS JR
WLB3Sneed, Jaylen RS JR
MLB34Bowen, Drayk JR
ROVER4Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO
FCB6Gray, Christian JR
FS7Stroman, Jalen RS SR/TR
BS8Shuler, Adon RS SO
BCB15Moore, Leonard SO
NB0Smith, DeVonta RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Notre Dame's projected starters on special teams vs. Texas A&M:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT16Rendell, James GR/TR
PK98Burnette, Noah RS SR/TR
KO48Diomede, Marcello RS SO
LS96Vinci, Joseph SO
H10Buchner, Tyler GR/TR
PR6Faison, Jordan JR
KR24Price, Jadarian RS JR
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame depth chart for Week 3

Texas A&M depth chart

Here's a look at Texas A&M's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Craver, Mario SO/TR0Williams, Izaiah RS FR
WR-Z2Bussey, Terry SO3Bethel-Roman, Ashton RS FR11Johnson, Kelshaun FR
WR-SL7Concepcion, KC JR/TR18Norman, TK FR
LT60Zuhn III, Trey RS SR76Fatheree II, Reuben RS SR79Rogers, Lamont FR
LG71Bisontis, Chase JR73Funk, Ashton RS FR77Thomas, Tyler FR
C54Nabou Jr., Mark RS JR61Faaiu, Koli RS SR/TR
RG55Reed-Adams, Ar'maj RS SR/TR52Ivy, Blake RS FR
RT78Crownover, Dametrious RS SR70Bourdon, Robert RS FR
TE84Niblack, Amari SR/TR17Melin Öhrström, Theo RS JR87Boerkircher, Nate GR/TR88Riley, Micah RS JR/TR21Armstrong, Kiotti FR
QB10Reed, Marcel RS SO16O'Neill, Miles RS FR9Zeno, Jacob RS SR/TR13Hart, Brady FR
RB8Moss, Le'Veon SR4Owens II, Rueben RS SO5Daniels, Amari RS SR22Smith, EJ GR/TR23Morrow, Jamarion FR
Here's a look at Texas A&M's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE18Searcy, T.J. JR/TR50Hayes, Dayon GR/TR92M'Pemba, Sam RS SO/TR30Williams, Solomon RS FR
NT17Regis, Albert RS SR11Onyedim, Tyler GR/TR88Sanders, DJ FR
DT5Hicks, DJ JR55Evans, Dealyn RS FR59Sims, Chace FR99Rink, Landon FR
RDE9Howell, Cashius RS SR/TR10Jones, Marco FR15Kennedy, Rylan JR
WLB0Williams, Scooby RS SR/TR27Sanford, Daymion JR23Mikhail, Noah FR
MLB21York, Taurean JR54Lockhart, Jordan SO
LCB6Humphrey, Julio RS JR/TR2Ricks, Dezz RS SO/TR20Currie, Adonyss FR
SS25Brooks, Dalton JR3Ratcliffe, Marcus JR/TR33Kerr, Jarred SR
FS1Anderson, Bryce SR29Davis, Myles SO13Johnson Jr., Rashad FR
RCB4Lee III, Will SR/TR14Thomas, Jayvon JR
NB7Chappell, Tyreek RS SR8Shaw, Jordan RS SO/TR19Rogers, Bravion JR
Here's a look at Texas A&M's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT37White, Tyler RS SO47Bond, Randy GR
PK47Bond, Randy GR99Zirkel, Jared GR/TR41Padron, Liam RS FR
KO47Bond, Randy GR99Zirkel, Jared GR/TR41Padron, Liam RS FR
LS48Graham, Jacob GR45Hancock, Levi RS JR42Graham, Boomer RS FR
H37White, Tyler RS SO
PR7Concepcion, KC JR/TR2Bussey, Terry SO
KR4Owens II, Rueben RS SO2Bussey, Terry SO23Morrow, Jamarion FR
Notre Dame depth chart

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X0Fields, Malachi RS SR/TR14Gilbert, Micah RS FR5Williams, Cam RS FR
WR-Z6Faison, Jordan JR11Smith, KK RS SO17Burress, Elijah FR
WR-F1Greathouse, Jaden JR2Pauling, Will RS SR/TR19Saldate, Logan RS FR
LT54Knapp, Anthonie SO71Prescod, Styles RS FR
LG74Schrauth, Billy RS JR55Terek, Chris RS SO
OC70Craig, Ashton RS JR64Otting, Joe RS SO
RG75Absher, Sullivan RS SO
RT59Wagner, Aamil RS JR76Lambert, Guerby RS FR
TE9Raridon, Eli SR7Washington, Ty RS JR/TR85Larsen, Jack RS FR
QB13Carr, CJ RS FR8Minchey, Kenny RS SO10Buchner, Tyler GR/TR
RB4Love, Jeremiyah JR24Price, Jadarian RS JR22Williams, Aneyas SO23James Jr., Nolan FR
Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE95Young, Bryce SO40Burnham, Joshua RS JR10Thomas, Loghan RS FR
NT47Onye, Jason RS SR97Rubio, Gabriel RS SR42Mullins, Cole RS FR
DT41Hinish, Donovan RS JR93Dawson, Jared RS SR/TR56Hughes, Elijah JR/TR
VYPER44Tuihalamaka, Junior RS JR5Traore, Boubacar RS SO12Botelho, Jordan GR
WLB3Sneed, Jaylen RS JR4Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO19Faraimo, Madden FR
MLB34Bowen, Drayk JR27Viliamu-Asa, Kyngstonn SO
ROVER4Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO35Rezac, Teddy RS FR45Kia, Ko'o FR
FCB6Gray, Christian JR24Zackery IV, Mark FR20Thomas, Cree FR
FS7Stroman, Jalen RS SR/TR9Johnson, Tae RS FR22Long, Ethan FR
BS8Shuler, Adon RS SO28Talich, Luke JR
BCB15Moore, Leonard SO14Golden, Dallas FR18Tucker, Chance RS SR
NB0Smith, DeVonta RS SR/TR21Hobbs, Karson SO13Minich, Ben RS SO
Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT16Rendell, James GR/TR18Schmidt, Erik FR
PK98Burnette, Noah RS SR/TR
KO48Diomede, Marcello RS SO
LS96Vinci, Joseph SO49Kros, Andrew JR
H10Buchner, Tyler GR/TR16Rezac, Anthony RS FR
PR6Faison, Jordan JR2Pauling, Will RS SR/TR
KR24Price, Jadarian RS JR4Love, Jeremiyah JR
How to watch the Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame clash will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock and Fubo.

