Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies will square off against the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Ad

Ahead of the Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup for Week 3

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Texas A&M projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas A&M's projected starters on offense vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 1 Craver, Mario SO/TR WR-Z 2 Bussey, Terry SO WR-SL 7 Concepcion, KC JR/TR LT 60 Zuhn III, Trey RS SR LG 71 Bisontis, Chase JR C 54 Nabou Jr., Mark RS JR RG 55 Reed-Adams, Ar'maj RS SR/TR RT 78 Crownover, Dametrious RS SR TE 84 Niblack, Amari SR/TR QB 10 Reed, Marcel RS SO RB 8 Moss, Le'Veon SR

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Texas A&M's projected starters on defense vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Player 1 LDE 18 Searcy, T.J. JR/TR NT 17 Regis, Albert RS SR DT 5 Hicks, DJ JR RDE 9 Howell, Cashius RS SR/TR WLB 0 Williams, Scooby RS SR/TR MLB 21 York, Taurean JR LCB 6 Humphrey, Julio RS JR/TR SS 25 Brooks, Dalton JR FS 1 Anderson, Bryce SR RCB 4 Lee III, Will SR/TR NB 7 Chappell, Tyreek RS SR

Ad

Here's a look at Texas A&M's projected starters on special teams vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Player 1 PT 37 White, Tyler RS SO PK 47 Bond, Randy GR KO 47 Bond, Randy GR LS 48 Graham, Jacob GR H 37 White, Tyler RS SO PR 7 Concepcion, KC JR/TR KR 4 Owens II, Rueben RS SO

Ad

Notre Dame projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Notre Dame's projected starters on offense vs. Texas A&M:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 0 Fields, Malachi RS SR/TR WR-Z 6 Faison, Jordan JR WR-F 1 Greathouse, Jaden JR LT 54 Knapp, Anthonie SO LG 74 Schrauth, Billy RS JR OC 70 Craig, Ashton RS JR RG 75 Absher, Sullivan RS SO RT 59 Wagner, Aamil RS JR TE 9 Raridon, Eli SR QB 13 Carr, CJ RS FR RB 4 Love, Jeremiyah JR

Ad

Here's a look at Notre Dame's projected starters on defense vs. Texas A&M:

Position No. Player 1 DE 95 Young, Bryce SO NT 47 Onye, Jason RS SR DT 41 Hinish, Donovan RS JR VYPER 44 Tuihalamaka, Junior RS JR WLB 3 Sneed, Jaylen RS JR MLB 34 Bowen, Drayk JR ROVER 4 Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO FCB 6 Gray, Christian JR FS 7 Stroman, Jalen RS SR/TR BS 8 Shuler, Adon RS SO BCB 15 Moore, Leonard SO NB 0 Smith, DeVonta RS SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Notre Dame's projected starters on special teams vs. Texas A&M:

Position No. Player 1 PT 16 Rendell, James GR/TR PK 98 Burnette, Noah RS SR/TR KO 48 Diomede, Marcello RS SO LS 96 Vinci, Joseph SO H 10 Buchner, Tyler GR/TR PR 6 Faison, Jordan JR KR 24 Price, Jadarian RS JR

Ad

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame depth chart for Week 3

Texas A&M depth chart

Here's a look at Texas A&M's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Craver, Mario SO/TR 0 Williams, Izaiah RS FR WR-Z 2 Bussey, Terry SO 3 Bethel-Roman, Ashton RS FR 11 Johnson, Kelshaun FR WR-SL 7 Concepcion, KC JR/TR 18 Norman, TK FR LT 60 Zuhn III, Trey RS SR 76 Fatheree II, Reuben RS SR 79 Rogers, Lamont FR LG 71 Bisontis, Chase JR 73 Funk, Ashton RS FR 77 Thomas, Tyler FR C 54 Nabou Jr., Mark RS JR 61 Faaiu, Koli RS SR/TR RG 55 Reed-Adams, Ar'maj RS SR/TR 52 Ivy, Blake RS FR RT 78 Crownover, Dametrious RS SR 70 Bourdon, Robert RS FR TE 84 Niblack, Amari SR/TR 17 Melin Öhrström, Theo RS JR 87 Boerkircher, Nate GR/TR 88 Riley, Micah RS JR/TR 21 Armstrong, Kiotti FR QB 10 Reed, Marcel RS SO 16 O'Neill, Miles RS FR 9 Zeno, Jacob RS SR/TR 13 Hart, Brady FR RB 8 Moss, Le'Veon SR 4 Owens II, Rueben RS SO 5 Daniels, Amari RS SR 22 Smith, EJ GR/TR 23 Morrow, Jamarion FR

Ad

Here's a look at Texas A&M's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 18 Searcy, T.J. JR/TR 50 Hayes, Dayon GR/TR 92 M'Pemba, Sam RS SO/TR 30 Williams, Solomon RS FR NT 17 Regis, Albert RS SR 11 Onyedim, Tyler GR/TR 88 Sanders, DJ FR DT 5 Hicks, DJ JR 55 Evans, Dealyn RS FR 59 Sims, Chace FR 99 Rink, Landon FR RDE 9 Howell, Cashius RS SR/TR 10 Jones, Marco FR 15 Kennedy, Rylan JR WLB 0 Williams, Scooby RS SR/TR 27 Sanford, Daymion JR 23 Mikhail, Noah FR MLB 21 York, Taurean JR 54 Lockhart, Jordan SO LCB 6 Humphrey, Julio RS JR/TR 2 Ricks, Dezz RS SO/TR 20 Currie, Adonyss FR SS 25 Brooks, Dalton JR 3 Ratcliffe, Marcus JR/TR 33 Kerr, Jarred SR FS 1 Anderson, Bryce SR 29 Davis, Myles SO 13 Johnson Jr., Rashad FR RCB 4 Lee III, Will SR/TR 14 Thomas, Jayvon JR NB 7 Chappell, Tyreek RS SR 8 Shaw, Jordan RS SO/TR 19 Rogers, Bravion JR

Ad

Here's a look at Texas A&M's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 37 White, Tyler RS SO 47 Bond, Randy GR PK 47 Bond, Randy GR 99 Zirkel, Jared GR/TR 41 Padron, Liam RS FR KO 47 Bond, Randy GR 99 Zirkel, Jared GR/TR 41 Padron, Liam RS FR LS 48 Graham, Jacob GR 45 Hancock, Levi RS JR 42 Graham, Boomer RS FR H 37 White, Tyler RS SO PR 7 Concepcion, KC JR/TR 2 Bussey, Terry SO KR 4 Owens II, Rueben RS SO 2 Bussey, Terry SO 23 Morrow, Jamarion FR

Ad

Notre Dame depth chart

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 0 Fields, Malachi RS SR/TR 14 Gilbert, Micah RS FR 5 Williams, Cam RS FR WR-Z 6 Faison, Jordan JR 11 Smith, KK RS SO 17 Burress, Elijah FR WR-F 1 Greathouse, Jaden JR 2 Pauling, Will RS SR/TR 19 Saldate, Logan RS FR LT 54 Knapp, Anthonie SO 71 Prescod, Styles RS FR LG 74 Schrauth, Billy RS JR 55 Terek, Chris RS SO OC 70 Craig, Ashton RS JR 64 Otting, Joe RS SO RG 75 Absher, Sullivan RS SO RT 59 Wagner, Aamil RS JR 76 Lambert, Guerby RS FR TE 9 Raridon, Eli SR 7 Washington, Ty RS JR/TR 85 Larsen, Jack RS FR QB 13 Carr, CJ RS FR 8 Minchey, Kenny RS SO 10 Buchner, Tyler GR/TR RB 4 Love, Jeremiyah JR 24 Price, Jadarian RS JR 22 Williams, Aneyas SO 23 James Jr., Nolan FR

Ad

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 95 Young, Bryce SO 40 Burnham, Joshua RS JR 10 Thomas, Loghan RS FR NT 47 Onye, Jason RS SR 97 Rubio, Gabriel RS SR 42 Mullins, Cole RS FR DT 41 Hinish, Donovan RS JR 93 Dawson, Jared RS SR/TR 56 Hughes, Elijah JR/TR VYPER 44 Tuihalamaka, Junior RS JR 5 Traore, Boubacar RS SO 12 Botelho, Jordan GR WLB 3 Sneed, Jaylen RS JR 4 Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO 19 Faraimo, Madden FR MLB 34 Bowen, Drayk JR 27 Viliamu-Asa, Kyngstonn SO ROVER 4 Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO 35 Rezac, Teddy RS FR 45 Kia, Ko'o FR FCB 6 Gray, Christian JR 24 Zackery IV, Mark FR 20 Thomas, Cree FR FS 7 Stroman, Jalen RS SR/TR 9 Johnson, Tae RS FR 22 Long, Ethan FR BS 8 Shuler, Adon RS SO 28 Talich, Luke JR BCB 15 Moore, Leonard SO 14 Golden, Dallas FR 18 Tucker, Chance RS SR NB 0 Smith, DeVonta RS SR/TR 21 Hobbs, Karson SO 13 Minich, Ben RS SO

Ad

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 16 Rendell, James GR/TR 18 Schmidt, Erik FR PK 98 Burnette, Noah RS SR/TR KO 48 Diomede, Marcello RS SO LS 96 Vinci, Joseph SO 49 Kros, Andrew JR H 10 Buchner, Tyler GR/TR 16 Rezac, Anthony RS FR PR 6 Faison, Jordan JR 2 Pauling, Will RS SR/TR KR 24 Price, Jadarian RS JR 4 Love, Jeremiyah JR

Ad

How to watch the Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame clash will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock and Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.