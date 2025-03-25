Texas insider makes stance crystal clear on Arch Manning after his performance on Day 1 of spring practice 

Arch Manning is one of the most hyped-up players of the 2025 college football season. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian recently announced the Manning prodigy as the Longhorns' QB1, ending two years of waiting.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sarkisian announced that the program won't hold a spring game this year because the coaches need to develop close to 27 new faces on the roster. He clarified that the decision does not come from the fear that other teams will approach his players and entice them to enter the transfer portal.

The team started spring practice on Monday, and the Day 1 notes are enough for the fans to believe the hype around Arch Manning.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Manning threw dimes at his wide receivers throughout the practice session, drawing praise from various reporters.

After observing the first practice in Austin, analyst Anwar Richardson said:

"Arch Manning looked the part on Day 1. He won and looked like a veteran. He looked like it wasn't his first rodeo. And, of course, we know it's not his first rodeo because he had two starts last season.

Ad

"He went out there throwing the deep ball. It looked fantastic. It was an amazing over-the-shoulder pass to Ryan Wingo through the short routes especially well."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steve Sarkisian shares Manning's family's involvement in Arch Manning's Texas journey

During a Thursday conversation with Cam Jordan on the "Off The Edge" podcast, Sarkisian opened up about how Peyton and Eli Manning never got involved in Arch Manning's Texas journey.

"To this day, I haven't talked to Peyton or Eli about Arch," Sarkisian said. "This was about Cooper (Arch Manning's father) and Ellen (his mother). And obviously Grandpa (New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning). They handle it so well, and they can see the vision of where we're headed.

Arch Manning will kick off the 2025 season as the Longhorns' QB1 against Ohio State in Columbus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.