Texas vs. Kentucky projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-2) will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky.

Ahead of the Texas vs. Kentucky game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Texas vs. Kentucky projected starting lineup for Week 8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Texas projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on offense vs. Kentucky:

Position Starter WR-X #1 Ryan Wingo (SO) WR-Z #13 Parker Livingstone (RS FR) WR-H #0 DeAndre Moore Jr. (JR) LT #74 Trevor Goosby (RS SO) LG #79 Connor Stroh (RS SO) C #54 Cole Hutson (SR) RG #52 DJ Campbell (SR) RT #73 Brandon Baker (SO) TE #88 Jack Endries (RS JR/TR) QB #16 Arch Manning (RS SO) RB #5 Quintrevion Wisner (JR)

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on defense vs. Kentucky:

Position Starter DE #91 Ethan Burke (SR) NT #93 Hero Kanu (RS JR/TR) DT #98 Maraad Watson (SO/TR) EDGE #1 Colin Simmons (SO) WLB #0 Anthony Hill Jr. (JR) MLB #18 Liona Lefau (JR) LCB #5 Malik Muhammad (JR) SS #4 Jelani McDonald (JR) FS #16 Michael Taaffe (RS SR) RCB #3 Jaylon Guilbeau (SR) NB #29 Graceson Littleton (FR)

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on special teams vs. Kentucky:

Position Starter PT #19 Jack Bouwmeester (RS SR/TR) PK #49 Mason Shipley (RS SR/TR) KO #15 Will Stone (SR) LS #58 Lance St. Louis (SR) H #19 Jack Bouwmeester (RS SR/TR) PR #21 Ryan Niblett (RS SO) KR #21 Ryan Niblett (RS SO)

Kentucky projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on offense vs. Texas:

Position Starter WR-X #13 Fred Farrier II (RS SR/TR) WR-Z #9 Ja'Mori Maclin (RS SR/TR) WR-F #1 Kendrick Law (SR/TR) LT #73 Shiyazh Pete (RS SR/TR) LG #75 Joshua Braun (GR/TR) C #62 Jager Burton (RS SR) RG #52 Jalen Farmer (JR/TR) RT #50 Alex Wollschlaeger (GR/TR) TE-Y #84 Josh Kattus (SR) TE-F #81 Willie Rodriguez (SO) QB #8 Cutter Boley (RS FR) RB #3 Seth McGowan (RS SR/TR)

Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on defense vs. Texas:

Position Starter DE #90 Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace (RS JR/TR) NT #60 David Gusta (RS SR/TR) DT #92 Kahlil Saunders (RS SR) JACK #2 Sam Greene (RS SO/TR) WLB #3 Alex Afari Jr. (SR) MLB #7 Daveren Rayner (RS SR/TR) FCB #20 Terhyon Nichols (SO) SS #14 Ty Bryant (JR) FS #25 Jordan Lovett (RS SR) BCB #6 Jonquis Hardaway (SR/TR) NB #12 Quay'sheed Scott (SO)

Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on special teams vs. Texas:

Position Starter PT #48 Aidan Laros (RS SR/TR) PK #91 Jacob Kauwe (RS FR) KO #48 Aidan Laros (RS SR/TR) LS #42 Alex McLaughlin (RS SR/TR) H #93 Wilson Berry (RS SR) PR #14 Ty Bryant (JR) KR #1 Kendrick Law (SR/TR)

Texas vs. Kentucky depth chart for Week 8

Texa depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Wingo, Ryan (SO) 14 Butler, Aaron (RS FR) 2 Ffrench Jr., Jaime (FR) 11 Terry III, Michael (FR) WR-Z 13 Livingstone, Parker (RS FR) 3 Mosley V, Emmett (SO/TR) 7 Lockett, Kaliq (FR) WR-H 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre (JR) 17 McCutcheon, Daylan (FR) 21 Niblett, Ryan (RS SO) 35 Andersen, Rett (RS SO) 35 Andersen, Rett (RS SO) LT 74 Goosby, Trevor (RS SO) 75 Chatman, Jaydon (RS SO) 78 Coleman, Jordan (FR) LG 79 Stroh, Connor (RS SO) 72 Umeozulu, Neto (RS JR) 76 Christian, Jackson (FR) C 54 Hutson, Cole (SR) 62 Robertson, Connor (RS JR) 51 Cruz, Daniel (RS FR) RG 52 Campbell, DJ (SR) 70 Kibble, Nate (RS FR) 63 McBroom, Rick (RS JR) RT 73 Baker, Brandon (SO) 71 Brooks, Nick (FR) 64 Sweeney, Robert (RS SO) TE 88 Endries, Jack (RS JR/TR) 83 Shannon, Spencer (RS SO) 84 Washington, Jordan (RS FR) 81 Townsend, Nick (FR) 85 Winston, Emaree (FR) QB 16 Manning, Arch (RS SO) 18 Caldwell, Matthew (RS SR/TR) 8 Lacey Jr., Karle (FR) 15 Owens, Trey (RS FR) RB 5 Wisner, Quintrevion (JR) 4 Baxter, CJ (RS SO) 6 Clark, Christian (RS FR) 9 Gibson, Jerrick (SO) 31 Simon, James (FR)

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 91 Burke, Ethan (SR) 19 Umeozulu, Zina (RS FR) 40 Jackson, Lance (FR) 46 Orogbo, Smith (FR) NT 93 Kanu, Hero (RS JR/TR) 99 Brevard, Cole (RS SR/TR) 44 Shaw, Travis (SR/TR) 90 Sharma, Josiah (FR) DT 98 Watson, Maraad (SO/TR) 97 January, Alex (SO) 96 Johnson, Lavon (JR/TR) 55 Hills III, Melvin (RS FR) 15 Terry, Justus (FR) EDGE 1 Simmons, Colin (SO) 8 Moore, Trey (RS SR/TR) 14 Spence, Brad (JR/TR) 92 Vasek, Colton (RS SO) WLB 0 Hill Jr., Anthony (JR) 26 Smith, Ty'Anthony (SO) 37 Cunningham, Jonathan (FR) 43 Garza, Eric (RS FR) MLB 18 Lefau, Liona (JR) 30 Barnes, Elijah (FR) 51 Landwehr, Marshall (RS SR) 32 Sarkisian, Brady (RS SO) LCB 5 Muhammad, Malik (JR) 6 Black, Kobe (SO) 24 Roberson, Warren (RS SO) SS 4 McDonald, Jelani (JR) 17 Filsaime, Xavier (RS FR) 23 Johnson-Rubell, Jordon (SO) 41 Umeozulu, Ziky (RS FR) FS 16 Taaffe, Michael (RS SR) 2 Williams Jr., Derek (RS SO) 9 Williams, Jonah (FR) 13 Hicks, Z

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 19 Bouwmeester, Jack (RS SR/TR) 47 Heil, Gehrig (FR) PK 49 Shipley, Mason (RS SR/TR) 15 Stone, Will (SR) 46 Barnett, Spencer (RS FR) KO 15 Stone, Will (SR) 49 Shipley, Mason (RS SR/TR) 46 Barnett, Spencer (RS FR) LS 58 St. Louis, Lance (SR) 42 Haver, Tate (RS SO) H 19 Bouwmeester, Jack (RS SR/TR) 47 Heil, Gehrig (FR) PR 21 Niblett, Ryan (RS SO) 17 McCutcheon, Daylan (FR) KR 21 Niblett, Ryan (RS SO) 5 Wisner, Quintrevion (JR)

Kentucky depth chart

Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 13 Farrier II, Fred (RS SR/TR) 17 Gilmore IV, Hardley (SO) 33 Crowder, Rico (RS FR) WR-Z 9 Maclin, Ja'Mori (RS SR/TR) 4 Hester, J.J. (GR/TR) 22 Miller, Cameron (FR) WR-F 1 Law, Kendrick (SR/TR) 0 Stellato, Troy (RS SR/TR) 37 Leadbetter, Spencer (RS SO) LT 73 Pete, Shiyazh (RS SR/TR) 71 Wood, Malachi (RS SO) LG 75 Braun, Joshua (GR/TR) 53 Selm, Aba (RS FR) C 62 Burton, Jager (RS SR) 58 Wibberley, Evan (RS JR/TR) RG 52 Farmer, Jalen (JR/TR) 79 Clark, Jayden (FR) RT 50 Wollschlaeger, Alex (GR/TR) 69 Strey, Darrin (FR) TE-Y 84 Kattus, Josh (SR) 87 Boyer, Henry (RS JR/TR) 85 Brown, Elijah (RS JR/TR) TE-F 81 Rodriguez, Willie (SO) 18 Skinner, Mikkel (FR) QB 8 Boley, Cutter (RS FR) 5 Calzada, Zach (GR/TR) 11 Allen, Beau (GR/TR) RB 3 McGowan, Seth (RS SR/TR) 2 Dowdell, Dante (JR/TR) 26 Patterson, Jason (RS FR)

Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 90 Humphrey-Grace, Mi'Quise (RS JR/TR) 95 Smith II, Jerod (SO) 15 Works, Cedric (FR) 34 Cowan, Lorenzo (RS FR/TR) NT 60 Gusta, David (RS SR/TR) 97 Hayes, Josaih (RS SR) 76 Ramsey, Austin (RS SO) 93 Edwards, Kalen (FR) DT 92 Saunders, Kahlil (RS SR) 94 Gadson, Tavion (RS SO) 91 Williams, Jaden (RS JR/TR) 98 Hardge II, Kenyatta (RS FR) JACK 2 Greene, Sam (RS SO/TR) 1 Olds, Kam (SR/TR) 35 Soles Jr., Steven (SO) WLB 3 Afari Jr., Alex (SR) 22 Godfrey, Grant (RS SO) MLB 7 Rayner, Daveren (RS SR/TR) 9 Watson, Landyn (RS SR/TR) 44 Smith, Antwan (SO) FCB 20 Nichols, Terhyon (SO) 5 Waller Jr., DJ (JR/TR) 19 Thomas, Kevis (JR/TR) 26 Purcell, Andrew (FR) SS 14 Bryant, Ty (JR) 4 Carter Jr., Martels (FR) 29 Schulz, Jackson (RS JR) FS 25 Lovett, Jordan (RS SR) 18 Dooley, Cam (SO) 13 Williams, Dyllon (FR) BCB 6 Hardaway, Jonquis (SR/TR) 30 Grayton, Grant (FR) 21 Addison, Nasir (JR) 28 Gardner, Demarcus (FR) NB 12 Scott, Quay'sheed (SO) 10 Dunn, Jantzen (RS SR/TR) 24 Smith, Jaden (RS FR)

Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 48 Laros, Aidan (RS SR/TR) 93 Berry, Wilson (RS SR) PK 91 Kauwe, Jacob (RS FR) 97 Schreiner, Zach (SR/TR) KO 48 Laros, Aidan (RS SR/TR) 97 Schreiner, Zach (SR/TR) LS 42 McLaughlin, Alex (RS SR/TR) 59 LaGanga, David (RS JR/TR) H 93 Berry, Wilson (RS SR) 48 Laros, Aidan (RS SR/TR) PR 14 Bryant, Ty (JR) 0 Stellato, Troy (RS SR/TR) KR 1 Law, Kendrick (SR/TR) 26 Patterson, Jason (RS FR) 14 Bryant, Ty (JR)

How to watch the Texas vs Kentucky game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 clash

The Texas vs. Kentucky Week 8 game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

