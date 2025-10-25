  • home icon
  Texas vs. Mississippi State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 9 | 2025 college football season

Texas vs. Mississippi State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 9 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 25, 2025 17:20 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas at Kentucky
Texas vs. Mississippi State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 9 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns (5-2) will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) in Week 9 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 4:15 p.m. ET from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Ahead of the Texas vs Mississippi State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Texas vs. Mississippi State projected starting lineup for Week 9

Texas projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on offense vs. Mississippi State:

PositionStarter
WR-XRyan Wingo, SO
WR-ZParker Livingstone, RS FR
WR-HDeAndre Moore Jr., JR
LTTrevor Goosby, RS SO
LGConnor Stroh, RS SO
CCole Hutson, SR
RGDJ Campbell, SR
RTBrandon Baker, SO
TEJack Endries, RS JR/TR
QBArch Manning, RS SO
RBQuintrevion Wisner, JR
Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on defense vs. Mississippi State:

PositionStarter
DEEthan Burke, SR
NTHero Kanu, RS JR/TR
DTMaraad Watson, SO/TR
EDGEColin Simmons, SO
WLBAnthony Hill Jr., JR
MLBLiona Lefau, JR
LCBMalik Muhammad, JR
SSJelani McDonald, JR
FSMichael Taaffe, RS SR
RCBJaylon Guilbeau, SR
NBGraceson Littleton, FR
Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on special teams vs. Mississippi State:

PositionStarter
PTJack Bouwmeester, RS SR/TR
PKMason Shipley, RS SR/TR
KOWill Stone, SR
LSLance St. Louis, SR
HJack Bouwmeester, RS SR/TR
PRRyan Niblett, RS SO
KRRyan Niblett, RS SO
Mississippi State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Mississippi State's projected starters on offense vs. Texas:

PositionStarter
WR-XBrenen Thompson, SR/TR
WR-ZJordan Mosley, RS SR/TR
WR-SLAnthony Evans III, JR/TR
LTJayvin Q. James, RS SO/TR
LGJacoby Jackson, RS SR/TR
CCanon Boone, RS SR
RGZack Owens, RS SO/TR
RTAlbert Reese IV, RS SR
TESeydou Traore, RS SR/TR
QBBlake Shapen, GR/TR
RBFluff Bothwell, SO/TR
Here's a look at Mississippi State's projected starters on defense vs. Texas:

PositionStarter
DEDeonte Anderson, RS SR
NTJaray Bledsoe, RS JR/TR
DTKedrick Bingley-Jones, RS SR/TR
JACKBranden Jennings, RS SR/TR
WLBZakari Tillman, JR
MLBNic Mitchell, RS SR
LCBKelley Jones, RS SO
SSHunter Washington, RS SR/TR
FSBrylan Lanier, RS SR/TR
RCBDeAgo Brumfield, RS SR/TR
NBIsaac Smith, JR
Here's a look at Mississippi State's projected starters on special teams vs. Texas:

PositionStarter
PTEthan Pulliam, RS SO
PKKyle Ferrie, JR
KOMarlon Hauck, RS JR/TR
LSEthan Myers, RS SR/TR
HEthan Pulliam, RS SO
PRAnthony Evans III, JR/TR
KRDavon Booth, GR/TR
Texas vs. Mississippi State depth chart for Week 9

Texas depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Wingo, Ryan SO14Butler, Aaron RS FR2Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR11Terry III, Michael FR--
WR-Z13Livingstone, Parker RS FR3Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR7Lockett, Kaliq FR----
WR-H0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR17McCutcheon, Daylan FR21Niblett, Ryan RS SO35Andersen, Rett RS SO35Andersen, Rett RS SO
LT74Goosby, Trevor RS SO75Chatman, Jaydon RS SO78Coleman, Jordan FR----
LG79Stroh, Connor RS SO72Umeozulu, Neto RS JR76Christian, Jackson FR----
C54Hutson, Cole SR62Robertson, Connor RS JR51Cruz, Daniel RS FR----
RG52Campbell, DJ SR70Kibble, Nate RS FR63McBroom, Rick RS JR----
RT73Baker, Brandon SO71Brooks, Nick FR64Sweeney, Robert RS SO----
TE88Endries, Jack RS JR/TR83Shannon, Spencer RS SO84Washington, Jordan RS FR81Townsend, Nick FR85Winston, Emaree FR
QB16Manning, Arch RS SO18Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR8Lacey Jr., Karle FR15Owens, Trey RS FR--
RB5Wisner, Quintrevion JR4Baxter, CJ RS SO6Clark, Christian RS FR9Gibson, Jerrick SO31Simon, James FR
Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE91Burke, Ethan SR19Umeozulu, Zina RS FR40Jackson, Lance FR46Orogbo, Smith FR--
NT93Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR99Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR44Shaw, Travis SR/TR90Sharma, Josiah FR--
DT98Watson, Maraad SO/TR97January, Alex SO96Johnson, Lavon JR/TR55Hills III, Melvin RS FR15Terry, Justus FR
EDGE1Simmons, Colin SO8Moore, Trey RS SR/TR14Spence, Brad JR/TR92Vasek, Colton RS SO--
WLB0Hill Jr., Anthony JR26Smith, Ty'Anthony SO37Cunningham, Jonathan FR43Garza, Eric RS FR--
MLB18Lefau, Liona JR30Barnes, Elijah FR51Landwehr, Marshall RS SR32Sarkisian, Brady RS SO--
LCB5Muhammad, Malik JR6Black, Kobe SO24Roberson, Warren RS SO----
SS4McDonald, Jelani JR17Filsaime, Xavier RS FR23Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO41Umeozulu, Ziky RS FR--
FS16Taaffe, Michael RS SR2Williams Jr., Derek RS SO9Williams, Jonah FR13Hicks, Zelus FR--
RCB3Guilbeau, Jaylon SR11Phillips, Kade FR28Wilson, Santana RS FR25Chester, Caleb FR--
NB29Littleton, Graceson FR27Mack, Wardell RS FR38Gillespie, Graham RS JR----
Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR47Heil, Gehrig FR------
PK49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR15Stone, Will SR46Barnett, Spencer RS FR----
KO15Stone, Will SR49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR46Barnett, Spencer RS FR----
LS58St. Louis, Lance SR42Haver, Tate RS SO------
H19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR47Hei
Mississippi State depth chart

Here's a look at Mississippi State's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X0Thompson, Brenen SR/TR7Allen, Markus RS SR/TR18Glover, Jaron RS JR/TR12Thompson, Cam RS JR/TR--
WR-Z4Mosley, Jordan RS SR/TR11Williams, Ayden JR/TR13Magee, Sanfrisco RS FR----
WR-SL3Evans III, Anthony JR/TR9Johnson, Ricky RS FR------
LT77James, Jayvin Q. RS SO/TR74Lewis Jr., Jimothy RS FR------
LG75Jackson, Jacoby RS SR/TR51Work, Luke SO------
C72Boone, Canon RS SR53Smith, Brennan RS SR/TR50Keenum, Koby RS SO/TR----
RG52Owens, Zack RS SO/TR61Mayberry, Trevor GR/TR------
RT76Reese IV, Albert RS SR55Shumpert-Perkins, Jakheem JR/TR------
TE8Traore, Seydou RS SR/TR10Ball, Cam RS JR/TR87West, Sam RS SO/TR5Reese, Max RS JR/TR--
QB2Shapen, Blake GR/TR1Taylor, Kamario FR17Kromenhoek, Luke SO/TR----
RB24Bothwell, Fluff SO/TR6Booth, Davon GR/TR22Gayten, Xavier SO----
Here's a look at Mississippi State's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE6Anderson, Deonte RS SR23Williams, Trevion RS JR27Hibbler, Red GR/TR46Head Jr., Joseph RS SO--
NT92Bledsoe, Jaray RS JR/TR35Dinkins, Kalvin RS JR88Burroughs, Jamil RS SR/TR----
DT22Bingley-Jones, Kedrick RS SR/TR42Reed, DJ RS SO/TR25Thomas, Ray GR/TR----
JACK44Jennings, Branden RS SR/TR8Sylla, Malick SR/TR37Sanders, Nevaeh GR/TR----
WLB7Tillman, Zakari JR16Gullette, Derion RS SO/TR11Lockhart, Tyler FR----
MLB40Mitchell, Nic RS SR10Smith, Jalen RS SO/TR0Forrest, Fatt RS FR----
LCB1Jones, Kelley RS SO15Williams, Jayven RS JR/TR24Cannon, Elijah RS FR17Johnson, Kyle FR--
SS21Washington, Hunter RS SR/TR19Reyes, Cyrus SO------
FS3Lanier, Brylan RS SR/TR13Manning, Jahron SR/TR28Johnson, Tanner RS JR----
RCB4Brumfield, DeAgo RS SR/TR20Jefferson, Jett JR/TR26Lewis III, Dwight RS SR/TR----
NB2Smith, Isaac JR9Mitchell, Tony JR/TR------
Here's a look at Mississippi State's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT88Pulliam, Ethan RS SO38Tiyce, Nathan FR------
PK80Ferrie, Kyle JR49Hauck, Marlon RS JR/TR------
KO49Hauck, Marlon RS JR/TR80Ferrie, Kyle JR------
LS45Myers, Ethan RS SR/TR39Cosper, Kallen FR------
H88Pulliam, Ethan RS SO38Tiyce, Nathan FR------
PR3Evans III, Anthony JR/TR0Thompson, Brenen SR/TR------
KR6Booth, Davon GR/TR0Thompson, Brenen SR/TR3Evans III, Anthony JR/TR----
How to watch Texas vs. Mississippi State game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 9 game

The Texas vs. Mississippi State Week 9 game will be broadcast live on SEC Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

