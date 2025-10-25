Texas vs. Mississippi State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 9 | 2025 college football season

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns (5-2) will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) in Week 9 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 4:15 p.m. ET from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Ahead of the Texas vs Mississippi State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Texas vs. Mississippi State projected starting lineup for Week 9

Texas projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on offense vs. Mississippi State:

Position Starter WR-X Ryan Wingo, SO WR-Z Parker Livingstone, RS FR WR-H DeAndre Moore Jr., JR LT Trevor Goosby, RS SO LG Connor Stroh, RS SO C Cole Hutson, SR RG DJ Campbell, SR RT Brandon Baker, SO TE Jack Endries, RS JR/TR QB Arch Manning, RS SO RB Quintrevion Wisner, JR

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on defense vs. Mississippi State:

Position Starter DE Ethan Burke, SR NT Hero Kanu, RS JR/TR DT Maraad Watson, SO/TR EDGE Colin Simmons, SO WLB Anthony Hill Jr., JR MLB Liona Lefau, JR LCB Malik Muhammad, JR SS Jelani McDonald, JR FS Michael Taaffe, RS SR RCB Jaylon Guilbeau, SR NB Graceson Littleton, FR

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on special teams vs. Mississippi State:

Position Starter PT Jack Bouwmeester, RS SR/TR PK Mason Shipley, RS SR/TR KO Will Stone, SR LS Lance St. Louis, SR H Jack Bouwmeester, RS SR/TR PR Ryan Niblett, RS SO KR Ryan Niblett, RS SO

Mississippi State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Mississippi State's projected starters on offense vs. Texas:

Position Starter WR-X Brenen Thompson, SR/TR WR-Z Jordan Mosley, RS SR/TR WR-SL Anthony Evans III, JR/TR LT Jayvin Q. James, RS SO/TR LG Jacoby Jackson, RS SR/TR C Canon Boone, RS SR RG Zack Owens, RS SO/TR RT Albert Reese IV, RS SR TE Seydou Traore, RS SR/TR QB Blake Shapen, GR/TR RB Fluff Bothwell, SO/TR

Here's a look at Mississippi State's projected starters on defense vs. Texas:

Position Starter DE Deonte Anderson, RS SR NT Jaray Bledsoe, RS JR/TR DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones, RS SR/TR JACK Branden Jennings, RS SR/TR WLB Zakari Tillman, JR MLB Nic Mitchell, RS SR LCB Kelley Jones, RS SO SS Hunter Washington, RS SR/TR FS Brylan Lanier, RS SR/TR RCB DeAgo Brumfield, RS SR/TR NB Isaac Smith, JR

Here's a look at Mississippi State's projected starters on special teams vs. Texas:

Position Starter PT Ethan Pulliam, RS SO PK Kyle Ferrie, JR KO Marlon Hauck, RS JR/TR LS Ethan Myers, RS SR/TR H Ethan Pulliam, RS SO PR Anthony Evans III, JR/TR KR Davon Booth, GR/TR

Texas vs. Mississippi State depth chart for Week 9

Texas depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Wingo, Ryan SO 14 Butler, Aaron RS FR 2 Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR 11 Terry III, Michael FR - - WR-Z 13 Livingstone, Parker RS FR 3 Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR 7 Lockett, Kaliq FR - - - - WR-H 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR 17 McCutcheon, Daylan FR 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO 35 Andersen, Rett RS SO 35 Andersen, Rett RS SO LT 74 Goosby, Trevor RS SO 75 Chatman, Jaydon RS SO 78 Coleman, Jordan FR - - - - LG 79 Stroh, Connor RS SO 72 Umeozulu, Neto RS JR 76 Christian, Jackson FR - - - - C 54 Hutson, Cole SR 62 Robertson, Connor RS JR 51 Cruz, Daniel RS FR - - - - RG 52 Campbell, DJ SR 70 Kibble, Nate RS FR 63 McBroom, Rick RS JR - - - - RT 73 Baker, Brandon SO 71 Brooks, Nick FR 64 Sweeney, Robert RS SO - - - - TE 88 Endries, Jack RS JR/TR 83 Shannon, Spencer RS SO 84 Washington, Jordan RS FR 81 Townsend, Nick FR 85 Winston, Emaree FR QB 16 Manning, Arch RS SO 18 Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR 8 Lacey Jr., Karle FR 15 Owens, Trey RS FR - - RB 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR 4 Baxter, CJ RS SO 6 Clark, Christian RS FR 9 Gibson, Jerrick SO 31 Simon, James FR

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 91 Burke, Ethan SR 19 Umeozulu, Zina RS FR 40 Jackson, Lance FR 46 Orogbo, Smith FR - - NT 93 Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR 99 Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR 44 Shaw, Travis SR/TR 90 Sharma, Josiah FR - - DT 98 Watson, Maraad SO/TR 97 January, Alex SO 96 Johnson, Lavon JR/TR 55 Hills III, Melvin RS FR 15 Terry, Justus FR EDGE 1 Simmons, Colin SO 8 Moore, Trey RS SR/TR 14 Spence, Brad JR/TR 92 Vasek, Colton RS SO - - WLB 0 Hill Jr., Anthony JR 26 Smith, Ty'Anthony SO 37 Cunningham, Jonathan FR 43 Garza, Eric RS FR - - MLB 18 Lefau, Liona JR 30 Barnes, Elijah FR 51 Landwehr, Marshall RS SR 32 Sarkisian, Brady RS SO - - LCB 5 Muhammad, Malik JR 6 Black, Kobe SO 24 Roberson, Warren RS SO - - - - SS 4 McDonald, Jelani JR 17 Filsaime, Xavier RS FR 23 Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO 41 Umeozulu, Ziky RS FR - - FS 16 Taaffe, Michael RS SR 2 Williams Jr., Derek RS SO 9 Williams, Jonah FR 13 Hicks, Zelus FR - - RCB 3 Guilbeau, Jaylon SR 11 Phillips, Kade FR 28 Wilson, Santana RS FR 25 Chester, Caleb FR - - NB 29 Littleton, Graceson FR 27 Mack, Wardell RS FR 38 Gillespie, Graham RS JR - - - -

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR 47 Heil, Gehrig FR - - - - - - PK 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR 15 Stone, Will SR 46 Barnett, Spencer RS FR - - - - KO 15 Stone, Will SR 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR 46 Barnett, Spencer RS FR - - - - LS 58 St. Louis, Lance SR 42 Haver, Tate RS SO - - - - - - H 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR 47 Hei

Mississippi State depth chart

Here's a look at Mississippi State's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 0 Thompson, Brenen SR/TR 7 Allen, Markus RS SR/TR 18 Glover, Jaron RS JR/TR 12 Thompson, Cam RS JR/TR - - WR-Z 4 Mosley, Jordan RS SR/TR 11 Williams, Ayden JR/TR 13 Magee, Sanfrisco RS FR - - - - WR-SL 3 Evans III, Anthony JR/TR 9 Johnson, Ricky RS FR - - - - - - LT 77 James, Jayvin Q. RS SO/TR 74 Lewis Jr., Jimothy RS FR - - - - - - LG 75 Jackson, Jacoby RS SR/TR 51 Work, Luke SO - - - - - - C 72 Boone, Canon RS SR 53 Smith, Brennan RS SR/TR 50 Keenum, Koby RS SO/TR - - - - RG 52 Owens, Zack RS SO/TR 61 Mayberry, Trevor GR/TR - - - - - - RT 76 Reese IV, Albert RS SR 55 Shumpert-Perkins, Jakheem JR/TR - - - - - - TE 8 Traore, Seydou RS SR/TR 10 Ball, Cam RS JR/TR 87 West, Sam RS SO/TR 5 Reese, Max RS JR/TR - - QB 2 Shapen, Blake GR/TR 1 Taylor, Kamario FR 17 Kromenhoek, Luke SO/TR - - - - RB 24 Bothwell, Fluff SO/TR 6 Booth, Davon GR/TR 22 Gayten, Xavier SO - - - -

Here's a look at Mississippi State's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 6 Anderson, Deonte RS SR 23 Williams, Trevion RS JR 27 Hibbler, Red GR/TR 46 Head Jr., Joseph RS SO - - NT 92 Bledsoe, Jaray RS JR/TR 35 Dinkins, Kalvin RS JR 88 Burroughs, Jamil RS SR/TR - - - - DT 22 Bingley-Jones, Kedrick RS SR/TR 42 Reed, DJ RS SO/TR 25 Thomas, Ray GR/TR - - - - JACK 44 Jennings, Branden RS SR/TR 8 Sylla, Malick SR/TR 37 Sanders, Nevaeh GR/TR - - - - WLB 7 Tillman, Zakari JR 16 Gullette, Derion RS SO/TR 11 Lockhart, Tyler FR - - - - MLB 40 Mitchell, Nic RS SR 10 Smith, Jalen RS SO/TR 0 Forrest, Fatt RS FR - - - - LCB 1 Jones, Kelley RS SO 15 Williams, Jayven RS JR/TR 24 Cannon, Elijah RS FR 17 Johnson, Kyle FR - - SS 21 Washington, Hunter RS SR/TR 19 Reyes, Cyrus SO - - - - - - FS 3 Lanier, Brylan RS SR/TR 13 Manning, Jahron SR/TR 28 Johnson, Tanner RS JR - - - - RCB 4 Brumfield, DeAgo RS SR/TR 20 Jefferson, Jett JR/TR 26 Lewis III, Dwight RS SR/TR - - - - NB 2 Smith, Isaac JR 9 Mitchell, Tony JR/TR - - - - - -

Here's a look at Mississippi State's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 88 Pulliam, Ethan RS SO 38 Tiyce, Nathan FR - - - - - - PK 80 Ferrie, Kyle JR 49 Hauck, Marlon RS JR/TR - - - - - - KO 49 Hauck, Marlon RS JR/TR 80 Ferrie, Kyle JR - - - - - - LS 45 Myers, Ethan RS SR/TR 39 Cosper, Kallen FR - - - - - - H 88 Pulliam, Ethan RS SO 38 Tiyce, Nathan FR - - - - - - PR 3 Evans III, Anthony JR/TR 0 Thompson, Brenen SR/TR - - - - - - KR 6 Booth, Davon GR/TR 0 Thompson, Brenen SR/TR 3 Evans III, Anthony JR/TR - - - -

How to watch Texas vs. Mississippi State game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 9 game

The Texas vs. Mississippi State Week 9 game will be broadcast live on SEC Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

