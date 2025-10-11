Texas vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

The Texas Longhorns (3-2) will square off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) in Week 7 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Ahead of the Texas vs. Oklahoma game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Texas vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup for Week 7

Texas projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on offense vs. Oklahoma:

Position Starter QB Arch Manning (#16) RB Quintrevion Wisner (#5) WR-X Ryan Wingo (#1) WR-Z Parker Livingstone (#13) WR-H DeAndre Moore Jr. (#0) TE Jack Endries (#88) LT Trevor Goosby (#74) LG Connor Stroh (#79) C Cole Hutson (#54) RG DJ Campbell (#52) RT Brandon Baker (#73)

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on defense vs. Oklahoma:

Position Starter DE Ethan Burke (#91) NT Hero Kanu (#93) DT Maraad Watson (#98) EDGE Colin Simmons (#1) WLB Anthony Hill Jr. (#0) MLB Liona Lefau (#18) LCB Malik Muhammad (#5) SS Jelani McDonald (#4) FS Michael Taaffe (#16) RCB Jaylon Guilbeau (#3) NB Graceson Littleton (#29)

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on special teams vs. Oklahoma:

Position Starter PT (Punter) Jack Bouwmeester (#19) PK (Placekicker) Mason Shipley (#49) KO (Kickoff Specialist) Will Stone (#15) LS (Long Snapper) Lance St. Louis (#58) H (Holder) Jack Bouwmeester (#19) PR (Punt Returner) Ryan Niblett (#21) KR (Kick Returner) Ryan Niblett (#21)

Oklahoma projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on offense vs. Texas:

Position Starter QB John Mateer (#10) RB Tory Blaylock (#6) WR-X Keontez Lewis (#9) WR-Z Deion Burks (#4) WR-H Isaiah Sategna III (#5) TE Jaren Kanak (#12) LT Michael Fasusi (#56) LG Heath Ozaeta (#77) C Jake Maikkula (#69) RG Febechi Nwaiwu (#54) RT Derek Simmons (#66)

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on defense vs. Texas:

Position Starter LDE Marvin Jones Jr. (#97) NT Damonic Williams (#52) DT Jayden Jackson (#65) RDE R. Mason Thomas (#32) WLB Kip Lewis (#10) MLB Kobie McKinzie (#11) CHEET Kendal Daniels (#5) LCB Courtland Guillory (#4) SS Peyton Bowen (#22) FS Robert Spears-Jennings (#3) RCB Kendel Dolby (#15)

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on special teams vs. Texas:

Position Starter PT (Punter) Jacob Ulrich (#87) PK (Placekicker) Tate Sandell (#29) KO (Kickoff Specialist) Tate Sandell (#29) LS (Long Snapper) Ben Anderson (#49) H (Holder) Jacob Ulrich (#87) PR (Punt Returner) Isaiah Sategna III (#5) KR (Kick Returner) Jaydn Ott (#0)

Texas vs. Oklahoma depth chart for Week 7

Texas depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 WR-X Ryan Wingo (#1) Aaron Butler (#14) Jaime Ffrench Jr. (#2) Michael Terry III (#11) — WR-Z Parker Livingstone (#13) Emmett Mosley V (#3) Kaliq Lockett (#7) — — WR-H DeAndre Moore Jr. (#0) Daylan McCutcheon (#17) Ryan Niblett (#21) Rett Andersen (#35) — LT Trevor Goosby (#74) Jaydon Chatman (#75) Jordan Coleman (#78) — — LG Connor Stroh (#79) Neto Umeozulu (#72) Jackson Christian (#76) — — C Cole Hutson (#54) Connor Robertson (#62) Daniel Cruz (#51) — — RG DJ Campbell (#52) Nate Kibble (#70) Rick McBroom (#63) — — RT Brandon Baker (#73) Nick Brooks (#71) Robert Sweeney (#64) — — TE Jack Endries (#88) Spencer Shannon (#83) Jordan Washington (#84) Nick Townsend (#81) Emaree Winston (#85) QB Arch Manning (#16) Matthew Caldwell (#18) Karle Lacey Jr. (#8) Trey Owens (#15) — RB Quintrevion Wisner (#5) CJ Baxter (#4) Christian Clark (#6) Jerrick Gibson (#9) James Simon (#31)

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 DE Ethan Burke (#91) Zina Umeozulu (#19) Lance Jackson (#40) Smith Orogbo (#46) — NT Hero Kanu (#93) Cole Brevard (#99) Travis Shaw (#44) Josiah Sharma (#90) — DT Maraad Watson (#98) Alex January (#97) Lavon Johnson (#96) Melvin Hills III (#55) Justus Terry (#15) EDGE Colin Simmons (#1) Trey Moore (#8) Brad Spence (#14) Colton Vasek (#92) — WLB Anthony Hill Jr. (#0) Ty'Anthony Smith (#26) Jonathan Cunningham (#37) Eric Garza (#43) — MLB Liona Lefau (#18) Elijah Barnes (#30) Marshall Landwehr (#51) Brady Sarkisian (#32) — LCB Malik Muhammad (#5) Kobe Black (#6) Warren Roberson (#24) — — SS Jelani McDonald (#4) Xavier Filsaime (#17) Jordon Johnson-Rubell (#23) Ziky Umeozulu (#41) — FS Michael Taaffe (#16) Derek Williams Jr. (#2) Jonah Williams (#9) Zelus Hicks (#13) — RCB Jaylon Guilbeau (#3) Kade Phillips (#11) Santana Wilson (#28) Caleb Chester (#25) — NB Graceson Littleton (#29) Wardell Mack (#27) Graham Gillespie (#38) — —

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 PT (Punter) Jack Bouwmeester (#19) Gehrig Heil (#47) — — — PK (Placekicker) Mason Shipley (#49) Will Stone (#15) Spencer Barnett (#46) — — KO (Kickoff Specialist) Will Stone (#15) Mason Shipley (#49) Spencer Barnett (#46) — — LS (Long Snapper) Lance St. Louis (#58) Tate Haver (#42) — — — H (Holder) Jack Bouwmeester (#19) Gehrig Heil (#47) — — — PR (Punt Returner) Ryan Niblett (#21) Daylan McCutcheon (#17) — — — KR (Kick Returner) Ryan Niblett (#21) Quintrevion Wisner (#5) — — —

Oklahoma depth chart

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its offense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 WR-X Keontez Lewis (#9) Ivan Carreon (#82) Elijah Thomas (#14) — — WR-Z Deion Burks (#4) Jer'Michael Carter (#84) — — — WR-H Isaiah Sategna III (#5) Zion Kearney (#7) Jacob Jordan (#88) — — LT Michael Fasusi (#56) Luke Baklenko (#78) — — — LG Heath Ozaeta (#77) Eddy Pierre-Louis (#55) Daniel Akinkunmi (#75) — — C Jake Maikkula (#69) Owen Hollenbeck (#68) — — — RG Febechi Nwaiwu (#54) Ryan Fodje (#70) Gunnar Allen (#57) — — RT Derek Simmons (#66) Logan Howland (#71) Jake Taylor (#79) — — TE Jaren Kanak (#12) Will Huggins (#81) Carson Kent (#86) — — QB John Mateer (#10) Michael Hawkins Jr. (#3) Whitt Newbauer (#16) — — RB Tory Blaylock (#6) Jovantae Barnes (#2) Jaydn Ott (#0) Xavier Robinson (#24) —

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its defense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 LDE Marvin Jones Jr. (#97) Taylor Wein (#44) Danny Okoye (#16) — — NT Damonic Williams (#52) David Stone (#0) Markus Strong (#99) Siolaa Lolohea (#96) — DT Jayden Jackson (#65) Gracen Halton (#56) Trent Wilson (#90) Nigel Smith II (#6) — RDE R. Mason Thomas (#32) Adepoju Adebawore (#34) Wyatt Gilmore (#42) — — WLB Kip Lewis (#10) Owen Heinecke (#38) Taylor Heim (#17) — — MLB Kobie McKinzie (#11) Sammy Omosigho (#7) James Nesta (#47) — — CHEET Kendal Daniels (#5) Reggie Powers III (#13) Jeremiah Newcombe (#21) — — LCB Courtland Guillory (#4) Jacobe Johnson (#19) Devon Jordan (#12) — — SS Peyton Bowen (#22) Jaydan Hardy (#1) Omarion Robinson (#2) — — FS Robert Spears-Jennings (#3) Michael Boganowski (#25) Reed DeQuasie (#31) — — RCB Kendel Dolby (#15) Gentry Williams (#9) Maliek Hawkins (#37) Trystan Haynes (#14) —

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its special teams:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 PT (Punter) Jacob Ulrich (#87) Grayson Miller (#43) — — — PK (Placekicker) Tate Sandell (#29) Austin Welch (#95) Liam Evans (#35) — — KO (Kickoff Specialist) Tate Sandell (#29) Austin Welch (#95) Liam Evans (#35) — — LS (Long Snapper) Ben Anderson (#49) Seth Freeman (#50) — — — H (Holder) Jacob Ulrich (#87) John Mateer (#10) Michael Hawkins Jr. (#3) Grayson Miller (#43) — PR (Punt Returner) Isaiah Sategna III (#5) Peyton Bowen (#22) Jacob Jordan (#88) Omarion Robinson (#2) — KR (Kick Returner) Jaydn Ott (#0) Peyton Bowen (#22) — — —

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 clash

The Texas vs. Oklahoma game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream theWeek 7 contest on Fubo.

