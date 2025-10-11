  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Texas vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

Texas vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 11, 2025 12:10 GMT
Texas v Florida - Source: Getty
Texas vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season - Source: Getty

The Texas Longhorns (3-2) will square off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) in Week 7 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Ad

Ahead of the Texas vs. Oklahoma game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Texas vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup for Week 7

Texas projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on offense vs. Oklahoma:

PositionStarter
QBArch Manning (#16)
RBQuintrevion Wisner (#5)
WR-XRyan Wingo (#1)
WR-ZParker Livingstone (#13)
WR-HDeAndre Moore Jr. (#0)
TEJack Endries (#88)
LTTrevor Goosby (#74)
LGConnor Stroh (#79)
CCole Hutson (#54)
RGDJ Campbell (#52)
RTBrandon Baker (#73)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on defense vs. Oklahoma:

PositionStarter
DEEthan Burke (#91)
NTHero Kanu (#93)
DTMaraad Watson (#98)
EDGEColin Simmons (#1)
WLBAnthony Hill Jr. (#0)
MLBLiona Lefau (#18)
LCBMalik Muhammad (#5)
SSJelani McDonald (#4)
FSMichael Taaffe (#16)
RCBJaylon Guilbeau (#3)
NBGraceson Littleton (#29)
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on special teams vs. Oklahoma:

PositionStarter
PT (Punter)Jack Bouwmeester (#19)
PK (Placekicker)Mason Shipley (#49)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)Will Stone (#15)
LS (Long Snapper)Lance St. Louis (#58)
H (Holder)Jack Bouwmeester (#19)
PR (Punt Returner)Ryan Niblett (#21)
KR (Kick Returner)Ryan Niblett (#21)
Ad

Oklahoma projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on offense vs. Texas:

PositionStarter
QBJohn Mateer (#10)
RBTory Blaylock (#6)
WR-XKeontez Lewis (#9)
WR-ZDeion Burks (#4)
WR-HIsaiah Sategna III (#5)
TEJaren Kanak (#12)
LTMichael Fasusi (#56)
LGHeath Ozaeta (#77)
CJake Maikkula (#69)
RGFebechi Nwaiwu (#54)
RTDerek Simmons (#66)
Ad

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on defense vs. Texas:

PositionStarter
LDEMarvin Jones Jr. (#97)
NTDamonic Williams (#52)
DTJayden Jackson (#65)
RDER. Mason Thomas (#32)
WLBKip Lewis (#10)
MLBKobie McKinzie (#11)
CHEETKendal Daniels (#5)
LCBCourtland Guillory (#4)
SSPeyton Bowen (#22)
FSRobert Spears-Jennings (#3)
RCBKendel Dolby (#15)
Ad

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on special teams vs. Texas:

PositionStarter
PT (Punter)Jacob Ulrich (#87)
PK (Placekicker)Tate Sandell (#29)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)Tate Sandell (#29)
LS (Long Snapper)Ben Anderson (#49)
H (Holder)Jacob Ulrich (#87)
PR (Punt Returner)Isaiah Sategna III (#5)
KR (Kick Returner)Jaydn Ott (#0)
Ad

Texas vs. Oklahoma depth chart for Week 7

Texas depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
WR-XRyan Wingo (#1)Aaron Butler (#14)Jaime Ffrench Jr. (#2)Michael Terry III (#11)
WR-ZParker Livingstone (#13)Emmett Mosley V (#3)Kaliq Lockett (#7)
WR-HDeAndre Moore Jr. (#0)Daylan McCutcheon (#17)Ryan Niblett (#21)Rett Andersen (#35)
LTTrevor Goosby (#74)Jaydon Chatman (#75)Jordan Coleman (#78)
LGConnor Stroh (#79)Neto Umeozulu (#72)Jackson Christian (#76)
CCole Hutson (#54)Connor Robertson (#62)Daniel Cruz (#51)
RGDJ Campbell (#52)Nate Kibble (#70)Rick McBroom (#63)
RTBrandon Baker (#73)Nick Brooks (#71)Robert Sweeney (#64)
TEJack Endries (#88)Spencer Shannon (#83)Jordan Washington (#84)Nick Townsend (#81)Emaree Winston (#85)
QBArch Manning (#16)Matthew Caldwell (#18)Karle Lacey Jr. (#8)Trey Owens (#15)
RBQuintrevion Wisner (#5)CJ Baxter (#4)Christian Clark (#6)Jerrick Gibson (#9)James Simon (#31)
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
DEEthan Burke (#91)Zina Umeozulu (#19)Lance Jackson (#40)Smith Orogbo (#46)
NTHero Kanu (#93)Cole Brevard (#99)Travis Shaw (#44)Josiah Sharma (#90)
DTMaraad Watson (#98)Alex January (#97)Lavon Johnson (#96)Melvin Hills III (#55)Justus Terry (#15)
EDGEColin Simmons (#1)Trey Moore (#8)Brad Spence (#14)Colton Vasek (#92)
WLBAnthony Hill Jr. (#0)Ty'Anthony Smith (#26)Jonathan Cunningham (#37)Eric Garza (#43)
MLBLiona Lefau (#18)Elijah Barnes (#30)Marshall Landwehr (#51)Brady Sarkisian (#32)
LCBMalik Muhammad (#5)Kobe Black (#6)Warren Roberson (#24)
SSJelani McDonald (#4)Xavier Filsaime (#17)Jordon Johnson-Rubell (#23)Ziky Umeozulu (#41)
FSMichael Taaffe (#16)Derek Williams Jr. (#2)Jonah Williams (#9)Zelus Hicks (#13)
RCBJaylon Guilbeau (#3)Kade Phillips (#11)Santana Wilson (#28)Caleb Chester (#25)
NBGraceson Littleton (#29)Wardell Mack (#27)Graham Gillespie (#38)
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
PT (Punter)Jack Bouwmeester (#19)Gehrig Heil (#47)
PK (Placekicker)Mason Shipley (#49)Will Stone (#15)Spencer Barnett (#46)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)Will Stone (#15)Mason Shipley (#49)Spencer Barnett (#46)
LS (Long Snapper)Lance St. Louis (#58)Tate Haver (#42)
H (Holder)Jack Bouwmeester (#19)Gehrig Heil (#47)
PR (Punt Returner)Ryan Niblett (#21)Daylan McCutcheon (#17)
KR (Kick Returner)Ryan Niblett (#21)Quintrevion Wisner (#5)
Ad

Oklahoma depth chart

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its offense:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
WR-XKeontez Lewis (#9)Ivan Carreon (#82)Elijah Thomas (#14)
WR-ZDeion Burks (#4)Jer'Michael Carter (#84)
WR-HIsaiah Sategna III (#5)Zion Kearney (#7)Jacob Jordan (#88)
LTMichael Fasusi (#56)Luke Baklenko (#78)
LGHeath Ozaeta (#77)Eddy Pierre-Louis (#55)Daniel Akinkunmi (#75)
CJake Maikkula (#69)Owen Hollenbeck (#68)
RGFebechi Nwaiwu (#54)Ryan Fodje (#70)Gunnar Allen (#57)
RTDerek Simmons (#66)Logan Howland (#71)Jake Taylor (#79)
TEJaren Kanak (#12)Will Huggins (#81)Carson Kent (#86)
QBJohn Mateer (#10)Michael Hawkins Jr. (#3)Whitt Newbauer (#16)
RBTory Blaylock (#6)Jovantae Barnes (#2)Jaydn Ott (#0)Xavier Robinson (#24)
Ad

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its defense:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
LDEMarvin Jones Jr. (#97)Taylor Wein (#44)Danny Okoye (#16)
NTDamonic Williams (#52)David Stone (#0)Markus Strong (#99)Siolaa Lolohea (#96)
DTJayden Jackson (#65)Gracen Halton (#56)Trent Wilson (#90)Nigel Smith II (#6)
RDER. Mason Thomas (#32)Adepoju Adebawore (#34)Wyatt Gilmore (#42)
WLBKip Lewis (#10)Owen Heinecke (#38)Taylor Heim (#17)
MLBKobie McKinzie (#11)Sammy Omosigho (#7)James Nesta (#47)
CHEETKendal Daniels (#5)Reggie Powers III (#13)Jeremiah Newcombe (#21)
LCBCourtland Guillory (#4)Jacobe Johnson (#19)Devon Jordan (#12)
SSPeyton Bowen (#22)Jaydan Hardy (#1)Omarion Robinson (#2)
FSRobert Spears-Jennings (#3)Michael Boganowski (#25)Reed DeQuasie (#31)
RCBKendel Dolby (#15)Gentry Williams (#9)Maliek Hawkins (#37)Trystan Haynes (#14)
Ad

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
PT (Punter)Jacob Ulrich (#87)Grayson Miller (#43)
PK (Placekicker)Tate Sandell (#29)Austin Welch (#95)Liam Evans (#35)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)Tate Sandell (#29)Austin Welch (#95)Liam Evans (#35)
LS (Long Snapper)Ben Anderson (#49)Seth Freeman (#50)
H (Holder)Jacob Ulrich (#87)John Mateer (#10)Michael Hawkins Jr. (#3)Grayson Miller (#43)
PR (Punt Returner)Isaiah Sategna III (#5)Peyton Bowen (#22)Jacob Jordan (#88)Omarion Robinson (#2)
KR (Kick Returner)Jaydn Ott (#0)Peyton Bowen (#22)
Ad

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 clash

The Texas vs. Oklahoma game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream theWeek 7 contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications