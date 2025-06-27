"They’re very good at NIL": 5-star WR Tristen Keys raves about two major programs despite commitment to Brian Kelly's LSU

It seems the nation's top wide receiver in the 2026 Class, Tristen Keys, has no intentions to let LSU coach Brian Kelly relax as the recruitment market heats up. Keys is committed to play collegiate football for the LSU Tigers. But he still has ample time to decommit and start his career elsewhere.

Ad

Keys visited Kelly’s LSU Tigers over the weekend in what On3 Sports said was the official visit of the summer. After the visit, Keys shed some light on two major programs currently vying for his signature.

Speaking to On3 Sports, the Hattiesburg (Mississippi) High wide receiver commented on the Texas A&M Aggies:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I like the culture. They got a great culture. There's a lot of opportunity. They got a bunch of Fortune 500s, a lot of those. There’s a lot of business down there. A lot of opportunity for sure.”

Ad

Trending

The 5-star pass catcher had this to say about the Tennessee Volunteers:

"Tennessee - I am in love with the coaches, recruits, players, all that. I like the environment, fanbase, all that stuff. They just make me feel comfortable.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Keys was also vocal about the role that NIL will play in his eventual decision. He said,

"Development first, and I want to feel comfortable where I am at. I’ll be there the next three to four years. So, NIL does play a big part in it. I want to make sure I am straight and my family is straight.”

Ad

In terms of the teams with the best NIL portfolio, Keys said,

"I’d say Tennessee and A&M, they’re very good at NIL."

Expand Tweet

Ad

These comments are not positive signs for LSU. They would hope that Keys doesn't flip his commitment at the last moment.

What could Tristen Keys add to his next team?

Tristen Keys is a 6 ft. 3 in, 180 lb. wide receiver. On3 Sports has him as the No. 1 WR and the No. 5 player in the nation.

Keys is a polished high school prospect with great hands and the penchant for the spectacular. He amassed a stat line of 40 catches, 839 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns with Hattiesburg last season. His performance caught the attention of most big-time college football programs, and he currently has offers from the who's who of the game.

Ad

Tristen Keys will bring an impressive skill set to whichever team he commits to. He might have committed to play for the LSU Tigers on March 19, 2025, but he has not shied away from taking numerous official visits with rival programs.

June was a particularly busy month for Keys as he visited Texas A&M on the fifth, Auburn on the 10th, Tennessee on the 13th and LSU this past weekend. All eyes will be on him as he mulls his final decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.