“This is sad to see,” “I wanna puke”: CFB fans react as Hugh Freeze look for public support from Auburn AD John Cohen amid job struggle

College football fans reacted to Auburn coach Hugh Freeze's press conference on Monday, where he spoke about wanting to secure a vote of confidence from university athletic director John Cohen.In a statement, Freeze admitted he hasn't talked to Cohen lately but emphasized that a show of support from the sports official would be a great boost for his tenure as Tigers coach despite a 3-4 record (0-4 in SEC) this season and 14-18 overall. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans shared their thoughts on the coach's statement on Instagram, with one user feeling the heavy burden that Freeze is carrying right now.&quot;This is sad to see,&quot; a college football fan wrote.Top reaction to Hugh Freeze's statement (Image Source: @on3/Instagram)An Auburn fan wanted to throw everything out of his system after learning about Freeze's comments in the press conference.&quot;As an Auburn fan, I wanna puke,&quot; the fan said.Auburn fan reacting to Hugh Freeze's comment on social media. (Image Source: on3/Instagram)A college football enthusiast suggested Cohen should've fired him this weekend as Freeze placed him in tough spot with his plea.Fan reaction over Hugh Freeze's statement. (Image Source: on3/Instagram)Another user felt that the plea was funny considering the situation he's in.Fan reaction to Hugh Freeze's statements on Monday (Image Source: on3/Instagram)Other fans wanted Freeze to be given his release papers immediately.Auburn fan reactions to Hugh Freeze's press conference (Image Source: on3/Instagram)The season was promising for Auburn, chalking up wins over Baylor (38-24), Ball State (42-3) and South Alabama (31-15) in the first three weeks. However, the Tigers headed south in a hurry after losing four straight to SEC foes Oklahoma (24-17), Texas A&amp;M (16-10), Georgia (20-10) and Missouri (23-17).They have a chance to break the slump on Week 9 when it visits Arkansas (2-5, 0-3 in SEC) on Oct. 25 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.Also Read: &quot;SEC hates Hugh Freeze &amp; Auburn&quot;: CFB fans tear into referees for &quot;horrible&quot; officiating after questionable fumble ruling vs. GeorgiaAuburn HC Hugh Freeze remains optimistic in team's turnaround despite rough stretchAuburn head coach Hugh Freeze expressed optimism that the team can step up and win all the remaining games to make them eligible for the Bowl games.He believes that his current crop of players fit the team's culture despite losing four straight. The veteran coach pointed out he'll get the results he wanted in the soonest possible time.Freeze will rely on quarterback Jackson Arnold to turn things around in the last five games of Auburn's 2025 regular season campaign. He has completed 63.5% of his passes and hauled down 1,190 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.Arnold's ground game is also excellent, accumulating 261 yards with seven touchdowns. Jeremiah Cobb has been the primary running back for Auburn with 564 rushing yards and four TDs.Wide receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton has been the quarterback's main targets and have produced brilliantly. They have a combined 724 reception yards with four scores.Aside from Arkansas, the Tigers will meet Kentucky (Nov. 1), No. 10 Vanderbilt (Nov. 7), Mercer (Nov. 22) and No. 4 Alabama (Nov. 28) on its regular season schedule.Read More: &quot;This is unacceptable&quot; &quot;Fire him now&quot;: Hugh Freeze grilled by fans after Auburn's crushing 23-17 OT loss vs. Missouri