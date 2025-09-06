  • home icon
Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets ridiculed for disastrous first drive vs. San Jose State

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 16:48 GMT
NCAA Football: San Jose State at Texas - Source: Imagn
Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets ridiculed for disastrous first drive vs. San Jose State

Arch Manning struggled in his first drive against San Jose State on Saturday. The Texas quarterback did not complete a pass in two attempts, while one of his passes was almost intercepted.

Amid Manning's early struggles against San Jose State, fans on social media had some wild reactions to the QB's disastrous first drive.

Top 10 Arch Manning memes after Texas QB's disastrous first drive vs. SJSU

NCAA Football: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Here are some of the best memes around Manning after his terrible first drive vs. San Jose State:

"Arch Manning should be benched," one tweeted.
"Arch Manning might not be him," another added.
"Arch Manning was the most overhyped, sh**ty QB, that I think I’ve ever seen," a fan tweeted.
"Arch Manning might be as bad as we thought," one commented.
"Arch Manning reminds me of Peyton Manning if he was faster and bad at football," a user joked.
After his initial struggles, Manning appeared to get into his groove. At the time of writing, with just under three minutes reamining in the first quarter, he completed four of seven passes for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Manning and Texas lost 14-7 to Ohio State in Week 1. The defeat highlighted some of the QB's weaknesses.

Texas might not be able to afford another defeat in the regular season if Steve Sarkisian's program wants to make the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns are the favorites to beat San Jose State and Manning is expected to lead his team to its first win of the season on Saturday.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

