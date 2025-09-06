Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets ridiculed for disastrous first drive vs. San Jose State

Arch Manning struggled in his first drive against San Jose State on Saturday. The Texas quarterback did not complete a pass in two attempts, while one of his passes was almost intercepted.Amid Manning's early struggles against San Jose State, fans on social media had some wild reactions to the QB's disastrous first drive. Top 10 Arch Manning memes after Texas QB's disastrous first drive vs. SJSUNCAA Football: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: ImagnHere are some of the best memes around Manning after his terrible first drive vs. San Jose State: &quot;Arch Manning should be benched,&quot; one tweeted.Texas Blows @ejk666249656LINKArch manning should be benched&quot;Arch Manning might not be him,&quot; another added. Kevin Byrne @bigbyrne1994LINKArch Manning might not be him&quot;Arch Manning was the most overhyped, sh**ty QB, that I think I’ve ever seen,&quot; a fan tweeted. Rapid Reactionz @rapidreactionzLINKArch Manning was the most overhyped, shitty QB, that I think I’ve ever seen.&quot;Arch Manning might be as bad as we thought,&quot; one commented. nick @_nickswaggerrLINKArch Manning might be as bad as we thought&quot;Arch Manning reminds me of Peyton Manning if he was faster and bad at football,&quot; a user joked. Justin92Soxfan @GoveJustinLINKArch Manning reminds me of Peyton Manning if he was faster and bad at football.After his initial struggles, Manning appeared to get into his groove. At the time of writing, with just under three minutes reamining in the first quarter, he completed four of seven passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. Manning and Texas lost 14-7 to Ohio State in Week 1. The defeat highlighted some of the QB's weaknesses.Texas might not be able to afford another defeat in the regular season if Steve Sarkisian's program wants to make the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns are the favorites to beat San Jose State and Manning is expected to lead his team to its first win of the season on Saturday. Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestAlso Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC