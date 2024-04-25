Top 10 Caleb Williams memes cracking up the internet ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

As per multiple reports and mock drafts, the Chicago Bears appear poised to select Caleb Williams as the first overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite the widely acknowledged speculation, Williams maintained a calm demeanor. He emphasized his mental and physical preparation over the past 12 years, expressing readiness for the pivotal moment.

"(I feel) very normal, very calm," Williams said. "I prepared myself mentally for it. And I also prepared myself physically to put myself in this position for the past 12 years now. So I’m ready for the moment, ready to go, ready to lock and load.”

As the NFL draft looms on the horizon, the internet is cracking up memes with fans expressing different reactions.

Here are the top 10 memes:

Regarded as one of the most promising quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck, Williams possesses exceptional arm talent, vision, mobility and creativity, indicating a high NFL ceiling.

His transition to Chicago presents an optimal scenario, boasting top-tier weapons like DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, a solid offensive line, and a potentially elite defense. Additionally, he will benefit from the guidance of quarterback-friendly offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

“Chicago, if that’s the place for me tomorrow, I can’t wait,” Williams said. “All I’ve heard is great things about you all. I’m ready to go.”

Caleb Williams advocates for Penn State star Olu Fashanu as Chicago Bears' top draft pick

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, all eyes are on Caleb Williams, poised to become the first player to embrace Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The journey ahead for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears promises both excitement and challenge, especially considering the importance of a reliable offensive line in safeguarding a rookie quarterback.

Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman winner, holds a special connection with Penn State standout Olu Fashanu, both having shared the field at Gonzaga College High School.

With Fashanu projected as a top-15 pick by analyst Peter Schrager, Williams advocates for his former teammate, emphasizing their bond and Fashanu's potential to protect him on the field.

“I’d probably go Olu Fashanu because I know he’d put his life on the line for me," Williams said this asking Bears to draft Fashanu.

Despite Chicago's historic tendencies towards wide receivers or trade maneuvers, the prospect of drafting an offensive tackle in the first round gains traction.

Statistical evidence supports this shift in focus, with first-round offensive linemen boasting higher success rates compared to quarterbacks or receivers. This inclination towards safer picks aligns with the Bears' strategic position in the draft.