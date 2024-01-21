Top 10 CFB fanbases with the most average attendance in 2023 ft. Michigan 

Life is good these days for fans of the Michigan Wolverines. Fresh off a national championship, those days of hearing how the program was a step behind the SEC or behind conference rival Ohio State should be over. Not that there was ever any question about support.

Michigan won another championship this year with the highest average home game attendance in college football. Who else joined the list?

Top 10 CFB fanbases with the most average home game attendance in 2023

#10. Florida

The 5-7 Gators averaged 89,587 fans. Let's think about that-- despite a losing season and missing a bowl game, Florida still played in front of nearly 90,000 fans on a weekly basis. That kind of support summarizes why Billy Napier's fanbase feels good about the program's long-term future. Even when times are dark, UF fans show up.

#9. Georgia

Despite losing to Alabama and missing the College Football Playoff, the Bulldogs still had a strong fan base. They drew an average of 92,746 fans per game, ranking 9th in the country. Given UGA's recent excellence, the Bulldogs figure to be a fixture on this list for many years to come.

#8. Texas A&M

Off a 7-6 season and the firing and massive buyout of former coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies can take some solace in knowing that almost 100,000 fans watched their game. A&M played in front of an average crowd of 99,234, which demonstrates the love of college football in College Station.

#7. Alabama

Alabama’s season ended with a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal and the retirement of Nick Saban. However, they still had an impressive average attendance of 100,077 fans per game, ranking third in the SEC. However, the future of the Crimson Tide under their new coach, Kalen DeBoer, still remains uncertain.

#6. LSU

The Tigers topped the Tide, finishing up with 100,742 as an average attendance. It's safe to say that Brian Kelly has captured the Tiger Nation's support in a hurry. Given the arms race of the SEC West, it'll be interesting to see how 2024 treats the Tigers-- and if the fan support remains as high. But at No. 2 in the SEC, many would love to be in their place.

#5. Texas

The Longhorns are leaving the Big 12, where they had the highest average attendance of 101,625 fans, to join the SEC. They made it to the CFP, but they need to dominate the SEC to prove that Texas is back. Luckily, they have a huge fan base to support them.

#4. Tennessee

With 101,915 fans per week, Tennessee topped the SEC in attendance in 2023. The long-suffering Vol fans were rewarded with a 9-4 mark, demonstrating their enthusiasm and the recent struggle for big wins in Knoxville. If Josh Heupel can get up to speed with Georgia, Knoxville will have an unending party.

#3. Ohio State

First things first, Ohio State hates being behind anybody. The Buckeyes didn't enjoy another loss to Michigan, and they're probably not thrilled with being third in their league in attendance at 103,792 fans per game. But given the ferocity with which coach Ryan Day has hit the transfer portal, OSU fans may have enough to cheer about to climb even higher in this ranking.

#2. Penn State

The Nittany Lions ended up second in attendance, drawing 108,409 fans per game. Not bad for a team that finished third in its division, with PSU behind Michigan and Ohio State. If James Franklin can ever get the Nittany Lions past those two schools, PSU is all but guaranteed an attendance title, if not a CFP title.

#1.Michigan

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

Being the king must feel great. UM attracted an average of 109,971 spectators per game. What could bring in 29 more fans to reach 110,000? Perhaps only the comeback of coach Jim Harbaugh to Ann Arbor. UM enjoyed its most successful season in a long time, and had a huge crowd to share the joy.

