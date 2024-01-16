The 2023 college football season will be written as a historic one. It was Alabama coach Nick Saban's last season. It saw an undefeated team in FSU left out of the College Football Playoff. It was the last season of the Pac-12.

It saw Jim Harbaugh getting suspended midseason, but Michigan stayed undefeated without him as they dominated on their way to win it all in the national championship. No matter what, it was the players that made the season special.

Top 10 college football players of 2023

#10 Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers was electric for the Georgia Bulldogs' offense and highlighted how versatile the tight end position is. He is the first two-time winner of the Mackey Award. Bowers has the speed and can make the blocks, but also has the next level of toughness. He had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain in the middle of the season, and returned to action 26 days later, an impressive feat. He had 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.

Bowers declared for the NFL draft. He is a solid first-round pick but may fall to the second round based on team needs.

#9 Dallas Turner

The SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Dallas Turner, was a beast for the Crimson Tide. At 6-foot-4, 252-pound, Turner led Alabama with 14.5 tackles for loss. He recorded 10 sacks that helped him earn All-American honors. Turner will be one of the last great defensive players to dominate college football under head coach Nick Saban, who announced his retirement from Alabama.

Turner declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He is projected as a top-10 pick and is the number-one-rated edge rusher.

#8 Caleb Williams

The 2022 Heisman winner, Caleb Williams, had a disappointing season with his team but still played as a top quarterback in college football. Williams threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdown passes, with five interceptions. He showed the extra dimension to his game with his 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

Williams declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. It is almost a guarantee that he will be the number one overall pick.

#7 Bo Nix

Bo Nix capped off his collegiate career with a stellar season for the Oregon Ducks. Nix threw for 45 touchdown passes to just three interceptions while being sacked just five times. His accuracy was the most impressive, leading him to be in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy and being a finalist.

Nix declared for the 2024 NFL draft. He is projected as a second-round pick but could sneak into the first round with many teams needing a fresh start at the quarterback position. With his college experience, he is ready to be the Day 1 starter.

#6 Joe Alt

Joe Alt followed up his dominant play in 2022 with consistency, as his 2023 season was just as strong. Alt allowed only three pressures and one sack and missed only three blocks on runs. That is an insane level of offensive line play and shows how Alt was able to push around defenders. Notre Dame will miss this remarkable tackle.

Alt declared for the NFL draft. Tackle is one of the most valuable positions, and he could easily be selected in the middle of the first round.

#5 Marvin Harrison Jr

Based on talent and playmaking, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr has been the best player in college football over the past few years. The Biletnikoff Award winner became the first receiver in Ohio State history to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. That being said, he couldn’t lead his team past Michigan and into the playoffs this season.

His 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns are impressive, but he was unable to get his team to the next level in 2023. Harrison declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He is a top-3 pick and the best non-quarterback on the board.

#4 Romeo Odunze

Rome Odunze beats Harrison and his play allowed his team to win the biggest games. While he didn't win the Biletnikoff Award, he had an electric season. Odunze was arguably the best player for the Huskies all season, tallying 1,553 receiving yards. He scored 13 touchdowns as well. One impressive statistic was that Odunze averaged more than 17 yards a catch through the CFP semifinal. He showed up when it mattered most.

Odunze declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and is expected to be a first-round pick.

#3 Blake Corum

Blake Corum demonstrated how running the ball can dominate at the college level. Corum and fellow Michigan running back Donovan Edwards ran up and down the field in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Corum led all running backs with 25 touchdowns. He also found the end zone at least twice in nine games for Michigan.

Corum declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He should be a solid second-round pick.

#2 Jayden Daniels

Daniels had a spectacular season as he won the Heisman Trophy. Daniels led the country with 4,946 yards in total offense with his passing and rushing abilities. He accounted for 50 touchdowns (40 passing and 10 rushing). He led a high-caliber LSU offense, but winning is what matters in football. LSU not making the SEC championship with Daniels' performance hurt his 2023 season but also improved his draft stock.

Jayden Daniels declared for the 2024 draft. He is expected to be a top-ten pick.

#1 Michael Penix Jr

Michael Penix had a historic season for the Washington Huskies, leading them to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Penix excelled by finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting and leading the Huskies to a 13-0 record and the Pac-12 title. He put on a clinical performance against Texas in the semifinal round of the playoffs. He also won the Maxwell Award, presented to the best player in college football.

Penix declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and could be a first-round pick if teams overlook his injury history.

