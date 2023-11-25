Top 10 college football's longest-running rivalries ft. Yale vs. Princeton, Yale vs. Harvard

College football is marked by longstanding rivalries between programs that have transcended generations. These annual clashes between historic foes add excitement to the sport, captivating fans and players alike.

While a few matchups no longer exist within the landscape, many rivalry games have been an annual tradition for centuries, contributing to the rich tapestry of the sport's history. In this article, we examine the longest-running rivalry in college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

College football's Top 10 longest-running rivalries

#10, Harvard vs. Brown

Harvard and Brown have played each other since 1893. Harvard has maintained dominance in the series with a 90-30-2 record. The last encounter was played on Sept. 9, 2023, with the Crimson beating the Bears 34-31.

#9, Penn vs. Cornell

Penn and Cornell have been foes in college football since 1893. The two teams have played each other 129 times, with Penn leading the series 77-47-5. The two programs last met on Nov. 4, 2023. The Quakers beat the Big Red 23-8.

#8, Cornell vs. Columbia

The rivalry between Cornell and Columbia started in 1889. The two Ivy League schools from New York State have squared against one another 110 times, with Cornell leading 66-41-3. The two schools' last matchup was on Nov. 18, 2023, and saw the Lions trounce the Big Red 29-14.

#7, South Dakota State vs. South Dakota

The series between in-state rivals South Dakota State and South Dakota has existed since 1889. The two largest public universities in South Dakota have met 118 times, with SDSU leading 57-54-7. They last played on Oct. 28, 2023, with the Jackrabbits dominating the Coyotes 37-3.

#6, Lafayette vs. Lehigh

Known as "The Rivalry," Lafayette and Lehigh first played against each other in 1884. It is the most played rivalry in college football, with 159 games, encountering an interruption only in 1896. Lafayette leads with 82-72-5 following the last meeting on Nov. 18, 2023. The Leopards won 49-21 against the Mountain Hawks.

#5, Harvard vs. Dartmouth

Harvard and Dartmouth started competing in college football in 1882. The rivalry has lasted the test of time, having been played 126 times. Harvard holds the steering wheel with a 73-48-5 record. The rivalry last occurred on Oct. 28, 2023, resulting in a 17-9 victory for the Crimson over the Big Green.

#4, Yale vs. Brown

Yale and Brown first squared up on the college gridiron in 1880 and have competed against one another 127 times. Yale leads the series with an 87-35-5 record following their last encounter on Nov. 4, 2023. The Bulldogs won 36-17 against the Bears.

#3, Princeton vs. Penn

Princeton and Penn first played against each other in college football back in 1876. The rivalry series has occurred 114 times, with Princeton leading with a 69-44-1 record. Their last meeting was on Nov. 18, 2023, with the Tigers beating the Quakers 31-24.

#2, Yale vs. Harvard

The rivalry between two of the most respected academic institutions in the United States started in 1875 and has been played 118 times. Following their last meeting on Nov. 18, 2023, Harvard leads the series with 70-61-8. The Bulldogs trumped the Crimson 23-18.

#1, Yale vs. Princeton

The rivalry between Yale and Princeton is the longest-running in college football. It started in 1875 and has been played 145 times. After their 2023 rivalry game, Yale leads the series with an 80-55-10 record. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 36-8 on Nov. 11.