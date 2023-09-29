College football wide receivers play a major role in running the offense and this year, there are more than a few elite players who have the chance to lead their teams to glory.

While quarterbacks have a niche of their own as the most appreciated football players by most fans, wide receivers are the next best thing and we have compiled the top 10 receivers in college football.

#10. Tre Harris

Before he was injured, Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris was one of the best in his position and even after having knee surgery, he played a few snaps for the Rebels against Alabama.

His value is reflected by his On3 valuation of $586,000 which puts him at No. 74 on the NIL 100 list and No. 53 on the exclusive football list. He sits at No. 10 on this list with 3,400 followers on various social media platforms.

#9. Roman Wilson

Since his week one heroics against East Carolina where Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson had six receptions for 78 yards and three touchdowns, he has gone from strength to strength.

#8. Zachariah Branch

Freshman USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch made a splash during the Trojans' win against San Jose State when he returned a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and was electric throughout.

#7. Rome Odunze

Odunze won an unlikely Pac-12 Special-Teams Player of the Week award after filling in for punting duties and excelling at it. He had an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown against Cal, the Huskies first in 4 years.

Washington's Rome Odunze is a multi-talented wide receiver who has shown his value for the Huskies repeatedly.

#6. Keon Coleman

Florida State's Keon Coleman scored 7 touchdowns last season as a Michigan State player but already has six this year showing off his athletic prowess in the process.

He certainly looks on course for a personal best season.

#5. Malik Nabers

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers cracks the top 5 of this list and he has been on fire this season. He has 32 receptions for 523 yards resulting in five touchdowns across four games.

#4. Xavier Worthy

Despite often getting double-teamed, Texas Longhorns Xavier Worthy still leads the championship-chasing team in receptions and is seven yards short of 2,000 career yards. He is one of the best in his position nationally.

#3. Marvin Harrison Jr.

Before the season began, Ohio State Byes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was already being touted as a potential Heisman winner.

He helped the Buckeyes get back on track with a narrow win over a good Notre Dame team and will be key to any ambitions that Ryan Day might have for this college football season.

#2. Evan Stewart

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart just about misses out on college football's best wide receiver top spot. Over the first two games, he averaged 128.5 yards per game and had two touchdowns, the same as last season.

Stewart is on course for a record-breaking season with over 1,000 yards. He showed off his incredible athleticism with an amazing catch against Auburn that went viral on social media.

#1. Travis Hunter tops the college football WRs list

Travis Hunter has carved out a unique niche for himself in college football as a rare two-way star for Deion Sander's underrated college team that's shocking the college football establishment.

He put up stellar performances against ranked sides TCU and Nebraska before a late malicious hit by Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn injured him.

In the past 10 weeks, his NIL valuation has risen by $253,000 to $1.8 million which puts him at No. 4 among football players and at the top of the wide receiver's NIL deals list.

With various draft projections having Travis Hunter as a solid first-round pick when he declares for the NFL draft, he might just break the stranglehold that quarterbacks have on the Heisman Trophy.