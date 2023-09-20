Top 10 Heisman candidates moving into Week 4 of college football

The 2023 college football season is well underway, and the Heisman odds have changed in the first three weeks.

Caleb Williams entered the year as the favorite, and the USC quarterback is attempting to win it back-to-back. Since the opening week, he has remained on top as he has been playing at an extremely high level. However, other players are closing the gap on him.

Here are the top 10 Heisman candidates:

#10. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. has proven to be the current best receiver in college football in the first three weeks.

Harrison Jr. has caught 14 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in just three games with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is currently +2800 to win the Heisman, the 10th best odds.

#9. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

J.J. McCarthy is back for this third year at Michigan and second as the Wolverines' starting quarterback.

Last year, McCarthy led Michigan to a Big 10 title and the college football playoff. To begin the 2023 season, the quarterback has led the Wolverines to a 3-0 record. In those three games, McCarthy is 48-for-55 for 558 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

His odds are currently +2500, which is tied for the eighth-best odds.

#8. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Bo Nix is tied for the 8th best odds to win the Heisman

Bo Nix surprised a few when he decided to return to college and head back to Oregon.

Through Week 3, Nix's Ducks are 3-0 and are set for a big home game against Colorado. Nix is 76-for-98 for 893 yards and eight touchdowns.

Nix is tied with McCarthy at +2500 for the eighth-best odds to win the Heisman.

#7. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Jayden Daniels' Heisman odds have been up and down. After the LSU Tigers lost in a blowout to Florida State in Week 1, many thought that would be it for Daniels.

However, Daniels has led LSU to a 2-1 record and picked up a massive road blowout win over Misssippsi State last week.

Currently, Daniels is +2200 to win the Heisman.

#6. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of college football along with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders has been a big reason Colorado is 3-0 and had the massive upset road win over TCU in Week 1. His Heisman odds will be tested over the next two weeks as his team faces Oregon on the road and then hosts USC.

Sanders' odds are currently +1800.

#5. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Jordan Travis is in his sixth college football season and fifth with Florida State. He entered the year as a hopeful Heisman contender and has only strengthened his case through three weeks.

This year, the quarterback is 38-of-60 for 517 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.

Travis is currently +1500 to win the Heisman.

#4. Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame

Sam Hartman's Heisman odds will either plummet or skyrocket near the top, depending on Notre Dame's game this week.

The Fighting Irish host Ohio State, and if Notre Dame can beat the Buckeyes, they will likely be in the college football playoff, which will only strengthen Hartman's Heisman odds.

This season, he is 64-for-90 for 1,061 yards and 13 touchdowns in four games.

Hartman's odds are currently +1000.

#3. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Quinn Ewers is third in Heisman odds

Quinn Ewers's Heisman odds have increased, especially after he led Texas to a road win over Alabama in Week 2.

Ewers is 54-for-89 for 740 yards and eight touchdowns through three weeks. If the Longhorns can continue to roll and win the Big 12, Ewers will likely be in the final three to win the Heisman.

Ewers is currently +700 to win the Heisman.

#2. Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

With a dominant performance, Washington's quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., has made himself one of the Heisman favorites this season.

Penix Jr. is 84-for-113 in three games for 1,332 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception. With the QB under center, Washington is one of the favorites to win the Pac-12.

Penix Jr. is +500 to win the Heisman.

#1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Caleb Williams tops the list with the highest odds. Williams is 55-for-70 for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns through three games.

If he can lead USC to a Pac-12 title and a CFB playoff berth, it seems likely he can create history by becoming the first player since Archie Griffin to win the trophy twice.

Williams is +300 to win the Heisman.

