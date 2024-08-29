Top 10 highest-paid athletic directors in NCAA ft. Danny White

Athletic directors in the NCAA are responsible for building and managing all sports and athletic programs at their university. They manage things on the business side and make big decisions that can impact several sports at the school. With a new contract extension on Thursday, Danny White becomes the second-highest-paid athletic director in the NCAA.

Let's look at the top 10 highest-paid athletic directors in the NCAA as per Sportsnaut.

Top 10 highest-paid athletic directors in the NCAA

#10. Hunter Yurachek

The University of Arkansas appointed Hunter Yurachek as the athletic director in 2017. In 2022, he signed a contract extension that increased his annual salary to $1.5 million.

#9. Josh Whittman

In November 2023, Josh Whittman, the University of Illinois' athletic director, signed a contract extension till 2031. His salary is $1.5 million, an over $500,000 raise on his previous contract.

#8. Kirby Hocutt

Hocutt is the athletic director at Texas Tech, and he signed a massive contract extension in 2022 to make him one of the highest-paid athletic directors in the NCAA. His contract is till Aug. 31, 2030 season, and pays him $1.64 million annually.

#7. Scott Stricklin

Stricklin was brought to Florida in 2019, and four years later, in 2023, he signed a contract extension until 2027. His new salary pays him $1.725 million annually.

#6. Scott Woodward

Woodward left Texas A&M to come to LSU in 2019. He received a four-year contract extension in 2022 that pays him $1.85 million annually.

#5. Trev Alberts

Trev Alberts overseas athletic operations at Texas A&M. He was brought to Texas A&M from Nebraska this year and has an annual salary of $2 million.

#4. Ross Bjork

Bjork is the new athletic director at Ohio State. He started his tenure in July and is already one of the most expensive ADs in the NCAA, making $2 million annually.

#3. Greg Byrne

Byrne was brought to Alabama in 2017 from Arizona. He has since received six raises and contract extensions. His current deal pays him $2.31 million annually.

#2. Danny White

Danny White was already one of the highest-paid athletic directors in the NCAA before he signed his extension. His new extension with Tennessee pays him $2.75 million annually, an increase from his previous salary of $2.425 million.

#1. Chris Del Conte

Del Conte is the highest-paid athletic director in the NCAA, with a $2.85 million annual salary at the University of Texas. He signed an extension last year that will keep him as the AD through 2030. His salary will increase to $3 million in 2025.

