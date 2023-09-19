College football season is one of the most-cherished traditions in American households. Almost everyone in the US has some association with college football programs, be it they support their local school or the one they attended in their college years.

The recent craze surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes only goes to show how college football can really galvanize the public. Many college football fans will tell you the NCAA is far better than the NFL because of the passion, the pageantry, and more.

There isn't any other university-level competition in the world that is as profitable as the NCAA, and the lion's share of profit comes from college football. Let's take a look at the ratings for the top 10 most-watched games of last year.

Florida St Boston College Football

Top ten most-watched games of the 2022 college football season

1) Michigan vs. Ohio State - (FOX) 17.1 million

There aren't many rivalries in college football as big as the Ohio State versus Michigan feud. In their 2022 encounter, the Wolverines took the win with a convincing 23-45. Michigan was No.3 at the time, and Ohio State was No. 2.

2) Tennessee vs. Georgia - (CBS) 13.1 million

If any game started destroying Tennessee's dreams of making the playoffs, this was it. The Kirby Smart Bulldogs were No. 3 at the time, and the Vols were at No. 1 and a few weeks fresh off defeating Alabama. Georgia won 27-13.

3) Alabama vs. Tennessee - (CBS) 11.6 million

Neyland Stadium hadn't seen a game like this in years, as the Vols defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in sixteen years. In the scoring galore, Tennessee prevailed 52-49, and they shot up to No. 3 in the nation.

4) LSU vs. Georgia (SEC Championship) - (CBS) 10.9 million

Georgia opened up their three-straight wins versus ranked teams to finish the season with a victory over LSU. This one brought them another SEC title as the Tigers fell 50-30.

5) Purdue vs. Michigan (Big Ten Championship) - (FOX) 10.7 million

The Wolverines defeated Purdue 43-22 as they won their 13th Big Ten title. At the time, the Wolverines were one of the favorites to make it to the national title game.

6) Alabama vs. Texas - (FOX) 10.6 million

Steve Sarkisian and Texas almost defeated Alabama and his mentor Nick Saban. In a game in which the Crimson Tide lost 100 yards to penalties, the Longhorns let it slip between their fingers as they lost 20-19 in Austin.

7) Notre Dame vs. Ohio State - (ABC) 10.5 million

The Buckeyes easily dispatched the Fighting Irish, as they won the rivalry game 21-10. No surprises here, Ohio State was heavily favored over Notre Dame.

8) Kansas State vs. TCU - (Big 12 Championship) 9.4 million

TCU was the revelation of the 2022 season, but they lost the Big 12 Championship versus Kansas State 28-31. Surprisingly, this didn't affect the Horned Frogs' ranking too much, and they went on to feature in the playoffs.

9) Alabama vs. Ole Miss - (CBS) 8.7 million

In another SEC rivalry game, the Crimson Tide defeated the Rebels 30-24. This victory served to somewhat rectify Alabama's destiny after their prior week's loss to LSU.

10) Ohio State-Penn State - (FOX) 8.3 million

It was a really close game between Penn State and Ohio State. In the end, the Buckeyes prevailed 44-31 over the Nittany Lions in the Big 10 rivalry game.