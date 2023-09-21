Top 10 most-watched college football games of Week 3 feat. Colorado, Georgia and Alabama

Week 3 of the college football season did not have any matchups between ranked teams, and yet there was plenty of entertainment and intrigue to go around.

The top teams that were expected to be in blowouts struggled, and there was a classic Rocky Mountain Showdown to close out the weekend. These are the top 10 most-watched games during Week 3 of college football action.

Top 10 college football games of Week 3

#10, Minnesota vs. North Carolina

The Minnesota Golden Gophers at the North Carolina Tar Heels managed to draw 1.6 million viewers on ESPN.

#9, Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia

The Pittsburgh Panthers' 17-6 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers had a viewership of 2.4 million on ABC.

#8, LSU vs. Mississippi State

The LSU Tigers' blowout 41-14 win over Mississippi State drew a viewership of 2.8 million on ESPN.

#7, WKU vs. Ohio State

Ohio State's 63-10 blowout win against Western Kentucky managed to draw 2.82 million viewers on Fox Sports and is the seventh entry into the college football most-watched games list.

#6, Penn State vs. Illinois

Penn State's 30-13 win over Illinois drew 3.22 million viewers on Fox Sports.

#5, FSU vs. Boston College

Florida State versus Boston College was an enthralling encounter ending with the Seminoes winning 31-29 and drawing a viewership of 3.5 million on ABC.

#4, Alabama vs. USF

The embattled Crimson Tide made hard work of a game they were expected to dominate, only winning 17-3 which saw them drop to No. 12 in the AP poll. Still, the game drew 4.8 million viewers on ABC.

#3, Tennessee vs. Florida

The Volunteers visiting the now-ranked Gators at the Swamp occupied a prime-time slot and did not disappoint, garnering a viewership of 5.3 million. This was enough to rank it at No. 4 on the most viewed regular season ESPN games.

#2, South Carolina vs. Georgia

The South Carolina Gamecocks led national champion Georgia 14-3 at halftime before a late rally by Kirby Smart's team turned the tide 24-14 of the second most-watched game with 5.42 million viewers on CBS in Week 3.

The Bulldogs ended the week ranked No.1 on the AP poll.

#1, Colorado State vs. Colorado was the most-watched college football game of Week 3

According to Sports Media Watch, Colorado versus Colorado State drew ESPN's fifth-largest audience in college football history. It was ESPN's most streamed regular season game of all time.

The audience that the game drew at 10 p.m. ET was the largest ever for an ESPN broadcast, showing the effect of Deion Sanders. Between 11-11:15 p.m., the viewership reached a high of 11.1 million. Literally Prime Time.

Boulder was chock full of celebrities when the Rams met the Buffaloes and with the spotlight firmly on Deion Sanders and his troops, you can bet that the Colorado college football viewership will climb higher as the season progresses.