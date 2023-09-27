Top 10 must-watch college football games this week feat. Colorado vs. USC, Texas vs. Kansas and more

This season's college football season has thrown up some exciting ties so far, and week five promises even more action with more than a few ranked sides going head to head.

The top 10 must-watch college football games in Week 5 are as follows:

#10. Washington vs. Arizona

An average Cal team troubled the Washington Huskies' defense repeatedly, and a more talented Arizona Wildcats side could more than trouble them when the Huskies visit the Arizona Stadium.

An upset could be on the cards in this Week 5 college football when the Wildcats face off against the No. 7 ranked Washington clash.

#9. Stanford vs. Oregon

Stanford under Troy Taylor has not been awful but as the Oregon Ducks showed last weekend in their dismantling of the fancied Colorado Buffaloes, it doesn't matter much.

“This is a bring-your-own juice game,” said Lanning.

With a hyped-up roster and the sensational Bo Nix smelling blood, the Stanford Cardinals could be in for a very long and disheartening afternoon of college football.

#8. Auburn vs. Georgia

The Tigers' faithful will create a ruckus at the Jordan-Hare Stadium that should make for an entertaining college football clash against the champions.

Georgia has not been playing but they are still perfect; Auburn on the road could prove to be a tricky speedbump.

#7. Florida vs. Kentucky

The Florida Gators are 3-1 this season while the Kentucky Wildcats are still 4-0, which makes for a mouthwatering clash.

Kentucky QB Devin Leary had a tough game against Vanderbilt with a miserable 51.7% pass completion rate, and Graham Mertz should run the game for the Gators. An intriguing college football clash will be witnessed nonetheless.

#6. Nebraska vs. Michigan

The Memorial Stadium will be loud, and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines who have strolled through the season so far will have to face the Cornhuskers who have the No. 1 rushing attack in the Big Ten which averages 234.8 yards.

#5. Oregon State vs. Utah

The undefeated Utah Utes, the Pac-12 champions, go on the road to face off against the Oregon State Beavers without star quarterback Cam Rising.

The Beavers will hope to take advantage of the Utes' road frailties, and star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will help lead the Beavers' charge.

#4. Texas vs. Kansas

This matchup between No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns and No. 24 ranked Kansas Jayhawks will certainly be exciting. Although the Longhorns have shown their mettle in their defeat of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, there have been frailties.

The Jayhawks have talented quarterback Jalon Daniels within their ranks who could trouble the Longhorns.

#3. Duke vs. Notre Dame

No. 17 ranked Duke has a big scalp already this season after an upset against Dabo Swinney's Clemson, and the Fighting Irish will be wary of a cunning opponent.

Fresh off a painful narrow loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 11 ranked Fighting Irish will hope to reestablish their credentials as a top team in the college football totem pole.

#2. Mississippi vs. LSU

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss is fresh from a chastening loss against teetering giants, Alabama, and quarterback Jaxson Dart was underwhelming in that game.

Although LSU has won six of the last meetings between the sides, the last time the game was in Oxford, Ole Miss won. Certainly an exciting tie.

#1. Colorado vs. USC is the must-watch college football game this weekend

Deion Sanders leads his wounded team to a clash with the USC Trojans led by Lincoln Riley. For obvious reasons, this is the marquee matchup of Week 5 despite the mauling that the Buffaloes experienced in Oregon.

Wherever Sanders and the Buffaloes go, the spotlight follows, and Coach Prime will want to keep heavy losses like last weekend's to a minimum. They might be without safety Shilo Sanders.

Caleb Williams could get the platform to lay his assault on a consecutive Heisman charge in this game by outclassing the pretender to his throne, maverick Shedeur Sanders.

Some games that don't seem to be tasty on paper usually end up being some of the most entertaining, but this list promises college football entertainment.