Top 5 defensive players on the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list 

The Walter Camp Player of the Year award is given to the best college football player in the country.

Offensive players always seem to get the most attention and honor of being named for the award. The last defensive player to win the Walter Camp Player of the Year winner was Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o in 2012. Before that, it was was Pittsburgh linebacker Hugh Green in 1980.

While the odds are in favor of the offensive players, there are plenty of talented defensive players who are more than capable of taking home the honor. On that note, here's a look at five defensive players on the Walter Camp watch list.

#1 Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Not only could Kayvon Thibodeaux be considered a top nominee for the Walter Camp Award, but he might also make his way to the Heisman Trophy watch list as well.

Thibodeaux was the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman Player of the Year in 2019 and was the MVP of the Pac-12 Championship game in 2020. A possible early first-round draft pick in 2022, Thibodeaux is expected to have a standout year in 2021.

Oregon's Alex Forsyth and Kayvon Thibodeaux at Pac-12 media day

#2 Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU

Entering his junior season at LSU, Derek Stingley Jr. is expected to be a force in the Tigers' defense. Stingley Jr. has a high football IQ and is athletic and quick. In 2020, Stingley tallied 19 solo tackles, and 27 in total in seven games played.

Derek Stingley Jr. is on the Walter Camp Award Watch List!

#3 Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton spent his 2019 freshman season as a backup but still totalled 41 tackles and four interceptions.

Hamilton led the Notre Dame defense with 63 tackles and had the third-most passes broken up in his team with six. His performance so far in his college football career, has led him to a nomination in the Walter Camp watch list.

#4 DeMarvin Leal, DL Texas A&M

DeMarvin Leal started seven games in his freshman season, 13 in total, and tallied 14 solo tackles, 38 in total. In his sophomore season in 2020, Leal started nine games in a shortened season, but he still tallied 2.5 sacks, one interception and 37 tackles.

Not only is DeMarvin Leal on the Walter Camp watch list, but he is also expected to be an early-round draft pick in 2022 if he decides to declare.

#5 Bryan Bresse, DT, Clemson

Bryan Bresee was the no. 1 recruit in the 2020 class. Last season, he had 33 tackles and four sacks, as well as a forced fumble and a safety.

Bresee was an All-American in his freshman season, and is expected to keep up those high standards for the Tigers' defense in 2021, making him a popular candidate for the Walter Camp award.

