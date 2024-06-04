Top 5 lethal WRs LSU produced since 2000 ft. Justin Jefferson

The incredibly talented wide receivers that LSU has produced since the year 2000 have played a massive role in making the Tigers one of the country's top programs. Some of the top wideouts in the NFL today began their journey to the league in Baton Rouge.

With former Tigers receiver Justin Jefferson agreeing to his historic $140 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, here's a look at the top five most skilled wide receivers who have come out of LSU since 2000.

Top 5 lethal wide receivers LSU has produced since 2000

#5, Josh Reed (1999-2001)

Josh Reed played at LSU from 1999-2001 before being selected 36th overall in the 2002 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. Reed was the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2001 and a two-time All-SEC selection in his sophomore and junior years.

Reed's name was all over the Southeastern Conference record books in 2001 when he led the conference with 94 receptions, and his 1,740 yards receiving were the most in the country. Even after splitting time at running back during his freshman season, he finished his college career with 167 receptions and 3,001 yards.

#4, Odell Beckham Jr. (2011-2013)

Odell Beckham Jr. emerged as a lethal receiver during his junior season at LSU in 2013 when he caught 59 passes for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished fourth in SEC receiving yards that year while also showing his talent as a punt and kick returner.

Beckham also led the SEC with 32 kickoff returns and 845 kickoff return yards on his way to being first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American. He finished his career with the Tigers with 143 receptions and 2,340 yards.

He was the 12th pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the New York Giants, where he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

#3, Malik Nabers (2021-2023)

LSU's Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers may have yet to prove himself as a top NFL wideout, but he earned his spot on this list as the Tigers leader in receptions and receiving yards. He finished his three-year career at LSU with 189 receptions for 3,003 yards.

Nabers led the SEC in receptions in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023 and led the conference with 1,569 yards in 2023. He also ranked third in the country with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2023, earning consensus All-American honors.

Nabers was the sixth selection in the 2024 NFL draft by the New York Giants as the second receiver off the board.

#2, Ja'Marr Chase (2018-2020)

Former LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase spent three seasons at LSU, but he opted out of his junior season in 2020. Chase won the Biletnikoff Award during his sophomore season in 2019, when he led the country with 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns receiving.

Chase's dominance in 2019 alongside fellow wideout Justin Jefferson and quarterback Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a national title as the highest-scoring offense that season.

Chase was selected fifth in the 2021 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and has been a Pro Bowl selection each season.

#1, Justin Jefferson (2017-2019)

Former LSU WR Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson had a historic career at LSU and is already on pace for a historic career in the NFL as well. Jefferson played three seasons with the Tigers, tallying 165 receptions for 2,415 yards. He ranks seventh in program history in receiving yardage and was second-team All-SEC in 2019.

He led the country with 111 receptions in 2019 while ranking third in the conference with 18 touchdowns. Jefferson slid down to the 22nd overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Since entering the NFL, Jefferson has emerged as one of the league's top receivers, leading the NFL in receiving yards and receptions in 2022. He currently leads the NFL with 98.3 career receiving yards per game and just signed a historic four-year, $140 million extension with the Vikings, making him the highest-paid nonquarterback in NFL history.

Who do you think is the most lethal wide receiver that LSU has produced? Let us know in the comment section.