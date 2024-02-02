Top 5 OC replacements for Kentucky if Liam Coen makes rumored Buccaneers move ft. Tommy Rees

Liam Coen is reportedly set to go back to the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are close to hiring the Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator to serve as their offensive coordinator.

With Liam Coen leaving Kentucky again, coach Mark Stoops will need to replace him. Here are a few potential replacements:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Five potential replacements for Liam Coen

#1 Tommy Rees

Rees could return to college football rather quickly. He was the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, but after Nick Saban retired, Reese was hired by the Cleveland Browns to be their tight ends coach.

However, if Kentucky calls Rees to be their offensive coordinator, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him jump at the chance to call plays again.

#2 Daikiel Shorts Jr.

If Kentucky is going to look in-house to replace Liam Coen, wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. could be the replacement.

Shorts was just hired by Kentucky after three seasons at Houston as the wide receivers coach. There, he led star wide receiver Tank Dell to first-team American Athletic Conference honors and top-15 national rankings in receptions (90), receiving yards (1,329) and receiving touchdowns (12).

Shorts doesn't have play-calling experience, but Stoops could give him the chance.

#3 Joe Moorhead

Moorhead is the head coach of the Akron Zips who has struggled with him at the helm. However, despite Akron struggling, Moorhead has proven throughout his career that he's a great offensive mind.

Moorhead moving out of Akron to be the offensive coordinator with Kentucky could allow him to build back up his coaching profile. After a few successful seasons at Kentucky, he could get a Power 5 head coaching job.

#4 Dan Mullen

Mullen was linked to the Syracuse job earlier this off-season, so he could look to return to the sidelines.

Although Mullen is likely after a head coaching spot, he could decide to build himself back as an offensive coordinator. Mullen's teams have always been very good offensively, and his wealth of coaching experience in the SEC is a major benefit.

#5 Tee Martin

If Mark Stoops looks for someone with NFL experience, Martin is a name that has come up for an offensive coordinator role in college.

Martin is the Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach and has coached at Kentucky before. He was at Kentucky in 2010 and 2011, serving as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Martin has had success with Lamar Jackson in the NFL and deserves a shot to call an offense on his own.